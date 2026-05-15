Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
16h

When I study the cellular mechanisms of malignancy, there is an overlap of the Covid jab’s mechanistic processes as well . So disturbing to say the least 😡

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Matt's avatar
Matt
12h

Do you have a chart that simply shows the 5 axis metabolic interventions for patients to follow?

I once tried keto for 3 months, psa dropped by 30%! At 4 months it was back to original level, seemed like clear adaptation so i stoped.

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