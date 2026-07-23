Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Lori's avatar
Lori
1h

I keep thinking of all those eating nuts and seeds and then having bouts of diverticulitis.

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Philip Miller's avatar
Philip Miller
1h

Great summary! So why are cardiologists now negative again? High doses can cause or exacerbate atrial fibrillation. Not really true. But you might want to discuss the vagotonic vs. vagolytic effects of low dose vs. high dose. And the benefit/risk there of.

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