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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
8h

The evidence suggests that bioidentical hormones do not have a completely different risk profile, but they may have a more favorable one in certain respects.

Compared with the regimen studied in the WHI (Premarin plus medroxyprogesterone acetate), transdermal 17β-estradiol combined with oral micronized progesterone is associated with:

a lower risk of venous thromboembolism,

less adverse impact on cardiovascular risk markers,

more favorable metabolic effects,

and observational evidence suggesting a lower breast cancer risk than combinations using synthetic progestins.

However, no form of systemic hormone therapy is completely risk-free. The balance of benefits and risks depends on the woman's age, time since menopause, dose, route of administration, duration of therapy, and individual risk factors. Many menopause specialists now consider low-dose transdermal estradiol plus micronized progesterone to be one of the more favorable systemic hormone therapy options for women who require treatment and have no contraindications.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
8h

Bioidentical hormone therapy (BHRT) does not have a completely different risk profile from conventional hormone therapy, but the risks do differ depending on the specific estrogen and progesterone used. The distinction is particularly important for oral conjugated equine estrogens (Premarin) and synthetic progestins such as medroxyprogesterone acetate (Provera) versus 17β-estradiol and micronized progesterone.

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