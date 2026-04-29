Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Scripture and Sustenance's avatar
Scripture and Sustenance
1dEdited

I have used most of what you document in your article (my oncologist refused to prescribe metformin for me even though I showed him academic articles showing its synergy with chemo). If cancer is a metabolic disease and terrain is critical, then isn't the right nutrition at least half the story?

As a recovered cancer patient, I've done extensive research on which foods to eat and I've designed a system of nutrition to make it very easy for cancer patients or their carers to get the right nutrition, based on academic research. For example all of the foods in my system have anti cancer properties, or are at the very least neutral. It's vegan - meat and dairy free, which has been documented over and over as being the best for most cancer patients. Many believe that the keto diet is the best, but having been on that for over a year (while on chemo) I eventually discovered it's not - I read Dr Siegfried's book and everything else I could find on keto. Ultimately I came to the conclusion that while it may help glioblastomas (Dr Siegfried's specialist area), it is not right for most (it's also a very unnatural diet). Additionally, restricting or eliminating glucose is a stress on cancer for about 30 days but after that it emits signals to cause apoptosis in normal cells and picks up its new nutrition from the bloodstream.

I've also done research on which probiotic strains exert powerful effects (anti inflammation, immune modulation etc) and discovered synergistic pairings with plant exosomes (and their communication with specific probiotic strains) and turned these into 3 simple smoothie blends (I'm not yet sure if this should go into a separate book as there is a lot of research on which its based and a chapter on helping with dysbiosis). The nutrition book is almost complete. If you have any interest in reading it, pls let me know - it would take me about a week to bring it up to draft standard. it can be used with any treatment protocol. I would love to align what Ive found out with your research to make safe eating and nutrition as easy as possible for people facing this overwhelming challenge.

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Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
21h

CAFs create a dense, fibrotic "wall" around tumors that excludes T-cells. Vitamin D acts to "de-activate" these fibroblasts, turning the TME from a stiff, hostile environment into a soft, accessible one.

Checkpoint Sensitization: By normalizing the stroma and reducing PD-L1/PD-L2 expression on myeloid cells, Vitamin D ensures that the Checkpoint Sensitization triggered by Ivermectin is not blocked by a physical or chemical wall of fibrosis.

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