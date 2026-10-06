Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 7

I have written a two-part series on the prevention of melanoma, in which this issue is discussed in detail. I am not interested in promoting untenable theories; my focus is on the scientific evidence. There is overwhelming evidence that excessive ultraviolet (UV) radiation—particularly intense, intermittent sun exposure resulting in sunburn—is an important cause of melanoma.

The problem is not simply exposure to sunlight. Humans have lived and worked outdoors for millennia. What is historically unusual is the modern practice of deliberately exposing large areas of previously unexposed skin to intense sunlight for prolonged periods, often to the point of burning. Our forefathers did not routinely lie in the sun for hours attempting to tan their bodies. There is an important distinction between sensible, regular sun exposure and intermittent, excessive UV exposure that results in sunburn—the latter is strongly associated with melanoma risk.

https://paulmarik.substack.com/p/preventing-melanoma-part-1-why-this

https://paulmarik.substack.com/p/preventing-melanoma-part-2-how-to

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Eric's avatar
Eric
Oct 7

Prior to 1930, the approximate time the first real sunscreen was invented and used, melanoma was much more rare, almost unheard of. In the years and decades after 1930, presumably with the increase use of sunscreen, melanoma rates skyrocketed. The human race has been going out into the sun for hundreds of years, not necessarily for hours at a time. Based on this, one would rationally assume that the sunscreens themselves are increasing the risk of melanoma, not the sun. After all, they are loaded with unnatural chemicals. Can you give me a scientific reason backed by basic medicine and scientific literature to disprove this theory that I have presented?

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