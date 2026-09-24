Paul Marik's Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

Paul Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 24

Berkson protocol for cancer, it is an integrative regimen developed by Burton Berkson centered on intravenous α-lipoic acid (ALA) plus low-dose naltrexone (LDN). It is particularly known because of several published reports involving advanced pancreatic cancer. A recent review of LDN found that oncology evidence remains sparse; the identified randomized cancer trial involved LDN in high-grade glioma and did not demonstrate significant improvement in its measured fatigue or quality-of-life endpoints. For the Pancreatic Cancer Library, I would therefore classify the Berkson protocol approximately as:

Biological plausibility: interesting → Preclinical rationale: supportive but incomplete → Human evidence: case reports only → Clinical efficacy: unproven.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 25

I will be doing a post on GBM soon

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