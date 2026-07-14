Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
2h

Watchful waiting PLUS repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals ... surgery is awful.

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Don Midwest's avatar
Don Midwest
2h

Thanks for the useful summary of prostate cancer. I recall almost 20 years ago about the difficulty understanding the cancer and what path to take. I went for surgery and PSA scores very low or uneducable so cancer has been no problem. But I have had problems with leaking pee and have just had my third artificial sphincter installed.

I am forwarding this article to an 84 year old friend with a recent high PSA score who has decided on the path of watchful waiting.

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