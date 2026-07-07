Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
3h

Thank you so much Dr. Marik, Many Blessings

Reply
Share
Rodney's avatar
Rodney
2h

and to avoid Turbo Cancer don't take the clot shots, especially the ones that include the SV40 promoter.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture