Cancer & Metabolic Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynda Troyer's avatar
Lynda Troyer
1d

Dr Marik, thanks so much for your work and willingness to be a knowledgeable sharing servant to so many. The medical board who treated you so badly has not only done a horrible disservice to you but to many students who would have benefitted from your knowledge, compassion and giving spirit. But in divine providence, I am hopefully that even more people will now be able to learn from you than would have been possible before while you were in the hospital setting. May God bless and keep you.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cancer & Metabolic Healing and others
Norman's avatar
Norman
1d

Another natural treatment for high blood pressure is Hawthorn extract! I take Hawthorn extract, garlic extract and Hibiscus tea. I'm soon to 89 years young and in excellent health with a blood pressure in the 130 to 140 which is appropriate for my age. I take no other medications!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture