Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Jeff Bernat's avatar
Jeff Bernat
1d

What about fenbendazole? Compared to mendendazole?

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DJL's avatar
DJL
1d

There were studies going on at UVA years ago showing how Metformin can lengthen the life of telomeres. Interesting!

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