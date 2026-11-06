Paul Marik's Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

Paul Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

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Tommy Wells's avatar
Tommy Wells
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Renal cell carcinomas, like so many other cancers may be caused by too much sitting.

The physical force of constant sitting causes fluid buildup and pressure inside the abdomen is a major driver of how advanced cancers shift into an hypoxic, stagnant aggressive, and treatment-resistant state.

Sitting blocks circulation and lymphatic drainage. If this goes on long enough tiny tumors can develop within the peritoneal cavity, and trigger a steady accumulation of fluid called ascites, which alters the mechanical and fluid dynamics of the entire abdominal cavity.

Doctors usually treat or consider this fluid as a passive byproduct of late-stage disease—something to be periodically drained just to keep the patient alive.

But rising pressure is not just a side effect of end stage disease; it may very well act as a direct driver along the way….and drive the condition by clamping down, and damaging, otherwise healthy cells, warping them and forcing them to alter their behavior and genetics to survive.

PIEZO1, YAP/TAZ proteins, which are always highly upregulated in renal cell carcinomas are the dead giveaway that fluid and mechanical pressures, not genetics are driving the bus. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12295294/

sitting too much may also cause spinal misalignments, hip issues, psoas and diaphragm paralysis, and other things to exacerbate the problem.

So be careful of that recliner! Or that work desk. It may be your secret nemesis.

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