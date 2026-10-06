Introduction

Melanoma is a malignant tumor arising from melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells found predominantly in the skin. Although melanoma accounts for only about 1% of skin cancers, it causes the large majority of skin-cancer deaths because of its capacity for early invasion and metastatic spread.

The story of melanoma has changed dramatically over the past 15 years. Early-stage melanoma remains primarily a surgical disease, but advanced melanoma has been transformed by immune-checkpoint inhibitors and molecularly targeted therapies. Patients with metastatic disease who once had very limited options can now achieve prolonged disease control and, in a meaningful subset, durable remission that persists after treatment has stopped.

Melanoma is also a disease that forces us to look beyond the cancer cell. The success of immunotherapy proves that changing the relationship between a tumor and its host can alter the natural history of the disease, and the persistent problem of resistance shows how adaptable melanoma cells are. This chapter therefore proceeds in two stages. It first sets out the epidemiology, biology, prognosis, and evidence-based standard treatment of melanoma, which remain the foundation of care. It then considers how an integrative, host-focused strategy, organized around the Five-Axis model, might be layered onto that foundation, while keeping a clear line between what has been proven and what remains a hypothesis.

The focus is cutaneous melanoma. Uveal, mucosal, and acral melanomas are biologically distinct diseases and should not simply be regarded as variants of conventional sun-related cutaneous melanoma.

Epidemiology

Melanoma incidence has risen substantially over recent decades, particularly in fair-skinned populations. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), approximately 332,000 new cases of melanoma and almost 59,000 deaths occurred worldwide in 2022 (1). The highest incidence rates are found in fair-skinned populations living in regions with high ultraviolet exposure, particularly Australia and New Zealand.

In the United States, the American Cancer Society estimates approximately 112,000 new invasive melanomas in 2026 (about 65,400 in men and 46,600 in women) and approximately 8,510 deaths (2). Incidence patterns differ by age. Among people younger than 50, rates have recently been stable in women and declining by roughly 1% per year in men, whereas incidence continues to rise slightly in adults aged 50 and older.

Importantly, melanoma mortality has declined substantially over the past decade, a fall that coincides with, and is largely attributed to, the introduction of effective systemic therapy.

Causes and Risk Factors

The Dominant Cause: Ultraviolet Radiation

The most important environmental cause of cutaneous melanoma is ultraviolet (UV) radiation, particularly intermittent intense exposure and sunburn. UV radiation damages deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), producing characteristic mutations (cytosine-to-thymine transitions at dipyrimidine sites) that contribute to malignant transformation. Cutaneous melanoma consequently has one of the highest mutational burdens of any human cancer, a feature that is relevant to its unusual sensitivity to immunotherapy.

The magnitude of this contribution is striking. A 2025 IARC analysis estimated that approximately 83% of cutaneous melanomas worldwide were attributable to UV radiation, corresponding to roughly 267,000 of 332,000 cases in 2022; the attributable proportion was 86% in men and 79% in women (3).

This relationship does not apply equally to all subtypes. Acral melanoma, arising on the palms, soles, or beneath the nails, is not strongly associated with UV exposure; it occurs at broadly similar rates across ethnic groups and therefore makes up a larger share of melanomas in people with darker skin. Mucosal and uveal melanomas also have distinct causes and molecular biology.

Major Risk Factors

Important risk factors include:

Fair skin and a tendency to burn rather than tan

Red or blond hair and light-colored eyes

Repeated severe sunburns, particularly during childhood or adolescence

Intermittent intense sun exposure

Indoor tanning, which IARC classifies as carcinogenic to humans (Group 1), with the greatest excess risk when use begins in youth (4)

Numerous melanocytic nevi

Atypical (dysplastic) nevi

Personal history of melanoma

Family history of melanoma

Immunosuppression, including in organ-transplant recipients

Inherited cancer-predisposition syndromes

Most melanoma is sporadic rather than caused by an inherited syndrome. However, germline alterations in genes such as CDKN2A, CDK4, BAP1, POT1, and MITF (the E318K variant) can produce familial susceptibility, and families with multiple affected members may benefit from genetic counseling.

Molecular Biology and Tumor Plasticity

Melanoma is not one molecular disease. Different molecular abnormalities drive malignant transformation and tumor progression, and the genomic classification of cutaneous melanoma is built around the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway (5).

BRAF-mutant (about half of cutaneous melanomas): activating mutations in the B-Raf proto-oncogene, serine/threonine kinase (BRAF) , most commonly at codon V600 (V600E and V600K).

NRAS-mutant (roughly a quarter): activating mutations in NRAS, which also drive MAPK signaling but are not targetable with BRAF inhibitors.

NF1-altered (about 10–15%): loss of the tumor suppressor neurofibromin, a negative regulator of RAS, often in heavily sun-damaged skin of older patients.

Triple wild-type: tumors lacking all three, a group enriched for KIT alterations and characteristic of acral and mucosal melanoma.

Additional recurrent events include loss of CDKN2A, which disables two key tumor-suppressor checkpoints (the p16–CDK4/6–retinoblastoma cell-cycle brake and the p14ARF–p53 pathway), and activating mutations in the TERT promoter that sustain telomere maintenance. Uveal melanoma is genetically distinct, driven by GNAQ or GNA11 mutations, with BAP1 loss conferring a high metastatic risk.

These discoveries have immediate clinical relevance: molecular profiling identifies tumors susceptible to specific targeted therapies, and BRAF testing is now an integral part of managing higher-risk melanoma.

Beyond its fixed mutations, melanoma is remarkable for its plasticity. Melanoma cells can shift between differentiated, proliferative states and dedifferentiated, invasive states, a process often called phenotype switching (6). They are also metabolically adaptable, altering their reliance on glycolysis, mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, and fatty-acid metabolism in response to environmental and therapeutic pressure; BRAF inhibition, for example, can push melanoma cells toward greater mitochondrial dependence (7). This adaptability is central both to how melanoma escapes therapy and to the rationale for the multi-axis strategy discussed later in this chapter.

Prevention and Early Detection

Primary Prevention

Because UV radiation accounts for most cutaneous melanoma, prevention matters. Important measures include:

Avoiding sunburn, particularly during childhood

Limiting intense midday UV exposure and seeking shade when the UV index is high

Wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses

Using broad-spectrum sunscreen regularly and appropriately

Avoiding tanning beds and other artificial tanning devices

Monitoring the skin for new or changing lesions

Sunscreen is supported by randomized evidence: in the Nambour trial in Queensland, Australia, adults assigned to regular daily sunscreen use had roughly half the rate of new primary melanomas over long-term follow-up compared with those using sunscreen at their own discretion (8). People with numerous atypical nevi, previous melanoma, strong family histories, or recognized genetic predisposition may warrant more intensive dermatologic surveillance, often supported by dermoscopy and total-body photography.

Recognizing Melanoma

The familiar ABCDE approach remains useful:

• A — Asymmetry: one half of the lesion differs from the other.

• B — Border irregularity: the margins may be irregular, scalloped, or poorly defined.

• C — Color variation: the lesion may contain different shades of brown, black, red, white, blue, or pink.

• D — Diameter: larger lesions (classically more than 6 mm) warrant attention, although melanomas can be small.

• E — Evolution: any lesion that changes over time deserves particular attention.

The final feature, evolution, is especially important: a lesion that changes in size, shape, color, elevation, sensation, or begins to bleed deserves evaluation. The “ugly duckling” sign is also clinically useful; a mole that looks distinctly different from a patient’s other nevi should attract attention. Nodular melanomas, which grow vertically and rapidly, and amelanotic melanomas, which lack pigment, may not follow the ABCDE rules, so any new, firm, or growing lesion merits assessment.

Suspicious lesions require biopsy, ideally a complete excisional biopsy with narrow margins, and histopathological examination rather than visual diagnosis alone.

Table 1. Recognizing melanoma

Staging and Prognosis

Breslow Thickness and Other Prognostic Features

Once melanoma has been diagnosed, the single most important pathological measurement is Breslow thickness, the vertical depth of tumor invasion measured in millimeters. Increasing thickness is associated with an increasing likelihood of regional and distant metastasis. Ulceration also carries adverse prognostic significance, and in the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) eighth-edition staging system thickness and ulceration together define the primary tumor (T) category, which is combined with regional lymph-node (N) and distant metastatic (M) status (9).

Table 2. Primary tumor (T) category in the AJCC eighth edition

Other clinically important prognostic features include:

Sentinel lymph-node status

Microsatellites, satellites, and in-transit metastases

Number and distribution of involved lymph nodes, and whether nodal disease is microscopic or clinically detected

Sites and burden of distant metastases

Serum lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) in advanced disease

Mitotic rate, which is no longer used to assign T category but remains prognostic

Molecular characteristics of the tumor

Survival

Melanoma illustrates why stage at diagnosis matters enormously. Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) data for United States patients diagnosed during 2016–2022 report an overall 5-year relative survival of approximately 94.7%, and about three-quarters of melanomas are diagnosed while still localized. Survival differs dramatically according to the extent of disease at diagnosis:

Table 3. Five-year relative survival by extent of disease (SEER, 2016–2022)

These are population statistics rather than predictions for an individual patient. They also inevitably lag behind current practice because they include patients diagnosed and treated several years earlier; outcomes in metastatic disease treated with contemporary combination immunotherapy are considerably better than historical figures suggest.

Melanoma discovered while localized is usually highly curable; melanoma that has metastasized is a fundamentally different disease.

Standard Treatment

Treatment is determined primarily by stage, resectability, recurrence risk, and, when systemic treatment is contemplated, the molecular characteristics of the tumor.

Stage 0: Melanoma in Situ

Melanoma in situ is confined to the epidermis and is treated by complete surgical excision with an appropriate margin. Consensus guidelines generally recommend a margin of 0.5–1 cm; lentigo maligna on chronically sun-damaged skin of the head and neck often requires wider or margin-controlled excision to obtain histologically clear margins. No systemic therapy is required.

Stage I

Localized invasive melanoma is treated primarily with wide local excision, the margin depending principally on Breslow thickness (generally 1 cm for tumors up to 1 mm and 1–2 cm for tumors 1–2 mm thick).

For selected tumors, typically those 0.8 mm or thicker or with ulceration, sentinel lymph-node biopsy (SLNB) is discussed or offered to determine whether microscopic nodal spread has occurred. SLNB is primarily a staging and prognostic procedure: it identifies patients whose disease is biologically more advanced than examination of the primary lesion alone would suggest and who may therefore be candidates for adjuvant therapy.

Stage II

Stage II melanoma remains clinically localized but includes thicker and/or ulcerated tumors associated with a substantially greater risk of recurrence; the risk in stage IIC is comparable to that of some stage III disease. Wide local excision (1–2 cm for tumors 2–4 mm and 2 cm for tumors thicker than 4 mm) remains fundamental, and SLNB is recommended.

A major change in management has been the introduction of adjuvant anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) immunotherapy for resected stage IIB and IIC disease. Both pembrolizumab (KEYNOTE-716) and nivolumab (CheckMate 76K) significantly reduced the risk of recurrence or death compared with placebo (10, 11). The objective of adjuvant therapy is not to treat visible tumor but to eradicate occult micrometastatic disease. Because overall-survival benefit has not yet been established in stage II and immune-related toxicities can be permanent (for example, endocrine insufficiency), the decision requires careful discussion of individual risk and benefit.

Stage III

Stage III disease involves regional lymph nodes, in-transit metastases, satellites, or microsatellites. Management has become increasingly sophisticated and may combine:

Surgery

Systemic therapy before surgery ( neoadjuvant therapy )

Systemic therapy after surgery ( adjuvant therapy )

Selected local or regional therapies, such as intralesional talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC) for injectable in-transit disease

An important surgical change is that completion lymph-node dissection is no longer routine after a positive sentinel node: the MSLT-II trial showed that immediate dissection improved regional control but not melanoma-specific survival, so most patients are now managed with nodal ultrasound surveillance (12).

For clinically detectable, resectable nodal disease, neoadjuvant immunotherapy has become a preferred strategy. In SWOG S1801, giving pembrolizumab before as well as after surgery significantly improved event-free survival compared with adjuvant pembrolizumab alone (13), and in the NADINA trial, two cycles of neoadjuvant ipilimumab plus nivolumab followed by response-adapted surgery and adjuvant therapy substantially improved event-free survival compared with surgery followed by adjuvant nivolumab (14). The rationale is that the intact tumor provides a large and diverse antigen supply against which a broad antitumor T-cell response can be primed before surgery.

After complete resection, adjuvant options include anti-PD-1 therapy with nivolumab or pembrolizumab. For tumors carrying a BRAF V600 mutation, combined BRAF and mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase (MEK) inhibition with dabrafenib plus trametinib provides an established alternative, having markedly prolonged relapse-free survival in the COMBI-AD trial (15).

Stage IV and Unresectable Melanoma

This is where treatment has changed most dramatically.

Immune-Checkpoint Inhibition

Modern systemic therapy for advanced melanoma centers on immune-checkpoint blockade. These drugs work fundamentally differently from conventional chemotherapy: rather than directly poisoning rapidly dividing tumor cells, they remove inhibitory signals that prevent immune cells, particularly T lymphocytes, from mounting an effective antitumor response. Important first-line strategies include:

PD-1 inhibition alone (nivolumab or pembrolizumab)

Combined PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) inhibition (nivolumab plus ipilimumab)

Combined PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) inhibition (nivolumab plus relatlimab)

The long-term results are what make this approach transformative. In CheckMate 067, the final 10-year analysis reported a median overall survival of about 72 months with nivolumab plus ipilimumab, and melanoma-specific survival at 10 years was approximately 52% with the combination; patients who were alive and progression-free at 3 years almost never died of melanoma thereafter, frequently long after treatment had stopped (16). Nivolumab plus relatlimab improved progression-free survival over nivolumab alone (RELATIVITY-047) with less severe toxicity than nivolumab plus ipilimumab (17). The price of immune activation is the risk of immune-related adverse events, which can affect virtually any organ (colitis, hepatitis, pneumonitis, endocrinopathies, myocarditis) and are most frequent with combined PD-1 and CTLA-4 blockade.

BRAF/MEK Targeted Therapy

For melanomas harboring a BRAF V600 mutation, targeted inhibition of the MAPK pathway provides another powerful strategy. Combination BRAF/MEK therapy is preferred to BRAF inhibition alone because dual pathway blockade produces better disease control, delays resistance, and reduces the paradoxical MAPK activation in normal cells that causes cutaneous squamous tumors with BRAF inhibitor monotherapy. Established combinations include:

Dabrafenib plus trametinib

Encorafenib plus binimetinib

Vemurafenib plus cobimetinib

These combinations produce rapid tumor regression in most patients, which is particularly valuable in symptomatic or rapidly progressive disease. However, acquired resistance remains the central limitation, typically through reactivation of the MAPK pathway, activation of parallel survival pathways, phenotype switching, and metabolic reprogramming.

Choosing and Sequencing Therapy

In BRAF-mutant melanoma, the question of which treatment to use first was addressed by the DREAMseq trial: starting with nivolumab plus ipilimumab and switching to BRAF/MEK therapy at progression produced substantially better 2-year overall survival than the reverse sequence (approximately 72% versus 52%) (18). Immunotherapy first is therefore the general default, with targeted therapy reserved as first-line treatment for patients who need a rapid response. The choice depends on:

Disease burden and tempo of progression

Symptoms and the need for a rapid clinical response

BRAF mutation status

Sites of metastatic disease, including the brain

Previous treatment

Comorbidities, including autoimmune disease

Patient preference

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy

Another important advance is tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, a form of adoptive cellular immunotherapy. Lymphocytes that have already infiltrated the patient’s tumor are harvested from a resected lesion, expanded to very large numbers outside the body, and reinfused after lymphodepleting chemotherapy, followed by high-dose interleukin-2. In a phase 3 trial, TIL therapy more than doubled progression-free survival compared with ipilimumab in patients with advanced melanoma, most of whom had progressed on anti-PD-1 therapy (19). Lifileucel received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2024 for patients previously treated with anti-PD-1 therapy (and a BRAF-targeted regimen, if BRAF-mutant).

Surgery and Radiation Therapy

Even in metastatic disease, local therapies retain important roles. Surgery may be appropriate for carefully selected patients with limited (oligometastatic) disease or a residual lesion after a response to systemic therapy. Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is particularly important for selected brain metastases, although combined nivolumab plus ipilimumab itself produces intracranial responses in roughly half of patients with asymptomatic brain metastases (20). Radiation therapy also provides effective palliation for symptomatic bone and other metastases. Increasingly, local treatments are integrated with immunotherapy or targeted therapy rather than regarded as competing strategies.

The Diminished Role of Chemotherapy

Before the immunotherapy era, drugs such as dacarbazine and temozolomide were the mainstay of treatment for metastatic melanoma. Response rates were around 10–15%, and durable responses were uncommon. Immune-checkpoint inhibition and targeted therapy have displaced cytotoxic chemotherapy from its former central position, which is now largely limited to patients for whom other options are exhausted, a clear example of the transition in oncology from nonspecific cytotoxic treatment toward immune and molecularly targeted therapy.

Why Melanoma Escapes Therapy

Despite these advances, metastatic melanoma remains a serious disease. Roughly half of patients do not achieve durable benefit from first-line immunotherapy, and most patients treated with BRAF/MEK inhibitors eventually progress. Understanding why is the bridge between standard oncology and the integrative perspective that follows.

Three characteristics of melanoma stand out. First, melanoma is metabolically adaptable: when one energy pathway is inhibited, tumor cells can compensate through another. Second, melanoma is profoundly shaped by host immunity and the tumor microenvironment; the activity of checkpoint inhibitors is clinical proof that changing the interaction between melanoma and the immune system can transform the course of the disease. Third, melanoma cells resist both targeted therapy and immunotherapy through pathway reactivation, phenotype switching, metabolic reprogramming, loss of antigen presentation, and remodeling of the microenvironment. Drug-tolerant “persister” cells can survive initial treatment and seed later relapse (6).

Taken together, these features suggest that a tumor under pressure along a single axis will often find another route to survive. That observation underlies the question at the heart of the next section: could simultaneously influencing several biological dependencies, and optimizing the host in which the tumor grows, make adaptation and therapeutic escape more difficult?

An Integrative Perspective: The Five-Axis Model

Purpose and Principles

Melanoma demonstrates that cancer is not simply an autonomous mass of rapidly dividing cells. Tumor metabolism, mitochondrial function, immune surveillance, inflammatory signaling, angiogenesis, the tumor microenvironment, and treatment-induced evolutionary pressure all influence tumor behavior. For this reason, an integrative strategy can reasonably be considered adjunctive to, and never a replacement for, standard melanoma treatment. Surgery, immune-checkpoint inhibition, targeted therapy, radiation, and other established treatments remain the foundation of care according to stage and molecular profile.

The purpose of integrative care is different: to optimize the host metabolic and physiologic environment, improve general health and treatment tolerance, and investigate whether additional pressure can be placed on the biological pathways that contribute to tumor survival and therapeutic resistance. The objective is not to find another single “magic bullet,” but to make escape more difficult.

The clinical evidence supporting individual components varies enormously. Lifestyle interventions have broad, well-documented health benefits, whereas most repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals proposed as direct antitumor agents are supported predominantly by mechanistic, preclinical, observational, or early-phase clinical evidence in melanoma. They should therefore not be presented as established melanoma therapies.

Biological plausibility is not equivalent to demonstrated clinical efficacy.

Axis 1: Glucose and Metabolic Signaling

The first axis seeks to reduce excessive glucose, insulin, and growth-factor signaling while improving systemic metabolic health. Potential interventions include:

A minimally processed, low-glycemic diet

Avoidance of sugar-sweetened beverages and excessive refined carbohydrates

Regular exercise, including resistance training

Weight optimization when appropriate

Time-restricted eating in suitable patients

Correction of insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction

Metformin when independently clinically indicated

Melanoma metabolism is more complicated than simply “feeding on glucose.” Because melanoma cells can switch between glycolytic and mitochondrial energy production, the objective should not be framed as starving melanoma of glucose. A more defensible objective is to improve host metabolic health while reducing the excessive growth signaling and metabolic flexibility that might support tumor adaptation.

Metformin is mechanistically interesting because of its effects on cellular energetics, mitochondrial complex I, and adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) signaling. However, it is not an established treatment for melanoma, and evidence that adding metformin improves melanoma-specific survival remains insufficient.

Axis 2: Mitochondrial and Metabolic Plasticity

The second axis attempts to interfere with the ability of cancer cells to compensate metabolically when one energy pathway is inhibited, a strategy with particular theoretical relevance in melanoma, where MAPK inhibition can increase mitochondrial dependence. Investigational agents proposed within the broader Five-Axis framework include:

Doxycycline

Ivermectin

Curcumin

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG)

Sulforaphane

Resveratrol or pterostilbene

These compounds have reported effects on mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, cellular signaling, apoptosis, autophagy, inflammation, and cancer-cell metabolism in experimental systems. For melanoma specifically, however, they should be regarded as experimental adjuncts rather than proven anticancer treatments. Evidence from cell cultures and animal models cannot establish that a compound improves recurrence-free or overall survival in patients, and many effective concentrations in the laboratory are difficult to achieve with oral dosing.

This distinction is especially important for patients receiving immunotherapy. Doxycycline, for instance, is an antibiotic, and antibiotic exposure around the start of checkpoint inhibition has been associated in observational studies with poorer outcomes across several tumor types, presumably through disruption of the gut microbiome (see below) (21).

Axis 3: Cytoskeleton, Cell Division, and Cancer Stem-Like Cells

A third potential vulnerability involves the cytoskeleton, mitosis, and melanoma cell populations capable of surviving therapeutic pressure. Within the Five-Axis framework, mebendazole has been proposed as a cytoskeletal and mitotic agent because it interferes with microtubule polymerization and has shown anticancer activity in experimental systems.

Melanoma exhibits phenotypic plasticity rather than a simple fixed hierarchy of conventional tumor cells and cancer stem cells: cells can transition between proliferative and invasive states and acquire characteristics that facilitate resistance. Conceptually, targeting these adaptable populations is attractive, because eliminating the bulk tumor while leaving highly resistant cells behind creates the conditions for recurrence. Nevertheless, mebendazole is not an established treatment for melanoma, and its use as an anticancer agent remains investigational.

Axis 4: Stress Signaling and the Tumor Microenvironment

Cancer does not exist independently of its host. Chronic sympathetic activation, inflammatory signaling, angiogenesis, immune-cell composition, extracellular-matrix remodeling, and stromal interactions all shape the tumor microenvironment.

The beta-adrenergic pathway is therefore biologically interesting. Propranolol, a nonselective beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, has been investigated because adrenergic signaling may influence angiogenesis, inflammation, invasion, and immune function. A small prospective observational study reported lower recurrence in patients with resected melanoma who took propranolol (22), and a phase 1 study found that propranolol could be safely combined with pembrolizumab in metastatic melanoma (23). These findings are hypothesis-generating; they have not established propranolol as standard melanoma therapy.

More broadly, interventions that improve physical activity, sleep, psychological well-being, and metabolic health may help optimize host physiology without any claim of a direct melanoma-specific therapeutic effect.

Axis 5: Circadian, Redox, and Immune Function

This axis may be especially relevant to melanoma because successful conventional treatment already demonstrates the importance of antitumor immunity. Potential components include:

Adequate sleep and regular circadian rhythms

Physical activity

Correction of nutritional deficiencies

Vitamin D sufficiency

Melatonin where clinically appropriate

Vitamin D deserves particular attention because it illustrates the difference between association and therapeutic efficacy. Observational studies have linked lower serum vitamin D concentrations with thicker melanomas and poorer outcomes. However, the randomized, placebo-controlled ViDMe trial provides an important caution: among 436 patients with resected stage IA–III cutaneous melanoma, monthly high-dose cholecalciferol (100,000 IU) raised serum vitamin D concentrations but did not improve relapse-free survival, melanoma-related mortality, or overall survival (24). However, observational data suggest vitamin D use may be associated with a lower risk of immunotherapy-related colitis (25).

It is important to recognize that, like many vitamin D trials, the ViDMe study had important limitations that may have reduced its ability to demonstrate a therapeutic benefit. At baseline, mean serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] concentrations were similar in the two groups: 24 ± 9 ng/mL in the vitamin D group and 23 ± 9 ng/mL in the placebo group. After six months, the mean concentration increased to 43 ± 11 ng/mL in the vitamin D group, compared with 23 ± 9 ng/mL in the placebo group, and remained relatively stable thereafter. Thus, although supplementation clearly increased circulating 25(OH)D, the study evaluated a relatively modest achieved concentration rather than a strategy designed to reach substantially higher levels.

Another important consideration is the dosing regimen. Participants received 100,000 IU of vitamin D3 once monthly, rather than daily supplementation. In my view, daily vitamin D3 administration is preferable to large intermittent bolus dosing because it more closely approximates continuous physiological exposure. Furthermore, vitamin D should be considered within the broader context of nutritional sufficiency, particularly adequate magnesium and vitamin K2.

Most importantly, the trial did not test an individualized strategy in which vitamin D3 was titrated to achieve a predefined higher serum 25(OH)D concentration. In patients with cancer, I favor individualized dosing aimed at maintaining 25(OH)D concentrations in the range of 70–90 ng/mL. This strategy was not evaluated in the ViDMe trial. Consequently, the negative results of ViDMe demonstrate that 100,000 IU of vitamin D3 given monthly, producing a mean 25(OH)D concentration of approximately 43 ng/mL, did not improve melanoma outcomes; they do not establish that alternative dosing strategies or higher achieved concentrations would also be ineffective.

Based on the biological rationale, observational evidence, low cost, and generally favorable safety profile when appropriately monitored, I believe that vitamin D3 should be considered as an adjunctive component of an integrative approach to melanoma, while recognizing that the specific strategy of daily, individually titrated high-dose vitamin D has not yet been demonstrated in randomized clinical trials to improve melanoma survival. This distinction is important: absence of definitive evidence should not be confused with evidence of absence.

The Host Foundation: Diet, Exercise, and the Microbiome

Lifestyle interventions underpin all five axes and deserve a distinct place in integrative care, because their value extends well beyond any putative direct anticancer effect.

A diet emphasizing vegetables, fiber-rich foods, nuts, legumes where metabolically appropriate, healthy fats, and minimally processed foods, while minimizing ultra-processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages, is reasonable for overall metabolic health. Regular exercise improves cardiovascular fitness, muscle mass, insulin sensitivity, functional capacity, fatigue, mood, and quality of life in cancer survivors, and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) recommends physical activity as a core component of survivorship care.

An especially interesting emerging area is the relationship between diet, the intestinal microbiome, and immunotherapy. In an observational cohort of patients with melanoma receiving checkpoint inhibitors, sufficient dietary fiber intake was associated with improved progression-free survival, whereas over-the-counter probiotic use was not beneficial and, in mouse models, impaired the antitumor immune response (26). Fecal microbiota transplantation from responding donors has restored responses in a subset of patients with PD-1-refractory melanoma in early-phase trials (27, 28), and an NCI-listed trial is now testing a high-fiber diet plus high-intensity exercise in patients receiving immunotherapy.

This is scientifically intriguing but remains investigational. It does not yet establish that a particular diet improves survival on immunotherapy, but it does reinforce two practical points: a fiber-rich whole-food diet is a sensible default, and probiotics and unnecessary antibiotics should not be assumed to be harmless.

Integrating the Five Axes With Standard Therapy

The most useful way to conceptualize this strategy is not standard oncology OR metabolic therapy, but rather standard oncology + optimization of the host + carefully selected investigational adjuncts. In practice, this implies an explicit order of priority:

• First: evidence-based surgery, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation as indicated by stage and molecular profile

• Second: metabolic optimization through nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and circadian health

• Third: correction of genuine nutritional deficiencies

• Fourth: consideration of experimental adjuncts only after evaluating the evidence, toxicity, drug interactions, and potential interference with standard treatment

The hierarchy matters. An experimental adjunct with an interesting molecular mechanism should never displace or delay an intervention already demonstrated to improve melanoma recurrence or survival.

When to Begin: At Diagnosis, Not After Failure

A common misconception is that integrative care is something to turn to only after standard treatment has failed. This approach should be rejected. By the time standard therapy has failed, the tumor is typically larger, more heterogeneous, and more resistant, and the patient is often weaker and more depleted; integrative measures introduced at this late stage are asked to achieve the most under the least favorable conditions. Equally, standard care should never be abandoned in favor of integrative treatment. The rational approach is to begin integrative care at the start of therapy, alongside surgery, immunotherapy, or targeted therapy, provided that each agent has been reviewed and does not interfere with the standard-of-care medications. Diet and lifestyle change are always the central pillar of this approach: a whole-food, low-glycemic, fiber-rich diet, regular exercise, restorative sleep, and the restoration of metabolic health should begin on the day of diagnosis and continue through treatment and into survivorship. These measures carry minimal risk, improve treatment tolerance and quality of life, and are increasingly supported by outcome data. In the randomized CHALLENGE trial, a structured exercise program begun after adjuvant chemotherapy for colon cancer significantly improved disease-free and overall survival (29), and in melanoma, higher dietary fiber intake has been associated with better outcomes on immunotherapy (26). Carefully selected nutraceuticals and repurposed drugs are generally well tolerated, but, as discussed below, they are not entirely free of side effects or drug interactions, which is why each should be chosen in consultation with the treating oncologist.

Integrative care is not a last resort. It begins at diagnosis, runs alongside standard treatment rather than replacing it, and rests on the central pillar of diet and lifestyle.

A Press–Pulse Concept

The Five-Axis model can also be viewed through a press–pulse framework, a concept borrowed from ecology and proposed for the metabolic management of cancer (30).

The press represents continuous, chronic pressure on the biological environment supporting cancer: diet, exercise, metabolic health, sleep and circadian optimization, and correction of deficiencies.

The pulse consists of intermittent, higher-intensity cancer-directed treatment: surgery, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation or local ablative treatment when appropriate.

Selected repurposed drugs or nutraceuticals may be considered within either component, provided they are well tolerated and do not interfere with standard therapy, with the explicit recognition that their benefit in melanoma remains unproven. The conceptual advantage is that the cancer is exposed to pressure at several levels rather than relying entirely on a single therapeutic mechanism.

A Critical Caution With Immunotherapy

Melanoma requires particular caution regarding supplements because immune-checkpoint inhibition has become central to treatment. It should not be assumed that every substance described as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, immune-enhancing, or anticancer will improve immunotherapy.

The immune response required to control melanoma is complex, and an intervention could enhance one component of immunity while suppressing another. Pharmacologic doses of nutraceuticals can also affect drug-metabolizing enzymes, platelet function, hepatic function, the gut microbiome, or immune signaling, and can confound the assessment of liver enzyme elevations or other immune-related adverse events. Supplements and repurposed drugs should therefore be reviewed individually, together with the treating oncologist, in patients receiving nivolumab, pembrolizumab, ipilimumab, relatlimab, BRAF/MEK inhibitors, or other systemic therapies.

The Evidence Hierarchy

A responsible integrative melanoma strategy must explicitly distinguish levels of evidence.

Table 4. Level of evidence for interventions in melanoma

Table 5. Level of evidence for repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals

Table 6 . Melanoma treatment costs and evidence

Conclusion

Melanoma is simultaneously a largely preventable cancer, a highly curable cancer when detected early, and an immunologically responsive cancer when advanced. Its management illustrates the remarkable evolution of modern oncology. Treatment was once limited to surgery for localized disease and largely ineffective chemotherapy for metastatic disease; today it integrates surgery, pathological staging, molecular profiling, neoadjuvant and adjuvant immunotherapy, targeted therapy, cellular immunotherapy, and selected local therapies, and outcomes have improved substantially.

Melanoma also makes one of the strongest cases for looking beyond the cancer cell. Immune-checkpoint therapy has shown that changing the relationship between the tumor and its host can achieve what direct cytotoxic therapy could not. The Five-Axis model extends this systems concept to metabolic signaling, mitochondrial adaptation, phenotypic plasticity, the tumor microenvironment, and circadian and immune biology, on the hypothesis that restricting several adaptive pathways at once may make therapeutic escape more difficult. Diet and lifestyle form the foundation of this approach and should begin at diagnosis, alongside standard treatment.

The Therapeutic Tension: Efficacy, Cost, and Access

Any honest conclusion must also confront a difficult reality. The standard therapies described in this chapter have proven efficacy in randomized trials, whereas the evidence for repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals in melanoma remains predominantly preclinical and observational. Yet the cost of modern melanoma therapy is extraordinary. In the United States, a single year of an anti-PD-1 antibody carries a list price of roughly $150,000 to $200,000, and combination immunotherapy or BRAF/MEK inhibition can cost considerably more, before the costs of administration, monitoring, and management of toxicity are counted. For most patients in low- and middle-income countries, and for many uninsured or underinsured patients in wealthy ones, these treatments are simply unavailable; an international survey of oncologists found that immunotherapies were among the medicines least accessible outside high-income countries (31). By contrast, most repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals discussed here cost only a few dollars a month.

This creates a genuine therapeutic tension, and it is compounded by the economics of research. Off-patent drugs and nutritional compounds have no commercial sponsor willing to fund the large randomized trials needed to prove efficacy, so such trials are rarely undertaken and, for most of these agents, may never be performed (32). The absence of definitive trials is therefore not the same as evidence of no effect. At the same time, plausibility is not proof: where rigorous trials have been completed, some promising agents have failed including metformin in early breast cancer (33). Cost and evidence are separate questions, and a low price does not imply equivalent efficacy.

A Pragmatic Path Forward

What, then, should a patient do? We suggest a pragmatic approach that neither dismisses repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals out of hand nor overstates what is known about them:

Where effective standard therapy is available, it should never be abandoned. Integrative care should begin at the start of treatment, built on diet and lifestyle, with additional agents chosen only when they do not interfere with standard-of-care medications.

Where standard therapy is unaffordable or inaccessible, the balance changes. Whatever proven treatment can be obtained, such as surgery and radiation, should be pursued, and a carefully selected, well-tolerated combination of repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals, together with intensive lifestyle measures, is a reasonable option to consider rather than no systemic treatment at all.

Timing matters. If such agents are to be used, they are more likely to help early, when tumor burden is lower and the patient is stronger, than as a last resort after every other option has been exhausted.

Decisions should be shared and supervised. Patients deserve a candid account of the strength and limits of the evidence, physician oversight, review of drug interactions, and monitoring for side effects, and outcomes should be recorded systematically so that real-world experience can build the evidence base that conventional trials have not.

In many respects, melanoma has become a model for modern precision oncology: understand the biology of the tumor, identify its vulnerabilities, activate the immune system where possible, and use rational combinations to prevent or overcome therapeutic escape. The challenge now is to extend that logic to every patient, including those for whom the most expensive therapies remain out of reach.

Preserve every proven advantage of modern melanoma therapy wherever it is available; begin diet and lifestyle optimization from the day of diagnosis; and, rather than discarding repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals because definitive trials are unlikely ever to be funded, use the safest and most plausible of them thoughtfully, transparently, and early, under medical supervision.

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References

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.