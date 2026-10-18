Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 18

I honestly dont know. However I think excessive leucine and mTOR activation would not be a good thing.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
8d

The statement is partially correct, but it substantially overstates what Dr. T. Colin Campbell's research demonstrated.

In The China Study, Campbell argued that animal protein, particularly casein (the principal protein in milk), promoted cancer development, whereas plant protein did not produce the same effect.

His argument was based largely on experimental studies in rats exposed to aflatoxin, a potent liver carcinogen.

What Campbell's experiments actually showed

- Rats exposed to aflatoxin and fed diets containing 20% of calories from casein developed substantially more precancerous liver lesions than rats fed diets containing 5% casein.

- Increasing dietary casein promoted the development of these lesions under the experimental conditions.

- Reducing casein intake suppressed the development of these lesions.

- In some experiments, plant proteins, including wheat gluten and soy protein, did not produce the same tumor-promoting effects as casein.

These findings were scientifically interesting and demonstrated that dietary protein composition and quantity can influence chemically induced carcinogenesis in a particular animal model.

However, they did not establish that all animal proteins promote cancer or that plant proteins universally suppress cancer growth in humans.

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