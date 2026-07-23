The term omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega-3 FAs) refers to a group of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) which contain a double carbon bond at the third carbon atom (n-3 position) from the methyl end of the carbon chain. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA, 18-carbon PUFA obtained from plant sources), eicosapentanoic (EPA, 20-carbon PUFA from fish) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22-carbon PUFA obtained from marine source) are the most common omega-3 FAs. (1)

Over the past decades, extensive studies have addressed the therapeutic effects of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega-3 FAs) against different human diseases such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. (1) These studies have demonstrated the clinical utility and safety of these natural occurring substances. Furthermore, more recently, omega-3 FAs have been demonstrated to improve the outcome against certain types of cancer, improve the efficacy and tolerability of chemotherapy and improve quality of life indicators. (1) In addition, omega 3 FA improves cancer cachexia.

Anticancer pathways and mechanisms

Proposed anti‑cancer mechanisms

Incorporation of eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) into tumor cell membranes can alter signaling pathways that control growth, leading to reduced proliferation and increased sensitivity to growth‑inhibitory signals.(2)​

Omega‑3s can promote apoptosis (programmed cell death) through caspase activation and mitochondrial pathways, helping trigger death of cancer cells in experimental models.(3)

They can reduce production of pro‑inflammatory eicosanoids and cytokines (for example TNF‑α, IL‑6), shifting the balance away from chronic inflammation that favors tumor progression.(4)

Omega‑3s influence angiogenesis and metastasis by modulating factors involved in new blood vessel formation and tissue invasion, potentially limiting tumor spread in preclinical studies.​(2)

Early work suggests they may interact with immune pathways, and in mouse models, a high omega‑3 diet enhanced the effect of immunotherapy and blocked tumor growth compared with high omega‑6 diets.

The four main antineoplastic activities omega-3 FA include, (i) modulation of cyclooxygenase (COX) activity; (ii) alteration of membrane dynamics and cell surface receptor function, (iii) increased cellular oxidative stress, and iv) the production of novel anti-inflammatory lipid mediators including resolvins, protectins and maresins. (5, 6)

Omega-3 FAs compete with linoleic acids (LA) as a key nutrient in cancer. The ratio of the two classes of FAs is important since omega-3 and omega-6 share the same biochemical pathways and can compete between them to generate imbalances. The precursor of the omega-6 FA, LA, is associated with pro-inflammatory response. Cancer progression seems to be influenced by the ratio omega-3/omega-6 FA in the diet, rather than by their singular intake. (1) While LA promotes the survival of tumor cells preventing their death, omega-3 FAs promote the self-destruction of the tumor cells, thus limiting the expansion of cancer. Omega-3 FAs, especially EPA and DHA, affect cancer cell replication, cell cycle, and cell death. In this context, in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that omega-3 FAs sensitize tumor cells to anticancer drugs. Omega-3 FAs also modulate several pathways including modulating gene expression involved in multiple signaling pathways including NF-κB, Notch, Hedgehog, Wnt, and mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs). (7) Omega-3 FAs suppress the formation of arachidonic acid derived prostanoids (prostaglandin E2), which are responsible for inflammatory response, cell growth, apoptosis, angiogenesis, and metastasis. (8) EPA and DHA induce apoptosis in breast cancer cell lines by activation of Bcl2 expression and pro-caspase 8, together with reduction of EGFR activation. (8) Omega-3 FAs can block the activity of self-renewing colon cancer stem cells (CSC). (9, 10)

Figure 1. Anticancer pathways of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omeg-6 fatty acids

Current evidence suggests that diets high in industrial seed oils rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (particularly linoleic acid) may create a biological environment that favors cancer progression, although the strength of the evidence varies by cancer type and is stronger in experimental models than in human clinical studies. Excessive intake of omega-6 fatty acids—especially when accompanied by a low intake of marine omega-3 fatty acids—can increase the production of pro-inflammatory lipid mediators, promote oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation, and alter cell membrane composition, thereby influencing signaling pathways involved in proliferation, angiogenesis, invasion, and immune evasion. Oxidized linoleic acid metabolites (OXLAMs) have been implicated in activating pathways such as NF-κB, PI3K/Akt, and COX-2, while chronic hyperinsulinemia associated with highly processed, seed oil-rich Western diets may further support the Warburg phenotype and metabolic flexibility of cancer cells. Within the Metabolic Trap framework, excessive omega-6 intake may therefore oppose several therapeutic goals by sustaining inflammation (Axis 4), enhancing tumor metabolic adaptation (Axes 1 and 2), and contributing to an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (Axis 5). For these reasons, many integrative oncology programs emphasize reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods and industrial seed oils while restoring a healthier omega-6:omega-3 ratio through increased intake of marine omega-3 fatty acids. It is important to note, however, that although mechanistic and observational evidence is substantial, definitive randomized clinical trials demonstrating that reducing seed oil consumption improves cancer outcomes are currently lacking.

Clinical studies

In a prospective RCT, the intake of omega-3 FAs and vitamin D was associated with a dramatic reduction in the risk of developing cancer. (11) In the VITAL cohort study conducted in postmenopausal women, the current use of fish oil was associated with reduced risk of breast cancer (HR 0.68, 95% CI: 0.50-0.92). (12) A meta-analysis of 16 prospective cohort studies examining marine omega-3 FAs intake suggests a reduction in breast cancer risk when individuals with highest intakes are compared with those with lowest intakes of marine PUFA. (13) Two large observational studies have demonstrated significant inverse relationships between omega-3 FAs intake and the risk of colorectal neoplasia. (14, 15)

A recent meta-analysis of six prospective case–control studies and five cohort studies evaluated the omega-3:omega-6 intake ratio and/or omega-3:omega-6 ratio in serum phospholipids in relation to the risk of developing breast cancer. (16) The authors concluded that each 1/10 increment in the dietary n-3:n-6 ratio was associated with a 6% reduction in breast cancer risk, and each 1/10 increment in the serum n-3:n-6 phospholipid ratio was associated with a 27% reduction in breast cancer risk.

Patients with familial adenomatous polyposis who had previously undergone colectomy and ileorectal anastomosis were randomized to 2g EPA/day or placebo. In this RCT there was a 22.4% reduction in polyp number in the EPA group (p=0.01). (17) A phase II study evaluated addition of 1.8 g DHA daily to an anthracycline based chemotherapy regimen for metastatic breast cancer. The DHA group had a significantly longer time to disease progression and overall survival (median 34 months vs 18 months). (18) In a small RCT, supplementation with fish oil increased first line chemotherapy efficacy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.(19)

Higher intakes of EPA and DHA from dietary sources were reported to be associated with a 25% reduction in breast cancer recurrence and improved overall mortality in a large cohort of over 3,000 women with early-stage breast cancer followed for a median of 7 years. (20) Cohort studies assessing the risk of prostate cancer mortality and fish omega-3 FAs intake suggest an association between higher intake of fish and decreased risk of prostate cancer–related death.(21) In a small RCT, patients with leukemia or lymphoma concurrently receiving chemotherapy were randomized to receive 2g /day of fish oil or placebo for 9 weeks. (22) Overall long-term survival was greater in the fish oil group (p < 0.05). In a meta-analysis which included 12 RCT and 1184 patients with cancer cachexia, the use of omega-3 FAs was associated with a significant improvement in quality of life and duration of survival (median survival ratio, 1.10; 95% CI, 1.02-1.19; P = .014). (23)

Types of cancer that omega-3 fatty acids may be beneficial for

Omega-3 FAs may be beneficial for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer.(1)

Dosing and cautions

We suggest a dose of 2-4 g omega-3 FAs daily. Omega-3 fatty acids may increase the risk of bleeding and should be used cautiously in patients on anticoagulants.

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References

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