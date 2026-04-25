Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Kim Linebarger's avatar
Kim Linebarger
13h

My son has been fighting stage 4 cancer for five years. Oncologist have ZERO interest in truth or health of cancer patients. They are brainwashed idiots who are financially rewarded for being who they are.

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Carlos A. Arche, MD's avatar
Carlos A. Arche, MD
12hEdited

Absolutely great and timely article — as always.

This is an exciting time in medicine when we collectively begin to understand the human body is not just a collection of isolated organ systems (as most of us were taught in medical school back in the day), but an integrated organism made of tightly interconnected organ systems that influence and depend on each other. A dysfunction in one system has far reaching consequences affecting every other system in the body — what we were taught to regard as different diseases.

Metabolic medicine is the most elegant example of the tight integration of systems in our body: a singular disruption of the insulin-resistance mechanism is directly responsible for a wide array of diseases — obesity, T2DM, hypertension, abnormal lipids, renal disease, liver disease, cancer, dementia, cardiovascular disease and the list goes on.

And the reality of conventional cancer treatments many people fail to realize: most traditional cancer treatment are poisons.

This is not a hyperbole, is a factual characterization.

The mechanisms by which most antibiotics work is by targeting specific processes on bacterias, processes our human cells do not possess or operate in the similar fashion. In the case of most traditional chemotherapy agents, the mechanisms they target on cancer cells are shared by many, if not all, normal human cells in our body. The same way those drugs exert their toxic effect on cancer cells, they exert similar effects on normal cells, which explains the serious side effects associated with many of these treatments. Unfortunately until now, these drugs have been the only hope for patients suffering from these devastating diseases.

Metabolic medicine, in combination with standard treatments, as a new mechanic in cancer therapy should usher a new era, where prevention can become a reality, and treatment may evolve into a more effective, less toxic endeavor — particularly with the evolving field of immunotherapy agents that promise a more effective and targeted approach to cancer therapy.

To your point of lack of evidence do to lack of research, fortunately the metabolic disease and cancer link is evolving as a very active area in clinical research and may provide solid evidence about the mechanisms behind it. For now we can safely advise the readers to adopt dietary/exercise interventions to target metabolic disease without much reserve while waiting for science to catch up. Metabolic interventions have no major adverse reactions on the majority of patients and regardless of any potential effectiveness on cancer therapy, they will lead to a healthier life overall — so in my mind is a win-win intervention everyone can adopt today.

To the people asking where can they find doctors that apply these principles, I can say you are unlikely to for many reasons. Since this is not yet a mainstream believe in modern medicine, most will be unlikely to adopt as part of their recommended therapy for fear of potential medical liability and/or disciplinary actions from regulatory bodies. The good news is you can continue getting traditional care from your oncologist while adopting better dietary habits on your own. One does not exclude the other.

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