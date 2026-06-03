Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Jill Chmielewski's avatar
Jill Chmielewski
6h

Dr. Marik, I appreciate all that you do! I’ve been following you since the inception of the FLCCC, and I recently attended your lecture at the Everything Breast Cancer course with Lindsey Berkson and David Brownstein and it was wondrerful. My work is very focused in breast cancer and according to various papers, it seems that up to 75% of breast tumors will already have micrometastases prior to surgery. Assuming that is true, would it be best then to start this protocol at the moment of diagnosis (or sooner before a first biopsy is done), and continue through surgery (lumpectomy or mastectomy).

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Henry Lahore's avatar
Henry Lahore
7h

Also, Vitamin D has been widely used to prevent metastatic cancer for over a decade

https://vitamindwiki.com/pages/metastatic-cancer-probably-reduced-by-vitamin-d-many-studies/

Strangely, in 2024 : https://vitamindwiki.com/pages/vitamin-d-is-dr-mariks-top-repurposed-drug-for-cancer-treatment/

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