Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Scrub-Texas's avatar
Scrub-Texas
16h

I came across this information and have utilized it for slight cognitive decline of hubs and absolutely can tell the difference when he uses it. Research on intranasal insulin demonstrates its ability to bypass the blood-brain barrier via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves, delivering the hormone directly to the brain to improve cognitive function, memory, and gait. Clinical trials have shown that this non-invasive delivery method can enhance verbal memory and decision-making in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, and type 2 diabetes, while also increasing cerebral blood flow without causing significant systemic hypoglycemia.

Key Research Findings

Cognitive and Functional Benefits: Studies, including a Phase 2 trial by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, found that intranasal insulin improved walking speed and cognitive metrics in older adults, suggesting utility for age-related functional decline.

Alzheimer’s Treatment Potential: Pilot studies led by Wake Forest University and the VA confirmed that nasal insulin reaches key memory regions like the hippocampus and amygdala, improving memory in patients with early-stage dementia.

Also, I carry your sepsis protocol in my phone - so when I was told he had sepsis - what did I do - turned into jelly knees and held back my tears - however, quite sure had I had my wits no doc would listen to me, an old housefrau. BUT his D levels were 80 before the surgery that caused the sepsis and 50 when readmitted for said sepsis. Which he did really well at 74, next day back to normal. Interesting.

Love your work and have followed you since you testifying in front of a committee and the hospital squelching your life saving protocols. God bless you, your courage and the ability to continue to enlighten and fight!

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Judy Heintschel's avatar
Judy Heintschel
16h

Thank you Dr Marik. Always great information

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