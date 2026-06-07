Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1h

The usual dose of metformin is 500mg to 1000mg twice a day. Either formulation is fine.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1m

Yes, if the lung nodules are malignant

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