Cancer & Metabolic Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
19h

As an ob/gyn doc I have wrestled with this my whole career. The pediatricians need to intervene early . By the time I see them for menstrual irregularities or secondary amenorrhea ;behavioral and dietary changes that need to change , are difficult to overcome. If they get pregnant , PIH / preeclampsia and / or gestational diabetes rears its ugly head. As older adults, this leads into your discussion for today . Exhausting. 😢

Reply
Share
4 replies by Cancer & Metabolic Healing and others
Randy Coombe's avatar
Randy Coombe
19h

Thank you Dr. Marik for all you do. I love your writings . . . easy to read, to the point, well documented, and always relevant. I never get lost in the weeds!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cancer & Metabolic Healing
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture