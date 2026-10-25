Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
15h

Quercetin deserves some caution in individuals carrying certain catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) variants, but a COMT single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) is not, by itself, a contraindication to quercetin supplementation.

The concern is biologically plausible: quercetin is a polyphenol that can inhibit COMT activity in experimental systems. COMT is involved in the metabolism of catecholamines, including dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine, as well as catechol estrogens and certain dietary polyphenols.

Practical recommendations

Dietary quercetin: There is no convincing reason to avoid ordinary foods containing quercetin, such as onions, apples, and berries, because of a COMT variant.

High-dose quercetin supplements: Greater caution is reasonable, particularly with the Met/Met genotype, although no validated genotype-specific dose limit exists.

Drug interactions: Review concomitant medications, especially those affecting catecholamine metabolism, before using concentrated supplements.

Cancer patients: COMT genotype alone should not determine whether quercetin is used as an investigational adjunct to cancer treatment.

Bottom line: Quercetin is a COMT inhibitor in vitro, but we do not have sufficient human evidence to conclude that individuals with a slow-COMT genotype should categorically avoid it. Conversely, there is no evidence that these individuals obtain additional benefit from quercetin supplementation.

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Marsha Day's avatar
Marsha Day
1d

Thank you Dr Marik for your work!!!

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