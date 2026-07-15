Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Free Thinker's avatar
Free Thinker
4h

"Explosive rise since the 1970s".

You cannot simply blame the sun for this. Please refer to the evolution of the species.

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Avice Liebl's avatar
Avice Liebl
4h

Don’t seed oils disrupt our relationship with sunlight and make it toxic?

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