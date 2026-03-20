Share

Figure 1. Parasite Cleanse Salon

If by this claim people mean that occult parasitic infection is the hidden cause of most sporadic cancers, and that deworming or antiparasitic “cleanses” should therefore be used as a general anticancer strategy, the evidence simply does not support it.

This is a persistent myth promoted among the public, some patients, and even certain doctors, who claim that parasites are a major cause of cancer. The idea collapses under even a basic understanding of parasitology, anatomy, histology, and pathological tissue examination. It is not supported by mainstream cancer biology, pathology, or infectious disease evidence.

Part of the confusion arises because some antiparasitic drugs — including ivermectin, mebendazole, fenbendazole, and niclosamide — have also shown anticancer effects in experimental or clinical contexts. But this does not mean that their anticancer activity is due to “killing hidden parasites.” That claim is false. The pathways through which these drugs affect parasites are entirely different from the pathways through which they may affect cancer cells. Their anticancer actions are pharmacologic and metabolic, not evidence of occult parasitism.

If you do not have a parasitic infection, parasite cleanses are absurd. They are equally absurd as a strategy to prevent cancer.

That said, parasites can cause specific cancers. But that is a very different claim from saying that parasites are the universal root cause of most or all cancers. A small number of helminths are firmly established human carcinogens. The clearest examples are:

Schistosoma haematobium → squamous cell carcinoma of the bladder, especially in endemic regions with urinary schistosomiasis

Opisthorchis viverrini → cholangiocarcinoma in Southeast Asia

Clonorchis sinensis → cholangiocarcinoma in East Asia

These are real, well-defined parasite–cancer associations. But they are geographically specific, biologically specific, and pathologically specific. They do not support the fantasy that most cancers are caused by hidden worms.

My colleague and friend Scott Marland, FNC-P, from the Leading Edge Clinic, has written an excellent Substack on this subject titled: “Parasite Schmarasite: Why the Worm Queen Trend Won’t Deworm Your Real Problems.”

Figure 1. H&E stain of a carcinoma

Figure 2. Tapeworm in small bowel

Share