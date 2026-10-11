ALL MEN WITH PROSTATE CANCER MUST READ THIS DOCUMENT

I have written four posts on the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Yet, despite the considerable research I have done on this topic, I realized that I still lacked a clearly defined framework for integrating the available options into a coherent treatment strategy.

That changed when I recently revisited the ProtecT trial—a landmark study that, somewhat surprisingly, I had previously overlooked. ProtecT gave me a new perspective and, more importantly, a solid scientific foundation on which to build a rational, patient-centered approach to localized prostate cancer.

In my opinion, every man diagnosed with localized prostate cancer should be given the ProtecT publications, together with an understandable summary of their findings, by his urologist or oncologist. Patients need to be informed, empowered, and actively involved in decisions about their care. Prostate cancer is not a single disease with a single appropriate treatment. Its biological behavior varies enormously, and management should therefore be individualized, risk-adapted, and capable of changing as the disease evolves.

The most rational framework is one of risk-adapted escalation, rather than automatically treating every newly diagnosed prostate cancer aggressively. The ProtecT trial provides strong support for this philosophy. At 15 years, prostate-cancer mortality was remarkably low whether men were initially assigned to active monitoring, prostatectomy, or radiotherapy, although radical treatment substantially reduced the risks of disease progression and metastasis. The lesson is not that treatment is unnecessary, but that the intensity and timing of treatment should reflect the biological risk of the cancer.

I would add a second dimension to this risk-adapted framework: metabolic intervention. In my proposed approach, improving the metabolic terrain—particularly through a low-glycemic or ketogenic dietary strategy, together with exercise and optimization of metabolic health—should be a foundational intervention for men with prostate cancer. However, ketogenic therapy has not been demonstrated in clinical trials to replace surgery, radiotherapy, androgen-deprivation therapy, or other established prostate-cancer treatments when these are indicated.

The Five-Axis metabolic strategy can then be layered onto this foundation, in whole or in part, according to the patient’s risk group, disease biology, comorbidities, and conventional treatment plan. Because the Five-Axis approach has not been established as a prostate-cancer treatment in clinical trials, it should currently be regarded as an investigational adjunct, rather than a substitute for therapies with demonstrated clinical benefit.

The resulting strategy is therefore not “treat everyone” or “watch everyone.” It is:

This approach seeks to achieve two equally important objectives: avoid unnecessary treatment and its complications in men with indolent disease, while preserving the opportunity for cure in men whose cancers demonstrate more aggressive biology.

A Rational Integrated Approach to Prostate Cancer

The first principle is simple:

Treat the biology and risk of the cancer, not simply the diagnosis of prostate cancer.

The ProtecT trial shows why this principle matters, and also where its limits lie. Because the whole framework rests on it, the trial deserves a closer look.

What ProtecT Showed, and What It Did Not

ProtecT randomized 1,643 men aged 50 to 69 years with PSA-detected, clinically localized prostate cancer to active monitoring, radical prostatectomy, or radical radiotherapy combined with short-course androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT). After a median follow-up of 15 years, prostate-cancer mortality was 3.1% with active monitoring, 2.2% with prostatectomy and 2.9% with radiotherapy, with no statistically significant difference between groups. Deaths from all causes were also similar (1).

The groups differed considerably in disease progression. Metastases developed in 9.4% of men assigned to monitoring, compared with 4.7% after surgery and 5.0% after radiotherapy, and clinical progression was more than twice as common with monitoring (25.9% versus 10.5% and 11.0%) (1). Radical treatment therefore roughly halved the risk of the cancer spreading, without changing the risk of dying from it over 15 years.

Treatment also had a price. Prostatectomy had the greatest and most persistent effect on urinary continence and sexual function, while radiotherapy had more effect on bowel function. Active monitoring deferred these harms, although they gradually appeared as men in that group went on to treatment, and sexual function declined over time in all groups as the men aged (2, 3).

Five caveats are important when applying ProtecT to an individual patient:

The population was mostly low risk. Most men had low-grade, PSA-detected cancers, although about one third had intermediate- or high-risk features by modern criteria (1). The results apply most directly to men with low-risk and favorable intermediate-risk disease.

Monitoring was relatively basic. Surveillance in ProtecT relied mainly on PSA measurements, without routine MRI or scheduled repeat biopsies. Modern active surveillance, using MRI and targeted biopsy, should detect progressive disease earlier.

Fifteen years is not a lifetime. A doubling of metastases may eventually translate into more deaths, particularly in younger men with 20 or more years of life expectancy. The longer a man is expected to live, the more weight the metastasis data should carry.

Treatment has improved. The trial enrolled men between 1999 and 2009. Surgical techniques, radiotherapy and staging (including PSMA PET) have all advanced since then.

Metabolic management: I have added a fifth caveat. The concepts of integrative oncology and metabolic cancer therapy were not incorporated into cancer management when the ProtecT trial was conducted. Consequently, the potential impact of metabolic interventions—whether alone or as adjuncts to active surveillance or conventional treatment—was not evaluated in this study and remains uncertain.

The lesson is that surveillance is a safe initial strategy for appropriately selected men, provided it is genuinely vigilant, but it is not biologically equivalent to definitive treatment. It trades a higher risk of progression for the avoidance, or delay, of treatment-related harm. That trade is worthwhile for some cancers and not for others.

Defining Biological Risk

Everything that follows depends on an accurate assessment of the cancer’s biological risk. The main tools are (4, 5):

PSA and PSA density. PSA density (PSA divided by prostate volume) corrects for benign prostate enlargement; values above about 0.15 ng/mL per cm³ are associated with more significant disease.

Grade Group. The International Society of Urological Pathology Grade Groups 1 to 5 have replaced the older Gleason score (Grade Group 1 = Gleason 3+3; Grade Group 2 = 3+4; Grade Group 3 = 4+3; Grade Group 4 = 8; Grade Group 5 = 9–10). The amount of pattern 4, and the presence of cribriform or intraductal histology , carry additional adverse prognostic weight.

Extent of disease on biopsy , including the number of positive cores and the percentage of each core involved.

Multiparametric MRI , scored with the PI-RADS system, which identifies suspicious lesions, guides targeted biopsy and estimates tumor volume and extracapsular extension.

Clinical stage , from examination and imaging.

Genomic classifiers (such as Decipher, Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score and Prolaris) in selected cases where the result could change management.

Germline genetic testing , particularly with a family history of prostate, breast, ovarian or pancreatic cancer. Men carrying a BRCA2 mutation tend to have more aggressive disease and need a lower threshold for treatment.

PSMA PET imaging for staging higher-risk disease. In the proPSMA trial, PSMA PET-CT was 27% more accurate than conventional CT and bone scanning for detecting spread (6).

These features place each man into one of the clinical pathways summarized below.

The Metabolic Foundation: For Every Man, at Every Stage

Before considering the individual pathways, one element applies to all of them. Improving the metabolic terrain, through a low-glycemic whole-food or ketogenic diet, regular aerobic and resistance exercise, weight optimization, good sleep, control of blood glucose and insulin, and vitamin D supplementation, is a sensible foundation for every man with prostate cancer. The evidence for it is suggestive rather than definitive, and it is worth stating accurately:

• Exercise. In the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, men who did three or more hours a week of vigorous activity after diagnosis had a 61% lower risk of dying from prostate cancer than those who did less than one hour (7). This was an observational association rather than proof of cause, but exercise also reliably reduces fatigue and preserves muscle in men receiving ADT.

• Carbohydrate restriction. In the CAPS2 trial, 45 men with rising PSA after surgery or radiotherapy were randomized to a low-carbohydrate diet or usual diet for six months. The diet group lost an average of 12 kg and improved several metabolic markers. The unadjusted PSA doubling time was not significantly different (22 versus 15 months), but in an adjusted analysis it was longer with the diet (30 versus 13 months) (8). The result is encouraging but hypothesis-generating, and requires confirmation in a larger trial.

• General “healthy eating” is not enough. In the MEAL trial, 478 men on active surveillance substantially increased their vegetable intake but had no reduction in progression over two years (9). This does not refute the metabolic hypothesis, which centers on lowering insulin and glucose rather than simply eating more vegetables. It does show that dietary advice needs to be specific, sustained and tested rather than assumed to work.

• ADT damages metabolic health. Androgen deprivation increases fat mass, insulin resistance, diabetes and cardiovascular disease (10). In the STAMPEDE trial, adding metformin to ADT in metastatic disease did not improve overall survival, but it halved weight gain (2.0 versus 4.4 kg over two years) and reduced metabolic side effects (11). For men receiving ADT, metabolic optimization is therefore justified by protection of cardiometabolic health alone, whatever its effect on the cancer.

A ketogenic diet is a reasonable option for motivated men, but it requires attention to adequate protein intake and muscle preservation, particularly in older men and those receiving ADT. It is a foundation and a complement to treatment, not a replacement for surgery, radiotherapy or systemic therapy when these are indicated.

Pathway 1: Low-Risk Localized Disease — Surveillance Plus Metabolic Optimization

This is the setting in which the integrated approach is most compelling. Most Grade Group 1 cancers will never metastasize or cause death, and radical treatment exposes these men to a substantial risk of urinary, sexual and bowel complications for little or no survival benefit. In the Toronto active surveillance cohort of 993 men, prostate-cancer-specific survival was about 94% at 15 years (12), and outcomes with modern MRI-based selection are likely to be better still.

Modern surveillance should be considerably more rigorous than the PSA-based monitoring used in ProtecT. A typical protocol includes (4, 5):

PSA every 3 to 6 months, with attention to PSA density and kinetics;

multiparametric MRI at entry and repeated periodically or when PSA changes;

a confirmatory biopsy (MRI-targeted plus systematic) within the first one to two years, then repeat biopsies at intervals or when triggered by MRI or PSA findings;

genomic classifiers and germline testing in selected men.

Triggers for re-evaluation include upgrading to Grade Group 2 or higher (particularly Grade Group 3 or cribriform histology), increasing tumor volume, a new or enlarging PI-RADS 4–5 lesion on MRI, a rising PSA density, or a short PSA doubling time. These findings should prompt a careful reassessment and, when they confirm biological progression, a move to definitive treatment.

ProtecT suggests what men can expect. About 24% of men assigned to monitoring were alive at 15 years without ever needing radical treatment or ADT, while 61% eventually underwent radical treatment (1). For many men, surveillance therefore delays treatment by years; for a substantial minority, it avoids it altogether.

The Five-Axis adjunct during surveillance

Surveillance offers a window of time during which the metabolic foundation, and selected components of the Five-Axis strategy, can be applied as an investigational adjunct. The evidence for each axis in prostate cancer is as follows:

Axis 1 — Metabolic pressure (glucose, insulin and mTOR). A low-glycemic or ketogenic diet, exercise and weight optimization form the core. Metformin is clearly indicated in men with diabetes or insulin resistance; as an anticancer agent, it remains investigational, and the STAMPEDE trial found no survival benefit in metastatic disease (11). Berberine is similarly investigational.

Axis 2 — Mitochondria and cancer stem cells. Doxycycline, ivermectin, curcumin, sulforaphane, EGCG and resveratrol/pterostilbene have biological rationale but limited clinical data in prostate cancer. The strongest signal is for sulforaphane : in a double-blind randomized trial of 78 men with rising PSA after prostatectomy, sulforaphane did not meet its primary endpoint, but PSA doubling time was 28.9 months with sulforaphane versus 15.5 months with placebo, and fewer men had PSA increases above 20% (13).

Axis 3 — Cytoskeleton and mitosis. Mebendazole disrupts microtubules and is active in preclinical prostate cancer models, but has not been tested in clinical trials in prostate cancer.

Axis 4 — Stress signaling and the tumor microenvironment. Propranolol, statins, omega-3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory dietary strategies have plausible mechanisms and good safety records but remain investigational in prostate cancer.

Axis 5 — Circadian, redox and immune health. Sleep and circadian optimization, exercise and correction of vitamin D deficiency are sound general health measures. Melatonin, vitamin D and thymosin-α1 should not be represented as established prostate-cancer treatments.

Two practical points matter here. First, escalation criteria should be agreed before the adjunct is started, so that a commitment to a metabolic program never biases the interpretation of a worrying MRI or biopsy. Second, PSA alone should not be used to judge whether an adjunct is “working”: some interventions can lower PSA without necessarily changing the behavior of the tumor, which is why MRI and biopsy remain essential.

The crucial point is that surveillance provides the safety net. If PSA kinetics, MRI, biopsy or clinical findings indicate biological progression, the patient moves to definitive therapy.

Pathway 2: Intermediate-Risk Disease — The Decision Zone

Intermediate-risk prostate cancer is a heterogeneous group, and this is where individualized decision-making matters most.

For carefully selected men with favorable intermediate-risk disease, surveillance remains reasonable (4, 5). The best candidates typically have Grade Group 2 disease with a small amount of pattern 4, low-volume disease on biopsy and MRI, a low PSA density, no cribriform or intraductal histology, and, where available, a favorable genomic classifier. Life expectancy, baseline urinary and sexual function, and the man’s own values should also shape the decision.

Conversely, increasing tumor volume, adverse pathology, a higher Grade Group, concerning MRI findings, adverse genomic features or rapid PSA kinetics should progressively shift the balance toward definitive local treatment. For unfavorable intermediate-risk disease, definitive treatment is generally recommended: radical prostatectomy, or radiotherapy combined with four to six months of ADT (4).

The Five-Axis approach can continue in either situation, but its role changes:

Active surveillance + Five-Axis adjunct

evidence of progression or unfavorable biology

Definitive local therapy + Five-Axis adjunct

This structure prevents the metabolic approach from becoming a reason to delay potentially curative treatment in a man whose cancer is clearly becoming more aggressive.

Pathway 3: High-Risk Localized Disease — Treat the Cancer Decisively

Here the distinction must be much sharper. High-risk cancers carry a substantially greater risk of metastasis and death than the cancers that made up most of ProtecT, and the consequences of undertreatment are correspondingly more serious. If radical treatment halved the rate of metastasis in a largely low-risk population, the case for it in high-risk disease is considerably stronger.

High-risk localized prostate cancer

↓

Definitive standard therapy

Radiotherapy + long-term ADT (± abiraterone) OR radical prostatectomy in selected men

↓

Five-Axis strategy as an adjunct only

Standard options include radiotherapy combined with 18 to 36 months of ADT, or radical prostatectomy with pelvic lymph node dissection in selected men, often followed by radiotherapy if adverse features or a detectable PSA are found (4, 5). For very-high-risk and node-positive disease, adding two years of abiraterone to ADT in the STAMPEDE trials improved 6-year overall survival from 77% to 86% and prostate-cancer-specific survival from 85% to 93% (14).

After prostatectomy, careful PSA monitoring is essential. A meta-analysis of three randomized trials showed that early salvage radiotherapy, given when PSA begins to rise, is as effective as routine adjuvant radiotherapy (5-year event-free survival 88% versus 89%) and spares many men unnecessary radiation (15).

In this setting, the metabolic foundation has a particularly important role in counteracting the effects of long-term ADT on weight, insulin resistance, muscle and cardiovascular health (10, 11). Potential interactions also need attention: abiraterone can cause liver toxicity, so hepatically metabolized adjuncts (such as high-dose mebendazole) require monitoring, and enzalutamide and apalutamide are strong inducers of drug-metabolizing enzymes that can lower the levels of many co-administered drugs.

Pathway 4: Recurrent or Metastatic Disease — Precision Treatment Plus Metabolic Adjunct

Once the disease has recurred or spread, management becomes increasingly biologically targeted:

Biochemical recurrence ( See post on this topic )

A rising PSA after prostatectomy or radiotherapy (biochemical recurrence) covers a wide spectrum of risk. Men with a long PSA doubling time and low-grade disease may do well for many years with observation alone, and it is in this group that metabolic and nutraceutical interventions have most often been tested; both CAPS2 and the sulforaphane trial used PSA doubling time in exactly this population (8, 13). Men with high-risk recurrence, defined in the EMBARK trial as a PSA doubling time of nine months or less, benefit from systemic treatment: enzalutamide plus leuprolide improved 8-year overall survival from 69.5% to 78.9% compared with leuprolide alone (16).

PSMA PET often identifies the site of recurrence at low PSA levels. Recurrence confined to the prostate bed is treated with salvage radiotherapy, usually with ADT; a small number of metastases (oligometastatic disease) can be treated with stereotactic radiotherapy, which delayed disease progression and the need for ADT in the randomized STOMP and ORIOLE trials (17, 18).

Metastatic disease

For metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, ADT alone is no longer adequate. Standard treatment combines ADT with an androgen-receptor pathway inhibitor (abiraterone, enzalutamide, apalutamide or darolutamide), with docetaxel chemotherapy added in selected men, and radiotherapy to the prostate for men with low-volume metastatic disease (4, 19).

This is also where precision oncology becomes directly relevant. Germline and tumor genetic testing is recommended for all men with metastatic prostate cancer (4). Men with BRCA1, BRCA2 or other homologous-recombination repair alterations may benefit from PARP inhibitors such as olaparib (20); tumors with mismatch-repair deficiency or microsatellite instability may respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors; and for castration-resistant disease expressing PSMA, the radioligand lutetium-177-PSMA-617 improved survival in the VISION trial (21).

In metastatic disease, the Five-Axis strategy is a supportive and investigational adjunct only. Its most defensible roles are protecting metabolic and musculoskeletal health during long-term hormonal therapy, maintaining physical function, and supporting quality of life. Every adjunct should be checked for interactions with the systemic therapy the patient is receiving.

The Conceptual Model

The complete framework can be summarized as follows:

The Key Message

Not every prostate cancer requires immediate treatment, but every prostate cancer requires appropriate surveillance. The goal is to avoid overtreating indolent disease while ensuring that biologically aggressive disease is identified early enough to preserve the opportunity for cure. Metabolic interventions may provide an additional, investigational layer of pressure on the cancer while also offering broader benefits for metabolic and overall health. However, evidence of biological progression should prompt timely escalation to treatments with demonstrated clinical benefit.

Above all, men with prostate cancer should be active participants in decisions about their care. Understanding what the ProtecT trial demonstrated, what each treatment option can realistically achieve, and the potential risks and consequences of each approach is fundamental to genuine informed consent. Patients deserve accurate, balanced, and truthful information so that they can make decisions consistent with their individual risk, values, and priorities.

For most men with localized prostate cancer, there is rarely a need to make a treatment decision in haste. Prostate cancer often has a relatively long natural history, allowing time for appropriate risk assessment, additional testing when necessary, discussion of the alternatives, and even a second opinion. Patients should not be frightened or pressured into an immediate decision. The objective is not simply to treat the cancer as quickly as possible, but to choose the right treatment, for the right patient, at the right time.

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References

1. Hamdy FC, Donovan JL, Lane JA, et al. Fifteen-year outcomes after monitoring, surgery, or radiotherapy for prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2023;388(17):1547-1558.

2. Donovan JL, Hamdy FC, Lane JA, et al. Patient-reported outcomes after monitoring, surgery, or radiotherapy for prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2016;375(15):1425-1437.

3. Donovan JL, Hamdy FC, Lane JA, et al. Patient-reported outcomes 12 years after localized prostate cancer treatment. NEJM Evid. 2023;2(4):EVIDoa2300018.

4. National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology: Prostate Cancer. Current version. nccn.org.

5. Cornford P, van den Bergh RCN, Briers E, et al. EAU-EANM-ESTRO-ESUR-ISUP-SIOG guidelines on prostate cancer—2024 update. Part I: screening, diagnosis, and local treatment with curative intent. Eur Urol. 2024;86(2):148-163.

6. Hofman MS, Lawrentschuk N, Francis RJ, et al. Prostate-specific membrane antigen PET-CT in patients with high-risk prostate cancer before curative-intent surgery or radiotherapy (proPSMA): a prospective, randomised, multicentre study. Lancet. 2020;395(10231):1208-1216.

7. Kenfield SA, Stampfer MJ, Giovannucci E, Chan JM. Physical activity and survival after prostate cancer diagnosis in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. J Clin Oncol. 2011;29(6):726-732.

8. Freedland SJ, Allen J, Jarman A, et al. A randomized controlled trial of a 6-month low-carbohydrate intervention on disease progression in men with recurrent prostate cancer: Carbohydrate and Prostate Study 2 (CAPS2). Clin Cancer Res. 2020;26(12):3035-3043.

9. Parsons JK, Zahrieh D, Mohler JL, et al. Effect of a behavioral intervention to increase vegetable consumption on cancer progression among men with early-stage prostate cancer: the MEAL randomized clinical trial. JAMA. 2020;323(2):140-148.

10. Keating NL, O’Malley AJ, Smith MR. Diabetes and cardiovascular disease during androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2006;24(27):4448-4456.

11. Gillessen S, et al. Metformin for patients with metastatic prostate cancer starting androgen deprivation therapy: a randomised phase 3 trial of the STAMPEDE platform protocol. Lancet Oncol. 2025.

12. Klotz L, Vesprini D, Sethukavalan P, et al. Long-term follow-up of a large active surveillance cohort of patients with prostate cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2015;33(3):272-277.

13. Cipolla BG, Mandron E, Lefort JM, et al. Effect of sulforaphane in men with biochemical recurrence after radical prostatectomy. Cancer Prev Res (Phila). 2015;8(8):712-719.

14. Attard G, Murphy L, Clarke NW, et al. Abiraterone acetate and prednisolone with or without enzalutamide for high-risk non-metastatic prostate cancer: a meta-analysis of primary results from two randomised controlled phase 3 trials of the STAMPEDE platform protocol. Lancet. 2022;399(10323):447-460.

15. Vale CL, Fisher D, Kneebone A, et al. Adjuvant or early salvage radiotherapy for the treatment of localised and locally advanced prostate cancer: a prospectively planned systematic review and meta-analysis of aggregate data (ARTISTIC). Lancet. 2020;396(10260):1422-1431.

16. Freedland SJ, et al. Improved survival with enzalutamide in biochemically recurrent prostate cancer (EMBARK). N Engl J Med. 2025. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2510310.

17. Ost P, Reynders D, Decaestecker K, et al. Surveillance or metastasis-directed therapy for oligometastatic prostate cancer recurrence: a prospective, randomized, multicenter phase II trial (STOMP). J Clin Oncol. 2018;36(5):446-453.

18. Phillips R, Shi WY, Deek M, et al. Outcomes of observation vs stereotactic ablative radiation for oligometastatic prostate cancer: the ORIOLE phase 2 randomized clinical trial. JAMA Oncol. 2020;6(5):650-659.

19. Parker CC, James ND, Brawley CD, et al. Radiotherapy to the primary tumour for newly diagnosed, metastatic prostate cancer (STAMPEDE): a randomised controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2018;392(10162):2353-2366.

20. de Bono J, Mateo J, Fizazi K, et al. Olaparib for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2020;382(22):2091-2102.

21. Sartor O, de Bono J, Chi KN, et al. Lutetium-177-PSMA-617 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. N Engl J Med. 2021;385(12):1091-1103.

Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.