Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 11

David. That's a good point. Let me contemplate this.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 12

Richard, thank you so much for your thoughtful input and, more importantly, for sharing your personal journey. It means a great deal to hear about your experience, and I am truly delighted that you remain cancer-free. Stories like yours are both inspiring and encouraging, and I sincerely hope you continue to enjoy many more years of good health and happiness. Thank you again for sharing your story with us.

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