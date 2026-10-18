After my recent posts “How to Stay Healthy” and “Exercise Before or After Eating?”, a number of subscribers asked me how best to overcome anabolic resistance: the reduced ability of muscle to respond to protein and exercise. For healthy people, the answer is fairly simple: eat enough protein, get enough leucine, and do regular resistance exercise. For people with cancer, it is more complicated and somewhat controversial. Many patients following a metabolic approach to cancer try to limit carbohydrates, and sometimes protein or leucine, because glucose, insulin and leucine are growth signals that may “feed” the tumor. Yet these are the same signals muscle needs to grow. In this post, I try to reconcile these competing goals and offer practical guidance.

If you have cancer, your muscles matter more than you might think. Losing muscle during cancer and its treatment is common, and it is one of the strongest predictors of how well you will tolerate treatment, how much you can do, and how long you will live.

Protein supplements, leucine, whey and creatine are widely promoted for building muscle. But many patients have heard a worrying counterargument: the same signals that build muscle might also help a tumor grow. This article explains that concern, what the evidence actually shows, and how to protect your muscles safely.

The short answer

Protein from food: helpful. Most people with cancer need more protein than usual, not less. Cutting back on protein costs you muscle, not the tumor.

Whey protein: helpful when you can’t get enough protein from food or you are losing weight.

Isolated leucine or BCAA supplements: avoid. They send the strongest growth signal with the least nutritional benefit.

Creatine: hold off during active treatment. It hasn’t been shown to help patients with cancer, the laboratory findings are mixed, and it can distort the kidney tests used to dose chemotherapy.

Resistance exercise is the key. It directs protein to your muscles, and is safe and recommended for most patients.

1. Why Muscle Matters in Cancer

Muscle is not just about strength. It is your body’s protein reserve, a major site of blood sugar control, and an important support for your immune system. Two forms of muscle loss are common in cancer:

• Sarcopenia: low muscle mass and strength. It can be present even in people who are normal weight or overweight, so it is easy to miss.

• Cancer cachexia: a wasting condition driven by the tumor and inflammation, with loss of muscle (and often fat) that cannot be fully reversed by eating more.

Patients who lose muscle tend to have more side effects from chemotherapy, more treatment delays and dose reductions, longer hospital stays, more falls, and shorter survival.

Anabolic resistance: why muscle is harder to keep

Muscle is constantly being built and broken down. Normally, a protein-rich meal or a workout switches on muscle building. In anabolic resistance, muscle responds less to these signals, so the same meal builds less muscle. It is common with ageing, and cancer makes it worse through:

Inflammation released by the tumor

Reduced activity, bed rest and hospital stays

Poor appetite, nausea, taste changes and difficulty eating

Treatments such as chemotherapy, steroids and hormone therapy

Insulin resistance

The practical consequence is that people with cancer usually need more protein and a stronger stimulus (exercise) to maintain their muscle than healthy people do.

2. The Worry: Could Building Muscle Feed the Tumor?

Inside every cell is a growth “switch” called mTOR. It is turned on by three things: amino acids from protein (especially one called leucine), insulin and related growth factors, and plenty of energy. In muscle, switching on mTOR builds new muscle protein, which is exactly what we want.

The problem is that many cancers use the same switch to grow. Several cancer treatments, and some metabolic approaches such as fasting, carbohydrate restriction and metformin, work partly by turning this switch down. So two goals appear to pull in opposite directions:

This is a real concern at the level of cell biology. But the two risks are not equal: the harm of losing muscle is well proven, while tumor growth from dietary protein has not been shown in patients.

There is also an important truth here: starving yourself does not starve the tumor. Tumors keep growing in patients with severe weight loss, drawing their supply of amino acids from the breakdown of the patient’s own muscle. Cutting back on protein therefore costs you muscle first. The goal is not to switch off growth signals everywhere, but to direct them to your muscles.

3. The Foundation: Resistance Exercise

Resistance (strength) exercise is the most effective way to keep and build muscle, and it is the key to resolving the tension above. When a muscle works against resistance, it switches on its own mTOR locally and pulls in more amino acids from the blood. More of the protein you eat goes into your muscles, rather than circulating as a general growth signal. Older and ill muscle that responds poorly to food alone still responds well to exercise.

Exercise is safe and recommended for most people during and after cancer treatment. International guidelines suggest aerobic exercise (such as brisk walking) about three times a week and resistance exercise at least twice a week, adjusted to how you feel (1).

A simple starting program

Train 2–3 times a week, on non-consecutive days.

Include sit-to-stands from a chair (or squats), wall or counter push-ups, rows with a resistance band, and hip bridges or step-ups.

Do 1–3 sets of 8–12 repetitions. Stop 2–3 repetitions short of exhaustion.

Increase the challenge gradually as you get stronger. On bad days, do less rather than nothing.

Walk daily and avoid long periods of sitting or lying down.

Check with your care team first if you have

Cancer that has spread to the bones (some movements or loads may need to be avoided)

Very low platelet or white blood cell counts, fever, or significant anemia

Recent surgery, a new port or catheter, or lymphedema (supervised strength training is usually safe and helpful in lymphedema)

Dizziness, chest pain, or shortness of breath with mild effort

A physical therapist or an exercise professional trained in cancer care can design a program that is safe for you.

4. Protein: How Much, and From Where?

The usual recommendation of 0.8 g of protein per kg of body weight per day is too low for most people with cancer. The European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) recommends more than 1.0 g/kg/day and, if possible, up to 1.5 g/kg/day, along with enough calories (about 25–30 kcal/kg/day) so that protein is used to build muscle rather than burned for energy (2).

Spread your protein across the day. Muscle responds best to about 25–40 g of high-quality protein per meal, which naturally provides 2.5–3 g of leucine, the amount needed to switch on muscle building (3).

Good food sources (approximate protein content)

If you have kidney disease, your protein target needs to be set with your doctor or dietitian.

5. Supplements: Helpful or Harmful?

Whey protein: helpful when you need it

Whey is the protein in milk that remains after cheese-making. It is a complete protein, contains all the essential amino acids, is easy to digest, and is rich in leucine: a 25–30 g serving provides about 2.5–3 g, similar to a portion of fish or meat. It does switch on mTOR, but briefly, just as an ordinary protein-rich meal does.

The evidence in patients with cancer is reassuring. A 2024 analysis of 37 studies involving 3,701 patients receiving cancer treatment found that high-protein supplements reduced weight loss (by 1.45 kg on average, and by more in longer studies), and most studies found benefits for muscle (4). No signal of harm was seen, although these studies were not designed to measure tumor growth.

Bottom line: whey is a sensible way to fill the gap when you can’t eat enough protein or are losing weight. Use one or two 20–30 g servings a day, ideally one after exercise. Choose a product with third-party testing (for example NSF Certified for Sport or Informed Choice) and minimal added sugar. If you can’t tolerate dairy, a pea–rice or soy protein blend is a reasonable alternative.

Isolated leucine and BCAAs: avoid

Leucine is not just a building block. It is a signal that switches on mTOR directly. In laboratory studies, results in cancer are conflicting: in some models, including certain pancreatic cancers, extra leucine made tumors grow faster, while in others it did not (5, 6). There are no studies showing what it does to tumors in patients.

Leucine on its own also cannot build muscle, because muscle needs all the essential amino acids. Branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) products have the same problem. ESPEN has concluded that there is not enough consistent evidence to recommend individual amino acids or their metabolites to improve muscle mass in cancer (7).

Bottom line: if you eat enough protein, you already get enough leucine. Adding more increases the growth signal without adding nutritional value.

Creatine: hold off during active treatment

Creatine helps muscles recycle energy during short, intense effort. In healthy adults it is one of the best-studied supplements. A 2026 trial in healthy adults aged 45–65 found that creatine (10 g a day for 12 weeks) increased lean mass and strength and was well tolerated (8). In people with cancer, however, the picture is different:

It hasn’t been shown to help. Small trials in advanced cancer (263 patients), colorectal cancer (31) and prostate cancer on hormone therapy (55) found no meaningful improvement in weight, muscle or function (9, 10).

The laboratory findings point both ways. Some tumors appear to use creatine as an energy source when they spread: in mice, creatine increased the spread of colorectal and breast cancer (11, 12). On the other hand, the immune cells that kill tumors also need creatine, and in mice creatine supplements strengthened the immune attack on tumors (13).

It can confuse your kidney tests. Creatine raises the blood level of creatinine, which doctors use to estimate kidney function, without actually harming the kidneys. In the 2026 trial, estimated kidney function appeared to fall by 14–20% in those who also exercised (8). This matters in cancer because kidney function estimates are used to dose some chemotherapy drugs (such as carboplatin) and to decide who can receive others (such as cisplatin). A falsely high creatinine could mean you receive too little treatment, or are told your kidneys are being damaged when they are not.

Bottom line: avoid creatine during active treatment, especially if your cancer has spread. If you are a survivor with no evidence of disease and are doing strength training, 3–5 g a day is reasonable after discussion with your oncologist. If you take it, tell your oncology team, and ask whether your kidney function can be measured with a cystatin C test, which is not affected by creatine.

What about a high-quality, broad-spectrum supplement?

Many patients ask whether a complete, “broad-spectrum” product is a better choice than a single ingredient. In general, yes: the closer a supplement is to complete food, the better its balance of benefit and risk. But it depends on what is in it.

Complete nutrition drinks (oral nutritional supplements providing protein, calories, vitamins and minerals) are the best-studied option and are recommended when you can’t eat enough or are losing weight (2, 7). Choose a high-protein version (at least 15–20 g of protein per serving) and watch the sugar content.

Essential amino acid (EAA) blends contain all nine essential amino acids, so they can build muscle, unlike leucine alone. However, many commercial blends are heavily enriched with leucine (often 30–40% of the total, compared with about 10% in whey). If you use one, choose a balanced formula rather than a leucine-dominant one, and treat it as a supplement to food, not a replacement.

Fish oil (omega-3 fatty acids): ESPEN suggests omega-3s for patients with advanced cancer receiving chemotherapy who are losing weight or at risk of it, to help appetite, food intake, muscle and body weight (7). Ask your team before starting if you have a bleeding risk or low platelets.

Multivitamins and minerals: a standard-dose multivitamin (around 100% of daily values) is reasonable, especially if your diet is limited. ESPEN discourages high-dose vitamins and minerals unless you have a specific deficiency (7). Discuss any high-dose antioxidant with your oncologist, particularly during chemotherapy or radiation.

Vitamin D: worth checking. Correcting a deficiency supports muscle and bone, but extra vitamin D does not build muscle if your levels are already normal. High vitamin D levels are however essential for immune function (see vitamin D).

Bottom line: a complete nutrition drink or a balanced, broad-spectrum product is preferable to a single isolated ingredient. Avoid products built around a megadose of leucine or a long list of high-dose extracts, and choose brands with independent third-party testing.

Choosing a nutrition drink

If you are losing weight or struggling to eat: choose a high-calorie, high-protein, ready-to-drink formula such as Ensure Complete (350 kcal and 30 g of protein per bottle). For now, getting calories and protein in matters more than the sugar (about 15 g per bottle). Sip it between meals so it adds to food rather than replacing it.

If you are eating reasonably well but need more protein and want to limit sugar: choose a low-sugar, high-protein drink such as Ensure Max Protein (30 g of protein, about 1 g of sugar), or a whey shake. These are low in calories, so they will not help if you are losing weight.

The best “clean” option: a homemade shake. Blend one scoop of third-party-tested whey with whole milk or Greek yogurt, a spoonful of nut butter and a handful of berries. This gives roughly 400–500 kcal and 35–40 g of protein, with no additives.

“Superfood” meal replacements such as Ka’Chava: best avoided during active chemotherapy as herbal and mushroom extracts (such as reishi) may interact with cancer drugs and probiotics are a concern when white blood cell counts are low. However, this is a true “superfood” and meal replacement essential amino acids, essential vitamins, minerals, greens, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, adaptogens, omega-3 FFA, MCTs, & digestive enzymes; Non-GMO, No Gluten, No Dairy, No Soy, No Stevia, No Preservatives & No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners)

Read the label: look for at least 15–20 g of protein per serving, check the added sugar, and avoid long lists of herbs or high-dose extracts. Formulas change, so check the current label.

Summary: helpful or harmful?

6. Putting It All Together

Seven practical rules

Move your muscles. Strength training 2–3 times a week plus daily walking, adapted to how you feel.

Meet your protein needs, but don’t overshoot. About 1.0–1.5 g/kg/day, mainly from food.

Spread protein across the day, with 25–40 g at each main meal (this should not interfere with intermittent fasting; widen the eating window if you have lost weight).

Pair protein with exercise. Have a protein-rich meal or a whey shake within 1–2 hours after a session.

Fill gaps with whey or a complete nutrition drink, not with isolated leucine or BCAAs.

Hold off on creatine during active treatment.

Track your muscle, not just your weight. Grip strength, how easily you rise from a chair, and walking speed tell you more than the scale.



Matching the plan to your situation.

7. Talk to Your Care Team

Tell your oncology team about every supplement you take, including protein powders. Ask:

Am I losing muscle? Can it be measured (for example, on my CT scans)?

How much protein should I aim for, given my kidney function?

Is it safe for me to do strength training? Are there movements I should avoid?

Should I see a dietitian or a physical therapist?

Could any of my supplements interact with my treatment or affect my blood tests?

Conclusion

There is a genuine biological tension between building muscle and restraining a tumor, because both depend on the same growth switch. But the evidence does not support avoiding protein. Losing muscle is a proven and serious harm; tumor growth from food protein or whey has not been shown in patients.

The sensible approach is to feed yourself well, train your muscles, use whey or a complete nutrition drink when you need it, avoid isolated leucine, and hold off on creatine during active treatment. The goal is to keep you strong enough to get through treatment and to live well beyond it.

This article is for education and does not replace advice from your own doctors, who know your cancer, treatment and kidney function.

References

1. Campbell KL, Winters-Stone KM, Wiskemann J, et al. Exercise guidelines for cancer survivors: consensus statement from international multidisciplinary roundtable. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2019;51(11):2375–2390.

2. Muscaritoli M, Arends J, Bachmann P, et al. ESPEN practical guideline: clinical nutrition in cancer. Clin Nutr. 2021;40(5):2898–2913.

3. Deutz NEP, Bauer JM, Barazzoni R, et al. Protein intake and exercise for optimal muscle function with aging: recommendations from the ESPEN Expert Group. Clin Nutr. 2014;33(6):929–936.

4. Orsso CE, Caretero A, Poltronieri TS, et al. Effects of high-protein supplementation during cancer therapy: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Am J Clin Nutr. 2024;120(6):1311–1324.

5. Beaudry AG, Law ML. Leucine supplementation in cancer cachexia: mechanisms and a review of the pre-clinical literature. Nutrients. 2022;14(14):2824.

6. Corsetti G, et al. Amino acids supplementation in cancer: what do we feed, the patient or the tumor? Nutrients. 2025;17(17):2813.

7. Arends J, Bachmann P, Baracos V, et al. ESPEN guidelines on nutrition in cancer patients. Clin Nutr. 2017;36(1):11–48.

8. Chun J, Liu Y, Kibler GL, et al. Effects of creatine supplementation with and without exercise and diet intervention on body composition, cognitive function, and markers of health in middle-aged and older adults. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2026;23(sup1):2716273.

9. Jatoi A, Steen PD, Atherton PJ, et al. A double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized trial of creatine for the cancer anorexia/weight loss syndrome (N02C4): an Alliance trial. Ann Oncol. 2017;28(8):1957–1963.

10. Hou YN, Gubili J. Creatine. The ASCO Post (Integrative Oncology). November 10, 2025.

11. Loo JM, Scherl A, Nguyen A, et al. Extracellular metabolic energetics can promote cancer progression. Cell. 2015;160(3):393–406.

12. Zhang L, Zhu Z, Yan H, et al. Creatine promotes cancer metastasis through activation of Smad2/3. Cell Metab. 2021;33(6):1111–1123.

13. Di Biase S, Ma X, Wang X, et al. Creatine uptake regulates CD8 T cell antitumor immunity. J Exp Med. 2019;216(12):2869–2882.

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