Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

Several early observational studies reported that regular sunscreen users appeared to have a higher incidence of melanoma. However, these studies were subject to important sources of bias. People most likely to use sunscreen are also those at highest baseline risk—individuals with fair skin, numerous moles, or heavy sun exposure. Many sunscreen users also stay in the sun longer, increasing their cumulative UV dose, a phenomenon known as the "sunscreen paradox." When the totality of the evidence is considered, including several large meta-analyses, there is no convincing evidence that sunscreen itself increases the risk of melanoma. Rather, the apparent association is largely explained by confounding and behavioral factors. Sunscreen should therefore be viewed as one component of a broader sun-protection strategy that also includes avoiding sunburn, limiting excessive UV exposure, wearing protective clothing, and seeking shade when appropriate.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
2h

The study does not establish that sunscreen caused the increased risk. Rather, it shows that frequent sunscreen use was a marker for substantially higher observed skin cancer risk within this cohort. The authors themselves emphasize that the paper was designed to investigate gene–environment interactions, not to determine whether sunscreen is harmful. Residual confounding remains a major concern. Individuals who use sunscreen frequently may differ in many ways that are difficult to fully adjust for—for example:

lifetime UV exposure

childhood sunburn history

outdoor recreation habits

physician advice because of high-risk phenotype

family history

mole burden

prior actinic damage

Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture