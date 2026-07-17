Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

His IL-15 (interleukin-15) preparation is not all that it is made to be.. and its very very expensive. Aged Garlic Extract increases T-killer cells at a fraction of the price.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
2h

does she have cancer; then yes. If no, the would not, instead nattokinase, aged garlic extract, good diet, etc.

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