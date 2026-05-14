Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Dr. Karreman's avatar
Dr. Karreman
4hEdited

Thank you for the descriptive biochemistry, key factors, and a truly holistic approach.

The re-purposed drugs, the botanical berberine, and the dietary changes (to a ketogenic diet) resonate with me. I see this as a very worthwhile protocol if I ever need to use it or know anyone else that does.

Any thoughts on PSA levels to guide to which stage of the protocol to embark?

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Repurposed Oncology's avatar
Repurposed Oncology
4h

Wow thank you Paul 🙂 I'm glad I was able to find the point you wanted to expand on.

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