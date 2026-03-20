Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
8h

My husband is a survivor of an aggressive prostate cancer., which was diagnosed 8 years ago. The year before his diagnosis, it was discovered that he had a parasite and was treated effectively for it by his gastroenterologist. I’ve known my husband for over 60 years and I’ve never seen him sicker than during that period when the parasite was eliminated.

I’m not suggesting that the parasite caused his cancer but I believe that the parasite contributed to his body failing to adequately kill off the early cancer cells. My husband has always been extremely healthy, stable weight, exercises 4 times a week for 40 years and meditates daily for an hour, for the last 25 years. He’s the last person you’d expect to have an aggressive cancer.

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Scott Marsland, FNP-C's avatar
Scott Marsland, FNP-C
5h

Thank you Paul. I love the parasite salon!

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