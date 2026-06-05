Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
11h

Dr. Marik , I spent the week with a neurosurgical resident and my son who were at a conference. The dinner discussions were interesting and the resident ( has a PHD in T1 T2 receptors in spinal cord / brain tumors ) . I got him to admit the Covid years have increased malignancies and the jab as well , but it is obvious the narrative is blunted . A few of his classmates have become integrative care doctors, so he knows but he is so indoctrinated. He has read about repurposed meds for treatment but sadly it’s “ not standard of care “ . These younger doctors need more lectures and grand rounds . Sadly, research grants ect … drive the narrative. Follow the money 💰

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Repurposed Oncology's avatar
Repurposed Oncology
11h

Great article 👌

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