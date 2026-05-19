Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
15h

Thank you for discussing another interesting topic!  I personally use citrus pectin, in the form of Pectasol, to reduce inflammation.  When needed, it works well for unwinding inflammation in my middle back.  Within a few days of using Pectasol, my back inflammation is gone.  It works by dimming the Galacten-3 protein.  

Dr. Isaac Eliaz, MD, the formulator of Pectasol, has spent decades researching citrus pectin.

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Don's avatar
Don
13h

Citrus is heavily sprayed with pesticides and coated with wax. Is this a factor in the finished ingested product?

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