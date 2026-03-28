Today I start “Sections’ on my Substack. Sections are just different channels you can follow under the same roof. Each section focuses on a distinct kind of content, so you can quickly find what interests you most and ignore what doesn’t feel relevant right now.

When you subscribe, you’re subscribing to the publication as a whole, but you’re free to fine‑tune what arrives in your inbox. You can turn email alerts on or off for individual sections, while still having full access to every post on the website. That means you might choose to get one section by email and read the others only when you feel like browsing.

You can adjust these settings anytime from your Substack account. If your interests change, you don’t need to unsubscribe entirely—you can simply update which sections you follow by email, keeping your inbox focused while still having everything available to you when you visit the site.

Todays post in the Metabolic Healing Playbook section is entitled “Hypertension” one of the most misunderstood and potentially fatal of diseases. This will be followed by a deep dive into depression (3 part series).

I hope you enjoy this new format. Tell me what you think.. and PLEASE Subscribe.

- PAUL

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