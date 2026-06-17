Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1d

Agree. One needs to find an integrative clinician who understands how to treat cancer.

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ASK's avatar
ASK
1d

Perhaps if I had an oncologist that put some thought into the chemo / drug treatment plan as you have here, I would have considered it. But I read all of the medical data safety sheets on the drugs they want to pump into me and those scared me more than the cancer. Particularly with doxorubicin (red devil) toxicity and heart damage. Plus the drugs were all older than I was, so what are all those billions of pink ribbon research donations doing?

I also found an doctor’s study/article talking about tamoxifen and the downside to long term use and occurrence of untreatable cancer that was an eye opener:

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/08/090825150954.htm#google_vignette

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