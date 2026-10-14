KEY POINTS

The relationship runs both ways. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) predicts later depression, and depression predicts later MetS. Effect sizes are modest, but the association is reciprocal rather than one-directional.

A reinforcing cycle offers a place to intervene. Insulin resistance, visceral adiposity, inflammation, HPA-axis activation and circadian disruption can promote depression, while depression worsens sleep, activity, eating, stress physiology and, sometimes through medication, metabolic health. Because the loop runs in both directions, improving metabolic health may help break it.

Metabolic control shows real promise as an adjunct. In randomized trials, ketogenic diets improved depressive symptoms, with larger effects when ketosis was verified, and a trial in treatment-resistant depression showed greater improvement at 6 weeks (not sustained as a significant difference at 12 weeks). Intermittent fasting (IF) is preliminary.

The benefit likely reflects metabolic state, not glucose alone. Lowering HbA1c has not reliably improved depression. Better insulin sensitivity, less glycemic variability, ketone metabolism, lower inflammation and improved circadian–metabolic alignment are more plausible mediators.

Some patients may benefit most. Those with central obesity, insulin resistance, hyperglycemia, hypertriglyceridemia, MetS or type 2 diabetes may have a metabolic component to their depression. Morning-predominant depression and the dawn phenomenon may be parallel expressions of one circadian–neuroendocrine disturbance, which continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with mood tracking can test in individuals.

Reducing Ultra-processed foods from the diet may reduce depressive symptoms (new study).

Clinical takeaway. Assess metabolic health in patients with depression and mood in patients with MetS, and address both together. Metabolic strategies are potential complements to, not replacements for, established depression treatment.

1. A bidirectional association

The relationship between MetS and depression is substantial and apparently bidirectional, and it goes beyond depressed people exercising less or gaining weight. A classic meta-analysis of prospective studies found that people with MetS had about 49% higher odds of later depression (adjusted OR 1.49), while people with depression had about 52% higher odds of later MetS (OR 1.52) (1). A larger 2023 meta-analysis of 11 cohort studies (more than 2.65 million participants) found MetS associated with a 29% greater risk of subsequent depressive symptoms (RR 1.29; 95% CI 1.12–1.48), although heterogeneity was substantial (2).

The best interpretation is a reciprocal relationship (MetS ↔ depression) rather than a one-way causal pathway.

2. How metabolic dysfunction may promote depression

Several overlapping mechanisms connect peripheral metabolic dysfunction with brain function.

Insulin resistance. The brain has abundant insulin receptors, particularly in regions governing cognition, motivation, reward and mood, and insulin signaling influences neuronal energetics, synaptic plasticity and neurotransmitter systems. Peripheral insulin resistance is associated with altered central insulin signaling (3). A meta-analysis found a small but significant association with depression, and adiposity partly accounts for it: in one population-based study, waist circumference mediated part of the association (4,5).

Chronic low-grade inflammation. With obesity and insulin resistance, visceral adipose tissue and infiltrating immune cells release IL-6, TNF-α and other cytokines. These can affect microglial activation, neurotransmitter metabolism, neuroplasticity and the HPA axis (visceral fat → insulin resistance → inflammatory signaling → CNS effects → depressive symptoms) (6). Inflammation is a plausible bridge, but it does not mean that all depression is inflammatory.

Hyperglycemia, oxidative stress and glycation. Chronic hyperglycemia increases oxidative stress, advanced glycation end products and inflammatory signaling, with potential effects on neurotransmission, neuroplasticity and neuroendocrine function. Whether glucose itself is the relevant exposure is addressed in Section 4.

HPA axis and cortisol. Chronic stress and some forms of depression are associated with altered HPA-axis activity and elevated cortisol and catecholamines, which promote hepatic glucose production, insulin resistance and visceral fat accumulation. Persistent hyperglycemia is in turn associated with increased HPA-axis activity, and cortisol worsens insulin resistance, creating a feedback loop (7).

Mitochondrial dysfunction. Both conditions are associated with disturbed mitochondrial energetics and increased oxidative stress, which is notable given the high energy demands of neurons. The human evidence, however, supports association more strongly than a defined mitochondrial causal pathway.

Components differ in importance. In the Whitehall II prospective study, MetS predicted later depressive symptoms, but when its components were examined separately, central obesity, elevated triglycerides and low HDL were the ones that predicted depression (8). This suggests the visceral-adiposity/insulin-resistance phenotype may matter more than elevated blood pressure or meeting an arbitrary number of MetS criteria.

3. The reverse pathway and a candidate phenotype

Depression can also drive metabolic deterioration through several mechanisms at once: reduced activity, sleep and circadian disruption, altered eating, stress hormones, inflammation, and sometimes medication. Some antidepressants and particularly some antipsychotics cause weight gain, dyslipidemia and impaired glucose regulation, although this varies greatly among drugs (9,10). These effects probably explain why the association persists longitudinally in both directions. Combined with Section 2, they form a potential reinforcing cycle:

The metabolic connection also suggests that depression is unlikely to be a single biological disease. One proposed phenotype, “metabolic” or “immunometabolic” depression, combines central obesity, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, inflammation, fatigue, hypersomnia and increased appetite. It may differ biologically from depression marked by weight loss, insomnia and reduced appetite (11,12). This remains an active research area rather than an established clinical classification.

4. Hyperglycemia and depression

The relationship is bidirectional, but effect sizes are modest and causality is not established. A longitudinal meta-analysis found that higher baseline HbA1c was associated with an 18% greater subsequent risk of probable depression (OR 1.18, 95% CI 1.12–1.25), while depressive symptoms predicted slightly higher subsequent HbA1c (13). An older meta-analysis found depression associated with hyperglycemia in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes (14). A 2026 meta-analysis of 38 studies found HbA1c about 0.30 percentage points higher in people with type 2 diabetes and depression, although heterogeneity was high and certainty of evidence very low (15).

Is glucose itself responsible? The evidence is much stronger for an association between abnormal glucose metabolism and depression than for direct causation. Hyperglycemia travels with insulin resistance, hyperinsulinemia, visceral adiposity, dyslipidemia, inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, altered cortisol physiology, poor sleep and inactivity, so glucose is hard to isolate from the broader metabolic phenotype. Intervention data agree: a systematic review found insufficient evidence that reductions in HbA1c lead to reductions in depressive symptoms (16). The more compelling hypothesis is therefore not “high glucose → depression” but:

Mean glucose versus variability. HbA1c is an average that says nothing about when glucose rises or falls, and a value of 5.6% can conceal considerable variability. In older adults with type 2 diabetes, HbA1c variability rather than mean HbA1c was associated with later depressive symptoms (17). Evidence is inconsistent, however: a systematic review of glucose variability and mood in diabetes found conflicting results and no clear relationship (18).

5. Metabolic interventions

Exercise, weight reduction, improved sleep, dietary improvement and treatment of diabetes can improve overall health and may improve depressive symptoms in some patients. But observational associations do not prove that insulin resistance causes an individual’s depression, or that reversing MetS will cure it. Ketogenic diets and IF have attracted the most specific interest.

Ketogenic diets. A 2026 JAMA Psychiatry meta-analysis (50 studies, 41,718 adults) found that in 10 randomized trials, ketogenic diets significantly improved depressive symptoms versus control diets (SMD −0.48; 95% CI −0.87 to −0.10), with larger effects in studies that verified ketosis and used very-low-carbohydrate diets (19). In a randomized trial of 88 patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), a ketogenic diet (<30 g carbohydrate/day) lowered PHQ-9 by 10.5 points versus 8.3 points with a healthy control diet over six weeks (difference −2.18; 95% CI −4.33 to −0.03), but the difference was no longer significant at 12 weeks (20). The signal is encouraging, but a single small trial does not make ketogenic diets a replacement for conventional treatment.

Intermittent fasting. A meta-analysis of 14 studies (562 participants) found a moderate reduction in depression scores (SMD 0.41 favoring fasting), but only four studies contributed to that comparison (21). Another found lower scores in the better-quality randomized trials, which its authors called preliminary (22). Most fasting studies were not conducted in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), and better randomized trials in this population are needed.

Mechanisms. The mechanism is unlikely to be simply “↓ glucose → ↓ depression.” A more plausible model is:

β-hydroxybutyrate is more than an alternative fuel: it acts as a signaling molecule and may alter the NAD+/NADH state, mitochondrial function, inflammatory pathways and GABA/glutamate balance (23). IF may add effects through circadian synchronization, metabolic switching, insulin sensitivity and neurotrophic signaling, which are well supported experimentally but not established as the reason fasting might help depression in humans.

Is glucose lowering responsible? In someone with hyperglycemia, hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance, a ketogenic diet or fasting regimen can simultaneously reduce glucose, insulin, glycemic variability, visceral adiposity and inflammatory signaling while increasing ketones and metabolic flexibility. Depression may therefore improve as glucose improves without being caused specifically by the fall in glucose. That studies verifying ketosis showed greater improvement raises the possibility that ketone metabolism itself matters.

In a subset of patients—particularly those with central obesity, insulin resistance, hyperglycemia, hypertriglyceridemia, MetS or type 2 diabetes—depression may have a meaningful metabolic component, and metabolic therapy could plausibly complement conventional treatment. Ketogenic nutrition and IF are best framed as potential adjuncts rather than established stand-alone antidepressant therapies. Larger, longer trials are needed to show durability, identify responders, and determine whether improvement tracks glucose, insulin resistance, ketones, weight loss, inflammation, or a combination.

Reducing Ultraprocessed Foods From the Diets of Patients With Depression: A Pilot Crossover Trial

Chagwedera et al., JAMA Psychiatry, September 23, 2026.

A study recently published in JAMA Psychiatry provides intriguing preliminary evidence that eliminating ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) from the diet may substantially improve symptoms of depression and anxiety. Previous observational studies have demonstrated a dose-dependent association between UPF consumption and depression, but whether reducing these foods improves established depression remains uncertain. To investigate this question, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco conducted a randomized, open-label crossover pilot study involving 20 adults with major depressive disorder, high UPF consumption, and at least one metabolic abnormality. Participants had a mean age of 43.7 years, 70% were women, and the average duration of depression was approximately 13 years. Participants followed both their usual diet and a diet designed to eliminate UPFs, with the order randomized. They were instructed not to change their medications, psychotherapy, exercise, or sleep habits during the study.

The improvements in depressive symptoms were striking. Nineteen participants completed the study. On the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), the mean depression score was 12.8 at baseline, 8.68 during the usual-diet period, and 5.53 during the low-UPF period (adjusted treatment difference −3.12 points; p<0.001). Even more impressive were the findings using the clinician-rated Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS): mean scores were 21.6 at baseline, 18.9 during the usual-diet period, and 8.05 during the low-UPF period (adjusted difference −10.78 points; p<0.001). Anxiety symptoms also improved significantly, with Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) scores averaging 4.63 during the low-UPF period compared with 7.37 during the usual-diet period (p=0.004). UPF consumption declined dramatically, and participants generally considered the dietary intervention worthwhile. No adverse events were reported.

The study raises important questions about the relationship between diet, metabolic dysfunction, and mental health. All participants had metabolic abnormalities, suggesting that this population may be particularly relevant when investigating nutritional approaches to depression. However, the investigators did not establish the biological mechanism responsible for the improvement. Potential explanations include reduced intake of refined carbohydrates, changes in overall macronutrient composition or calorie consumption, or reduced exposure to food additives and processing-related contaminants. Importantly, the study did not determine which of these factors, individually or collectively, accounted for the observed improvements. The findings are consistent with the possibility that dietary composition influences depressive symptoms, but they do not establish a specific metabolic mechanism.

Despite the encouraging results, important limitations must be recognized. This was a small, unblinded pilot study involving only 20 participants, and its primary objective was to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of eliminating UPFs rather than to establish antidepressant efficacy. Dietary intake was self-reported, and the open-label design introduces the possibility of expectancy and reporting biases. Larger, adequately controlled trials with objective dietary assessments and longer follow-up are needed to determine whether the improvements are reproducible and sustained. Nevertheless, the magnitude and consistency of improvement across multiple depression and anxiety scales make these findings worthy of further investigation. The study supports the hypothesis that reducing ultraprocessed food consumption may be a useful adjunctive strategy in managing depression, particularly in individuals with coexisting metabolic dysfunction, although clinical efficacy has not yet been established.

6. Circadian biology: the dawn phenomenon and morning depression

A direct causal link between the dawn phenomenon and early-morning depression has not been demonstrated, but the physiologic overlap makes the hypothesis worth considering, particularly in insulin resistance or diabetes. The dawn phenomenon is a spontaneous glucose rise late in the night, typically around 4–8 AM. It reflects normal circadian counter-regulatory physiology (cortisol, growth hormone, catecholamines and shifting insulin sensitivity) that is exaggerated in many people with diabetes; in healthy people, a modest pre-dawn rise in insulin secretion restrains hepatic glucose production and prevents hyperglycemia (24).

Early-morning worsening of mood is a recognized diurnal variation in depression, historically associated with melancholic depression (25). Some studies link morning impairment to cortisol rhythms, though this is neither universal nor specific to depression (26). Cortisol peaks roughly 30–45 minutes after awakening, and depression is associated with HPA-axis abnormalities, but studies of the cortisol awakening response are heterogeneous (7,27).

Rather than “dawn phenomenon → hyperglycemia → morning depression,” for which evidence is insufficient, a more defensible model is two parallel processes with a shared origin:

The dawn glucose rise and morning depression may thus be parallel manifestations of one circadian–neuroendocrine disturbance. Current evidence supports this shared biology much more strongly than a direct dawn-phenomenon → depression pathway.

An illustrative case

Consider a patient with severe early-morning depression and a rising overnight-to-morning CGM trace despite an HbA1c of 5.6%. After IF, evening carbohydrate restriction and improved sleep, the CGM profile became essentially flat and the depression improved at about the same time.

The intervention plausibly contributed, but the CGM alone cannot show that normalizing glucose was the cause. The meaningful change is the loss of the dawn excursion and reduced glycemic variability, not HbA1c, which was already normal. A more compelling interpretation is that the CGM trace is a marker rather than the mechanism: better insulin sensitivity, circadian alignment and metabolic flexibility (possibly with ketosis) flattened the glucose profile, while in parallel improving CNS metabolism and neuroendocrine function and, with them, morning mood. The TRD trial supports the biological credibility of a dietary effect, and its investigators emphasized metabolic, inflammatory, neurotransmitter and gut–brain mechanisms rather than lower glucose alone (20).

Testing the hypothesis in an individual

An N-of-1 approach is straightforward. Over several weeks, wear a CGM (10–14 days or longer), record a simple mood score at awakening, +30 minutes, +1 hour, +2 hours, noon and evening, add a validated scale such as the PHQ-9 at regular intervals, and log sleep/wake times and meals. The informative pattern is a reproducible relationship in which larger dawn excursions accompany worse morning mood and smaller ones accompany better mood, persisting after accounting for sleep quality. The case is stronger if the pattern returns when the dawn phenomenon does, or if reducing the excursion (evening carbohydrate restriction, earlier time-restricted eating, exercise, better sleep) reproducibly attenuates the morning mood nadir. Even then, this is an N-of-1 association, not proof of causality or an established treatment.

7. Clinical implications

Screen in both directions. A patient with depression deserves attention to metabolic health, and a patient with MetS deserves attention to mood.

Assess the whole metabolic picture, not glucose alone. Useful measures include waist circumference/BMI, blood pressure, fasting glucose or HbA1c, triglycerides and HDL-C, and, where helpful, fasting insulin/HOMA-IR. Depending on the circumstances, also consider thyroid function, sleep apnea, medications and alcohol intake. CGM adds information on variability and early-morning excursions that HbA1c cannot.

Do not replace established depression treatment with a purely metabolic strategy. Where depression coexists with abdominal obesity, fatigue, dyslipidemia or impaired glucose regulation, evaluate and address both psychiatric and metabolic health, treating metabolic interventions as adjuncts.

See the 3 part series on depression and particularity the post entitled “Treating Depression as a Whole-Body Disease (Part3)”

8. Conclusions and open questions

Depression and MetS appear to be interconnected disorders with shared biological pathways rather than independent diseases. The strongest human evidence establishes a bidirectional association, not proof that MetS universally causes depression; insulin resistance, visceral adiposity, inflammation, stress-axis activation and circadian disruption offer plausible ways for each to reinforce the other. Glucose itself has not been shown to be the causal driver. Key questions remain:

If an insulin-resistant, hyperglycemic patient with depression achieves metabolic remission, does the depression improve independently of conventional antidepressant treatment? Data are suggestive, but randomized evidence is insufficient.

Are the benefits of ketogenic diets durable, who responds, and does improvement track glucose, insulin resistance, ketones, weight loss or inflammation?

Does IF help patients with MDD specifically?

Does the dawn phenomenon and morning mood deterioration share circadian–neuroendocrine biology? CGM-plus-mood N-of-1 designs offer a practical test.

What is the role of ultra-processed foods in causing depression?

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