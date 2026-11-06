1. Introduction

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common kidney cancer in adults, accounting for about 85–90% of primary malignant renal tumors (1). It arises from the epithelium of the renal tubules and comprises several biologically distinct cancers that differ in their molecular drivers, clinical behavior and response to treatment (2).

RCC differs from many other solid tumors in five important respects (1, 3):

It is highly vascular and, in its most common form, is driven by loss of the von Hippel–Lindau (VHL) tumor suppressor and activation of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) signaling.

It is largely resistant to conventional cytotoxic chemotherapy.

It can respond well to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and to drugs that block angiogenesis.

It shows marked metabolic reprogramming, particularly in the clear cell subtype.

It can recur many years after apparently curative surgery.

Over the past two decades, treatment of advanced RCC has been transformed, first by drugs targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) signaling, then by ICIs and, most recently, by inhibitors of HIF-2α. The guiding principle of modern management is that treatment must be individualized according to histological subtype, stage, molecular features, prognostic risk and the patient’s overall health.

2. Epidemiology

2.1 Incidence and mortality

Kidney cancer accounts for about 2% of cancers worldwide, with substantial geographic variation. The Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimated approximately 435,000 new cases and 156,000 deaths from kidney cancer worldwide in 2022 (4). In the United States, an estimated 80,450 new cases of kidney and renal pelvis cancer and 15,160 deaths are expected in 2026; these figures include cancers of the renal pelvis as well as RCC (5).

RCC is 1.5 to 2 times more common in men than in women. Most patients are diagnosed between 60 and 75 years of age, although hereditary forms present considerably earlier (6).

2.2 Risk factors

Table 1. Risk factors for renal cell carcinoma

Sources: references 6 and 7.

Smoking, obesity and hypertension are the most important because they are modifiable (6). Hereditary syndromes include VHL disease, hereditary papillary RCC, Birt–Hogg–Dubé syndrome and hereditary leiomyomatosis and RCC (1).

Paradoxically, a higher body mass index (BMI) has been associated with longer survival among patients treated for metastatic RCC, a phenomenon termed the obesity paradox (8). This does not mean that obesity is protective; differences in body composition, tumor biology and nutritional status confound the association (8).

3. Pathology and Molecular Classification

RCC is not a single disease. Accurate histological classification, now incorporating molecularly defined subtypes in the 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) classification, is essential because each subtype has distinct drivers and treatment responses (2).

Table 2. Principal histological subtypes of renal cell carcinoma

Sources: references 1–3.

3.1 Clear cell RCC: the dominant subtype

Clear cell RCC (ccRCC) is named for its cells’ optically clear cytoplasm, which reflects accumulation of glycogen and lipid. About 90% of sporadic ccRCCs have inactivation of the VHL gene through mutation, deletion of chromosome 3p or promoter methylation (3).

Under normal oxygen conditions, the VHL protein targets the alpha subunits of HIF for degradation. When VHL is lost, HIF-α, particularly HIF-2α, accumulates even in the presence of oxygen (“pseudohypoxia”). HIF then drives transcription of genes involved in angiogenesis (VEGF and platelet-derived growth factor [PDGF]), glucose uptake (glucose transporter 1 [GLUT1]), cell proliferation and survival (1, 3). This pathway explains why ccRCC is so vascular and why it responds to inhibitors of VEGF signaling and of HIF-2α (Figure 1).

Figure 1. The VHL–HIF–VEGF pathway in clear cell renal cell carcinoma and its therapeutic targets. Loss of VHL function prevents degradation of HIF-2α, which accumulates and activates genes driving angiogenesis, glucose uptake and proliferation. Belzutifan inhibits HIF-2α directly; tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) block VEGF receptor (VEGFR) signaling; immune checkpoint inhibitors restore antitumor T-cell activity. Abbreviations: GLUT1, glucose transporter 1; HIF, hypoxia-inducible factor; PD-1, programmed cell death protein 1; PDGF, platelet-derived growth factor; VEGF, vascular endothelial growth factor; VHL, von Hippel–Lindau.

Other frequent alterations affect chromatin-regulating genes on chromosome 3p, including polybromo 1 (PBRM1), SET domain containing 2 (SETD2) and BRCA1-associated protein 1 (BAP1) (3). BAP1 loss in particular is associated with higher grade and poorer survival (3).

3.2 Metabolic features of clear cell RCC

The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) analysis characterized ccRCC as a metabolic disease (3). Its principal metabolic features are (3, 9):

Increased glucose uptake and glycolysis, with reduced flux through the tricarboxylic acid cycle.

Accumulation of lipid and glycogen within tumor cells.

Altered mitochondrial function and oxidative phosphorylation.

Dysregulated glutamine use and fatty acid synthesis.

Altered redox balance and responses to hypoxia.

Metabolic phenotypes vary between and within tumors and can change with progression or treatment resistance (9). These features provide a rationale for investigating metabolism-directed therapies, but they do not establish that any specific dietary or repurposed-drug intervention improves clinical outcomes.

4. Clinical Presentation

Presentation has changed markedly with widespread use of abdominal ultrasonography, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Most renal tumors are now discovered incidentally on imaging performed for unrelated reasons (1, 10).

4.1 Symptoms and signs

The classic triad of hematuria, flank pain and a palpable abdominal mass occurs in fewer than 10% of patients and usually indicates advanced disease (1). Other manifestations include weight loss, fatigue, anorexia, fever, night sweats and anemia. Paraneoplastic syndromes are common and include hypercalcemia, erythrocytosis, hypertension and hepatic dysfunction without liver metastases (Stauffer syndrome) (1).

4.2 Metastatic disease

About 15% of patients have distant metastases at diagnosis (5). The most common metastatic sites are the lungs, bones, lymph nodes, liver, adrenal glands and brain. Bone metastases are typically osteolytic and may cause pain, pathological fractures or spinal cord compression; brain metastases may cause headache, seizures or focal neurological deficits. RCC can also metastasize late, sometimes more than 10 years after nephrectomy (1).

5. Diagnosis and Staging

The initial evaluation aims to establish whether a renal lesion is malignant, define its extent, assess renal function and identify features that influence treatment (10, 11).

5.1 Investigations

Contrast-enhanced CT of the abdomen and pelvis is the principal imaging test. It defines tumor size, enhancement, local invasion, renal vein involvement and regional lymph nodes. MRI is useful for evaluating tumor thrombus in the renal vein or inferior vena cava, characterizing indeterminate lesions, and imaging patients who cannot receive iodinated contrast (10).

Chest CT is used for staging. Brain MRI and bone imaging are reserved for patients with symptoms or findings suggesting metastasis (10). Laboratory tests include a complete blood count, serum creatinine, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), calcium and liver function tests.

5.2 Renal mass biopsy

Percutaneous core biopsy is recommended when the result will change management: before ablation, when active surveillance is being considered, and before systemic therapy for unresectable or metastatic disease (10, 11). Biopsy is not required before nephrectomy when imaging strongly suggests RCC and surgery is already planned.

5.3 Staging

RCC is staged with the tumor, node, metastasis (TNM) system (10).

Table 3. Simplified staging of renal cell carcinoma

This simplified summary does not replace formal TNM staging.

6. Prognosis

Prognosis varies widely with stage, grade, histology, molecular features and performance status. In the United States, 5-year relative survival for kidney and renal pelvis cancer diagnosed in 2016–2022 was 93.6% for localized disease, 77.6% for regional disease and 20.3% for distant disease, and 79.2% overall (5). These are population estimates that combine all histological types and may not fully reflect the effect of newer treatments.

6.1 Prognostic factors in localized disease

The most important factors are tumor stage, International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) grade, sarcomatoid or rhabdoid differentiation, tumor necrosis and performance status (10).

6.2 Prognostic model for metastatic disease

For metastatic RCC, the International Metastatic RCC Database Consortium (IMDC) model uses six adverse factors (12):

Karnofsky performance status below 80%.

Less than 1 year from diagnosis to systemic treatment.

Hemoglobin below the lower limit of normal.

Corrected calcium above the upper limit of normal.

Neutrophil count above the upper limit of normal.

Platelet count above the upper limit of normal.

Patients are classified as favorable risk (no factors), intermediate risk (1–2 factors) or poor risk (3–6 factors). In the original validation cohort, median overall survival was not reached, 27 months and 8.8 months in these groups, respectively (12). The IMDC model guides treatment selection and the interpretation of clinical trials.

7. Treatment of Localized RCC

Surgery remains the cornerstone of curative treatment (10, 11). Management depends on tumor size and complexity, renal function, comorbidity and patient preference.

7.1 Partial nephrectomy

Partial (nephron-sparing) nephrectomy removes the tumor while preserving the rest of the kidney. It is preferred for T1 tumors (7 cm or less) when technically feasible, because it provides cancer control comparable to radical nephrectomy while preserving renal function (10, 11). This is especially important for patients with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, a solitary kidney or bilateral tumors.

7.2 Radical nephrectomy

Radical nephrectomy removes the entire kidney. It is appropriate when partial nephrectomy cannot safely achieve complete tumor removal, as is often the case for large, central or anatomically complex tumors (10).

7.3 Active surveillance

Not every small renal mass needs immediate treatment. Small renal masses (4 cm or less) usually grow slowly, and 20–30% are benign. In a prospective study of active surveillance, the mean growth rate was 0.13 cm per year and only 1.1% of patients developed metastases (13). Surveillance is therefore reasonable for selected patients, particularly those with limited life expectancy or high surgical risk. Because growth rate alone cannot reliably distinguish indolent from aggressive tumors, surveillance requires scheduled imaging and predefined criteria for intervention (11, 13).

7.4 Ablation and stereotactic radiotherapy

Cryoablation and radiofrequency or microwave ablation are options for selected small tumors, especially in patients unsuitable for surgery. Local recurrence is somewhat more frequent than after surgical excision, and long-term comparative data are limited (10). Stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) is an alternative for nonsurgical candidates; in a pooled international analysis of 223 patients, local control at 4 years was 97.8% (14).

7.5 Adjuvant therapy after nephrectomy

Pembrolizumab. The KEYNOTE-564 trial randomized 994 patients with ccRCC at increased risk of recurrence to pembrolizumab, an antibody against programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), or placebo for about 1 year after nephrectomy (15). Pembrolizumab improved disease-free survival and, with longer follow-up, overall survival (hazard ratio [HR] 0.62; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.44–0.87). Estimated 4-year overall survival was 91.2% with pembrolizumab and 86.0% with placebo, an absolute difference of about 5 percentage points (15).

Eligibility depends on histology and recurrence risk: intermediate–high-risk or high-risk localized disease, node-positive disease, or metastatic disease that has been completely resected (15). The benefit must be weighed against immune-related adverse events, including thyroiditis and other endocrinopathies, colitis, hepatitis, pneumonitis and nephritis, some of which are permanent. Other adjuvant immunotherapy trials, including atezolizumab (IMmotion010) and nivolumab plus ipilimumab (CheckMate 914), did not improve disease-free survival (16, 17).

Belzutifan plus pembrolizumab. In the LITESPARK-022 trial, 1,841 patients with ccRCC at increased risk of recurrence were randomized to pembrolizumab plus belzutifan, an oral HIF-2α inhibitor, or pembrolizumab plus placebo (18). Adding belzutifan improved disease-free survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59–0.87) (18). On the basis of this trial, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the combination for adjuvant treatment in June 2026. Overall survival data are not yet mature, so a survival advantage has not been established. Anemia and hypoxia are the principal toxicities of belzutifan.

8. Treatment of Metastatic Clear Cell RCC

Conventional chemotherapy has little activity in ccRCC. Before 2005, treatment relied on high-dose interleukin-2 (IL-2) and interferon-alpha (IFN-α), which produced durable responses in a minority of patients at the cost of substantial toxicity. Treatment then shifted to VEGF receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as sunitinib, and now combines immune checkpoint blockade with inhibition of angiogenic signaling.

8.1 First-line therapy

Four combination regimens are standard first-line treatment, each having improved overall survival compared with sunitinib in a phase III trial (Table 4).

Table 4. First-line combination regimens for metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma

CTLA-4, cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; OS, overall survival; PFS, progression-free survival.

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab is the only regimen without a VEGF-targeted agent; its benefit was demonstrated in intermediate- and poor-risk disease, and it can produce durable treatment-free responses (19). The other three regimens are used across all IMDC risk groups (20–22). The choice depends on IMDC risk, tumor burden, sarcomatoid features, autoimmune disease, cardiovascular risk, renal function and expected toxicity. No regimen is universally superior, and comparisons between separate trials are unreliable.

8.2 Immune checkpoint inhibitors

ICIs restore antitumor T-cell activity by blocking inhibitory receptors. Nivolumab and pembrolizumab target PD-1, whereas ipilimumab targets cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4). These agents can produce durable responses, and a minority of patients achieve prolonged remission after treatment stops (19). Immune-related adverse events can affect almost any organ, including the thyroid, pituitary, lungs, colon, liver, kidneys and heart; severe events require corticosteroids and interruption or permanent discontinuation of treatment.

8.3 VEGF-targeted therapy

Because ccRCC is highly vascular, angiogenesis is a key therapeutic target. VEGFR TKIs include axitinib, cabozantinib, lenvatinib, pazopanib, sunitinib and tivozanib. Cabozantinib and lenvatinib also inhibit other kinases, such as MET (mesenchymal–epithelial transition factor) and fibroblast growth factor receptors, which are involved in resistance. Common toxicities include hypertension, diarrhea, fatigue, hand–foot syndrome, proteinuria and hypothyroidism.

8.4 HIF-2α inhibition: belzutifan

Belzutifan acts upstream of VEGF by directly inhibiting HIF-2α, the central transcription factor in ccRCC (Figure 1). In the LITESPARK-005 trial, 746 patients with advanced ccRCC previously treated with an ICI and a VEGFR TKI were randomized to belzutifan or everolimus (23). Belzutifan improved progression-free survival (HR 0.75); median progression-free survival was 5.6 months in both groups, reflecting differences in the shape of the survival curves rather than their medians (23). The objective response rate was 22% with belzutifan versus 4% with everolimus, but overall survival did not differ significantly (23). The main toxicities are anemia, fatigue and hypoxia.

8.5 Subsequent therapy

After progression on a first-line combination, treatment usually involves a VEGFR TKI not previously used, such as cabozantinib, or belzutifan in later lines (10). Sequencing depends on prior therapy, duration of response, toxicity and the patient’s condition. Continuing or rechallenging with an ICI after progression has not shown consistent benefit; in the CONTACT-03 trial, adding atezolizumab to cabozantinib after progression on an ICI did not improve progression-free or overall survival and increased toxicity (24).

9. Treatment of Non-Clear Cell RCC

Non-clear cell RCC requires a different approach because its biology differs from that of ccRCC.

Papillary RCC. In the randomized phase II PAPMET trial, cabozantinib improved progression-free survival compared with sunitinib (9.0 versus 5.6 months) (25). Pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib (response rate 49% in the KEYNOTE-B61 trial) and nivolumab plus cabozantinib have shown encouraging activity in single-arm studies (26, 27). MET alterations may identify additional targeted treatment opportunities.

Chromophobe RCC. Chromophobe RCC responds less well to ICIs than ccRCC (27). Surgery is the main treatment for localized disease; advanced disease is managed with selected targeted therapies or within clinical trials.

Rare aggressive subtypes. Collecting duct carcinoma, renal medullary carcinoma and FH-deficient RCC require specialized management. Unlike ccRCC, collecting duct carcinoma and renal medullary carcinoma can respond to platinum-based chemotherapy; gemcitabine with cisplatin or carboplatin produced a response rate of 26% in collecting duct carcinoma (28). Molecular classification and referral to experienced centers are particularly important for these tumors.

10. Radiotherapy and Surgery in Advanced Disease

Although RCC was historically considered radioresistant, SBRT delivers high doses precisely and achieves excellent local control (14). Radiotherapy is useful for brain metastases, painful bone or spinal metastases and selected oligometastatic disease. Surgical removal of metastases (metastasectomy) can benefit carefully selected patients with limited disease (10).

Cytoreductive nephrectomy, removal of the primary tumor in a patient with metastatic disease, is no longer performed routinely before systemic therapy. In the CARMENA trial, sunitinib alone was noninferior to nephrectomy followed by sunitinib in patients with intermediate- or poor-risk disease (29). The SURTIME trial suggested that deferring nephrectomy until after initial systemic therapy helps identify patients who progress and would not benefit from surgery (30). The role of nephrectomy now depends on symptoms, disease burden, prognostic risk and response to systemic therapy (10).

11. Integrative Oncology and Metabolic Interventions

The metabolic abnormalities of ccRCC, including altered glucose and lipid metabolism, mitochondrial function and oxygen sensing, make it of particular interest in metabolic oncology (3, 9). An important distinction must, however, be maintained between established supportive interventions and investigational anticancer therapies.

11.1 Established supportive care

Good nutrition, physical activity, smoking cessation, weight management and control of hypertension and diabetes improve overall health and may improve treatment tolerance. Patients with advanced RCC frequently experience fatigue, muscle loss, anorexia and cachexia; preventing malnutrition and preserving muscle mass are priorities. Patients receiving VEGFR TKIs require careful monitoring of blood pressure, cardiac function and renal function.

11.2 The proposed Five-Axis Metabolic Approach

The Five-Axis Metabolic Approach uses inexpensive repurposed drugs to target metabolic and survival pathways (31). Its components offer several biologically plausible avenues for investigation in RCC (Table 5).

Table 5. The Five-Axis Metabolic Approach in renal cell carcinoma

Two caveats are important. First, ccRCC is metabolically heterogeneous: increased glycolysis does not mean that every tumor depends exclusively on glycolysis or is uniformly vulnerable to mitochondrial inhibition (9). Second, combining repurposed drugs with ICIs or TKIs may introduce drug interactions and additional toxicity . Drug interactions should therefore be carefully evaluated.

11.3 Diet

Low-glycemic diets may benefit patients with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. The benefit of ketogenic diets, fasting or time-restricted eating on quality of life and overall survival requires evaluation. Prolonged fasting or restrictive diets may be harmful in patients with cachexia, impaired renal function or inadequate nutritional intake.

12. Follow-Up and Survivorship

Surveillance after nephrectomy is tailored to recurrence risk, histology, renal function and competing health risks (10). It generally includes periodic chest and abdominal imaging, assessment of renal function and monitoring for treatment-related complications. Long-term follow-up is important because RCC can recur many years after surgery. Patients with a solitary kidney or reduced renal function need careful control of blood pressure and diabetes, avoidance of nephrotoxic drugs and management of cardiovascular risk.

13. Conclusions

RCC is a biologically diverse cancer whose treatment has been transformed by advances in surgery, immunotherapy, angiogenesis inhibition and targeted therapy. Six principles deserve emphasis:

1. Early-stage RCC is frequently curable with surgery, preferably nephron-sparing surgery when feasible.

2. Advanced RCC is no longer uniformly fatal; modern combination therapies prolong survival and produce durable responses in many patients.

3. Histological and molecular classification matters: clear cell, papillary, chromophobe and rare subtypes are different diseases.

4. The VHL–HIF–VEGF pathway is central to ccRCC and provides the foundation for targeted therapy.

5. Metabolic abnormalities create important research opportunities, but preclinical evidence must not be confused with proven clinical benefit.

6. Comprehensive supportive care is essential to preserve renal function, nutrition, physical function and quality of life.

The future of RCC treatment lies in integrating tumor genomics, immune biology and metabolic phenotype with targeted therapy and individualized supportive care. The objective is not only to destroy malignant cells but to achieve durable disease control while preserving the patient’s health, function and quality of life.

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References

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.