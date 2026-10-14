Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 14

Guillermou:

Thanks for your positive comments and insight.

Paul

Reply
Share
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 17

Yes. It can happen.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture