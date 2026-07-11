Breast cancer is the most common malignancy among women worldwide and represents a major global public health issue. Understanding its epidemiology helps clarify who is affected, why it occurs, and how prevention and screening strategies can reduce mortality.

1. Global Burden

Breast cancer is now the most frequently diagnosed cancer globally.

Key global statistics (recent estimates):

Important patterns:

Incidence is highest in high-income countries .

Mortality is highest in low- and middle-income countries due to later diagnosis and limited treatment access.

Over the past 40 years, incidence has steadily increased, largely from reproductive and lifestyle changes.

2. Epidemiology in the United States

In the U.S., breast cancer is the most common cancer in women excluding skin cancers.

3. Age Distribution

Breast cancer incidence rises sharply with age.

Most breast cancers occur after menopause, although aggressive subtypes are more common in younger women.

4. Geographic Variation

Breast cancer rates vary substantially by region.

High incidence regions

North America

Western Europe

Australia / New Zealand

Lower incidence regions

Africa

Southeast Asia

Central America

However, incidence is rising rapidly in developing countries, largely due to:

delayed childbirth

fewer pregnancies

obesity

westernized diets

reduced breastfeeding

Figure 1. Global Incidence of Breast Cancer

5. Major Risk Factors

Breast cancer risk reflects a complex interaction between genetics, hormones, metabolism, and environment.

Non-modifiable risk factors

Female sex

Increasing age

Family history

BRCA1 / BRCA2 mutations

Early menarche

Late menopause

High breast density

Modifiable risk factors

Obesity (especially post-menopausal)

Alcohol consumption

Physical inactivity

Hormone replacement therapy*

Metabolic syndrome

Increasing evidence also links insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction with breast cancer development and progression.

* Practical clinical implications

Short‑term use of systemic hormone therapy for bothersome vasomotor symptoms in healthy, average‑risk women in their 50s is still considered reasonable if they are counselled about the small but real breast cancer risk, particularly with EPT (Combined estrogen‑progestin therapy).

Risk falls back toward baseline within a few years after stopping therapy, especially for combined regimens.

6. Molecular Subtypes (Epidemiologic Relevance)

Breast cancer is not a single disease but several biologically distinct subtypes.

These subtypes differ in:

incidence patterns

age distribution

racial epidemiology

treatment response

7. Survival

Survival depends heavily on stage at diagnosis.

💡 A key modern insight in breast cancer epidemiology is that the disease is increasingly linked to metabolic health—obesity, insulin resistance, and chronic inflammation appear to play a central role in both risk and progression. This connection is becoming an important focus of prevention strategies.

Figure 2. Risk Factors for breast cancer

Reducing the RISK of Breast Cancer

Preventing breast cancer is not about a single intervention—it’s about stacking multiple protective factors that reduce hormonal stimulation, metabolic dysfunction, inflammation, and carcinogenic exposure. Think of it as lowering the “biologic pressure” that allows malignant cells to emerge. Here are the most evidence-supported measures.

1. Maintain a Healthy Body Weight

Excess adipose tissue—especially visceral fat—drives several cancer-promoting processes.

Mechanisms

Increased estrogen production from aromatase in fat tissue

Insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia

Chronic low-grade inflammation

Increased IGF-1 signaling

Evidence

Postmenopausal obesity increases breast cancer risk by 20–40% .

Weight loss improves insulin sensitivity and reduces inflammatory cytokines.

Key strategies

Maintain BMI roughly 20–25

Reduce visceral fat

Combine diet + resistance exercise.

2. Regular Physical Activity

Exercise consistently reduces breast cancer risk.

Risk reduction: ~15–25%.

Mechanisms

lowers insulin and IGF-1

reduces estrogen levels

improves immune surveillance

reduces inflammation.

Suggested level

150–300 minutes/week moderate activity

Resistance training 2–3 times/week

Even brisk walking provides benefit.

3. Alcohol Reduction

Alcohol is one of the clearest modifiable breast cancer risk factors.

Risk increase

~7–10% increased risk per drink per day.

Mechanisms

Increased estrogen

Acetaldehyde DNA damage

Folate depletion.

Recommendation

Ideally avoid alcohol

If consumed: ≤1 drink occasionally

4. Mediterranean-Style Diet

Diet strongly influences cancer risk through metabolic and inflammatory pathways.

Protective dietary pattern:

Key elements

vegetables and fruits

olive oil

fish

nuts

legumes

whole grains.

Protective nutrients

polyphenols

omega-3 fatty acids

fiber.

Large cohort studies show ~10–20% reduction in breast cancer risk with Mediterranean dietary patterns.

5. Vitamin D Optimization

Vitamin D plays an important role in cell differentiation, apoptosis, and immune regulation.

Observational studies show:

Higher vitamin D levels associated with 30–50% lower breast cancer risk in some cohorts.

Target blood level

Approximately 30–60 ng/mL (many cancer researchers aim for ~40–60).

Sources:

sunlight

supplementation

fatty fish.

6. Breast Feeding

If possible and consistent with your life plans, breastfeeding for several months or longer modestly reduces risk.

7. Limit Hormonal Exposure

Breast cancer risk correlates strongly with lifetime estrogen exposure.

Risk increases with:

long-term combined hormone replacement therapy

early menarche

late menopause.

Strategies when possible:

limit prolonged HRT

lowest effective dose if used

maintain metabolic health.

8. Breast Screening and Early Detection

Screening does not prevent cancer, but it dramatically improves outcomes.

Tools

mammography

ultrasound (dense breasts)

MRI in high-risk women.

Early detection leads to much higher survival rates.

Bioidentical Hormones

The evidence suggests that bioidentical hormones do not have a completely different risk profile, but they may have a more favorable one in certain respects.

Compared with the regimen studied in the WHI (Premarin plus medroxyprogesterone acetate), transdermal 17β-estradiol combined with oral micronized progesterone is associated with:

a lower risk of venous thromboembolism,

less adverse impact on cardiovascular risk markers,

more favorable metabolic effects,

and observational evidence suggesting a lower breast cancer risk than combinations using synthetic progestins.

However, no form of systemic hormone therapy is completely risk-free. The balance of benefits and risks depends on the woman’s age, time since menopause, dose, route of administration, duration of therapy, and individual risk factors. Many menopause specialists now consider low-dose transdermal estradiol plus micronized progesterone to be one of the more favorable systemic hormone therapy options for women who require treatment and have no contraindications.

💡 Big picture:

Breast cancer prevention is largely about metabolic and hormonal balance. Weight control, insulin sensitivity, inflammation reduction, and optimal vitamin D together create a biologic environment that is far less permissive for tumor development.

Pharmacologic and nutraceutical modulators

1. Metformin

Indirect metabolic actions

Lowers hepatic gluconeogenesis, reduces fasting glucose and insulin, thereby attenuating insulin/IGF‑1 signaling into PI3K–Akt–mTOR in breast epithelial and tumor cells.(1)

Direct cellular actions

Activates AMPK, leading to inhibition of mTOR signaling, reduced protein synthesis, and cell‑cycle arrest in multiple breast cancer subtypes.(1, 2)

Modulates RNA methylation machinery: metformin reduces m6A levels via down‑regulation of METTL3 (miR‑483‑3p/METTL3/m6A/p21 axis), resulting in p21 up‑regulation and growth inhibition.​(2)

Alters immune–metabolic crosstalk in mammary adipose and the tumor microenvironment, including macrophage polarization, potentially suppressing tumor growth.(3)

Clinical chemoprevention signal

Epidemiologic and repurposing data suggest reduced incidence and better outcomes in diabetics on metformin, but randomized evidence for primary prevention remains incomplete.(1)

2. Berberine

Functions as an AMPK activator, improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism systemically.​(4)

In breast cancer models, low‑dose berberine enhances doxorubicin sensitivity via AMPK–HIF‑1α–P‑gp modulation, while high‑dose berberine directly induces apoptosis through the AMPK–p53 pathway.​(4)

Conceptually useful as a metformin analogue for metabolic risk states, with the added possibility of direct tumor‑suppressive signaling via AMPK‑p53 even in non‑diabetics.​

Berberine acts synergistically with metformin and the two agents should be given together (see post on cancer resistance-Part 2).

3. Statins

Observational data show statin use is associated with reduced cancer‑related deaths, including in breast cancer, particularly ER+/HER2‑ negative disease.​

Mechanisms: inhibition of HMG‑CoA reductase reduces mevalonate pathway products required for prenylation of RAS and other small GTPases; this can impair proliferation and survival signaling and may enhance endocrine therapy sensitivity.​

Inflammation, COX‑2, and eicosanoid signaling

4. Aspirin and other NSAIDs

Prospective data: current regular aspirin/NSAID use associated with about 20% lower incident breast cancer risk (RR ~0.80), with a frequency–response trend.​

Mechanisms: COX‑2 inhibition reduces pro‑tumorigenic prostaglandins that promote aromatase expression, angiogenesis, and immune suppression; platelets and COX‑derived mediators also support metastasis.​

5. Omega‑3 fatty acids (EPA/DHA)

Preclinical work: omega‑3s and their metabolites slow proliferation of breast cancer cells, with particularly strong effects in triple‑negative lines (up to ~90% proliferation reduction in some models).​

Mechanisms: altered membrane composition and lipid rafts, production of specialized pro‑resolving mediators, suppression of NF‑κB and COX‑2 signaling, and possible effects on stem‑like cells and angiogenesis.​

Vitamin D and immune–endocrine modulation

6. Vitamin D

Mechanistic data: vitamin D deficiency, driven in part by CYP24A1‑mediated catabolism, promotes malignant mammary transformation in experimental systems.​

Vitamin D signaling inhibits prostaglandin synthesis and NF‑κB activation, and enhances antitumor immunity, including increased CD8+ T‑cell infiltration and activity against breast cancer cells.​

Epidemiologic and interventional signals suggest that higher 25(OH)D levels are associated with lower breast cancer risk and better prognosis, though optimal preventive thresholds remain debated.​

Polyphenols and plant‑derived signaling modulators

7. Curcumin

Targets multiple oncogenic pathways: suppresses breast cancer stem cell proliferation via inactivation of Wnt/β‑catenin, and down‑regulates PI3K–Akt–mTOR signaling with downstream cell‑cycle arrest.​

Induces apoptosis by decreasing Bcl‑2, increasing Bax and cleaved caspase‑3, and can activate AMPK‑dependent autophagy leading to Akt degradation, thereby reducing survival and migration.​

In breast models, curcumin also blocks growth hormone–induced metastasis via NF‑κB inhibition and down‑regulation of pro‑metastatic microRNA clusters.​

8. Green tea catechins

Epidemiologic and animal data link tea consumption (especially green tea catechins) with reduced mammary cancer incidence.​

Mechanisms: EGCG and related catechins exert antioxidant and anti‑inflammatory actions, inhibit receptor tyrosine kinases and downstream MAPK/PI3K pathways, modulate estrogen metabolism, and may impact cancer stem cell populations.

9. Sulforaphane

Sulforaphane appears to be protective against breast cancer in preclinical and early clinical work, but human data are still suggestive rather than definitive. (5)

Population studies link higher cruciferous vegetable intake (especially broccoli and cauliflower, often raw) with lower breast cancer risk, with one case‑control study showing about a 30% risk reduction in the highest vs. lowest intake group.​(6)

In vitro and animal models, sulforaphane inhibits growth of multiple breast cancer cell lines, induces cell‑cycle arrest and apoptosis, and suppresses tumor growth and recurrence in xenografts.(7)

Figure 3. Measures to reduce the risk of breast cancer

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.

References

1. Jones VC, Dietze EC, Jovanovic-Talisman T, McCune JS, Seewaldt VL. Metformin and Chemoprevention: Potential for Heart-Healthy Targeting of Biologically Aggressive Breast Cancer. Front Public Health. 2020;8:509714.

2. Cheng L, Zhang X, Huang YZ, Zhu YL, Xu LY, Li Z, et al. Metformin exhibits antiproliferation activity in breast cancer via miR-483-3p/METTL3/m(6)A/p21 pathway. Oncogenesis. 2021;10(1):7.

3. Kongala S. An Overview on the Mechanism of Metformin in the Reduction of Breast Cancer. J Pharm Bioallied Sci. 2025;17(Suppl 3):S2035–s7.

4. Pan Y, Zhang F, Zhao Y, Shao D, Zheng X, Chen Y, et al. Berberine Enhances Chemosensitivity and Induces Apoptosis Through Dose-orchestrated AMPK Signaling in Breast Cancer. J Cancer. 2017;8(9):1679–89.

5. Kuran D, Pogorzelska A, Wiktorska K. Breast Cancer Prevention-Is there a Future for Sulforaphane and Its Analogs? Nutrients. 2020;12(6).

6. Lin T, Zirpoli GR, McCann SE, Moysich KB, Ambrosone CB, Tang L. Trends in Cruciferous Vegetable Consumption and Associations with Breast Cancer Risk: A Case-Control Study. Curr Dev Nutr. 2017;1(8):e000448.

7. Ullah MF. Sulforaphane (SFN): An Isothiocyanate in a Cancer Chemoprevention Paradigm. Medicines (Basel). 2015;2(3):141–56.