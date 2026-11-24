Introduction

Sarcomas are a rare and remarkably heterogeneous group of malignant tumors arising from mesenchymal tissues—muscle, fat, connective tissue, blood vessels, peripheral nerves, cartilage, and bone. Unlike carcinomas, which originate from epithelial tissues, sarcomas develop from the tissues responsible for structural support and movement.1

The term sarcoma does not describe a single disease. It encompasses more than 100 histologic and molecular subtypes, each with distinct biological behavior, metastatic potential, treatment sensitivity, and prognosis.1,2 Some sarcomas are indolent and curable by surgery alone; others metastasize early and require intensive multimodal therapy. Histologic classification, molecular characterization, anatomical location, and stage now determine the therapeutic strategy, and several subtypes are driven by specific molecular abnormalities that can be targeted with remarkable precision.2,3

Sarcomas also share recurring metabolic features—altered glucose use, mitochondrial adaptation, amino-acid dependence, and activation of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)–protein kinase B (AKT)–mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) growth pathway—that create opportunities for integrative oncology: the coordinated use of evidence-informed lifestyle, nutritional, mind–body, and selected pharmacologic and natural-product interventions alongside conventional treatment.4,5

Integrative care is an adjunct to, never a replacement for, effective conventional therapy, and it should begin early, ideally at diagnosis. Patients who replace proven treatment with alternative approaches have substantially worse survival,6 whereas those who combine the two gain the full benefit of modern oncology while strengthening their nutrition, muscle mass, metabolic health, and resilience for the demanding treatments that sarcoma often requires.

1. Epidemiology

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that in 2026 approximately 13,910 soft-tissue sarcomas and 4,110 bone and joint cancers will be diagnosed in the United States, with about 5,400 and 2,210 deaths, respectively (Figure 1).7 Sarcomas account for about 1% of adult cancers but a substantially larger proportion of cancers in children and adolescents.

Figure 1. United States sarcoma statistics: 2026 estimates.

Sarcomas have a distinctive age distribution. Osteosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma, and rhabdomyosarcoma predominate in children and adolescents; synovial sarcoma and Ewing sarcoma are relatively frequent in young adults; and liposarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS), and angiosarcoma become more prominent in middle and older age. Common sites include the extremities, retroperitoneum, trunk, uterus, and gastrointestinal tract.3

The major histologic subtypes are summarized in Figure 2. Many are defined by characteristic molecular events: amplification of MDM2 (mouse double minute 2) in well-differentiated and dedifferentiated liposarcoma; gene fusions such as SS18::SSX in synovial sarcoma, EWSR1::FLI1 in Ewing sarcoma, PAX3/7::FOXO1 in alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, COL1A1::PDGFB in dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, and ASPSCR1::TFE3 in alveolar soft-part sarcoma; and activating mutations of KIT or PDGFRA (platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha) in gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), which is generally managed as a separate clinical category.1,2

Figure 2. Major histologic subtypes of sarcoma.

2. Causes and risk factors

Most sarcomas arise sporadically, without an identifiable environmental cause, through acquired genetic and epigenetic changes that disrupt differentiation, growth regulation, DNA repair, or survival. Recognized risk factors (Figure 3) include prior radiotherapy; hereditary syndromes such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome (germline TP53 variants), hereditary retinoblastoma (RB1), neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP; APC), and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC1/TSC2); chronic lymphedema; Paget disease of bone; and selected chemical exposures such as vinyl chloride.3,8 Li-Fraumeni syndrome confers a particularly high lifetime risk of soft-tissue and bone sarcomas.8 Most patients have none of these factors. In Figure 3, PEComa denotes perivascular epithelioid cell tumor.

Figure 3. Established or recognized risk factors for sarcoma.

Biologically, sarcomas fall into two broad groups.2 The first carries relatively simple, characteristic drivers—a defining fusion or oncogenic mutation—as in Ewing sarcoma, synovial sarcoma, GIST, and dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans; here the driver is sometimes directly actionable. The second shows complex genomes with numerous chromosomal and copy-number changes, as in UPS, leiomyosarcoma, osteosarcoma, and many dedifferentiated liposarcomas, contributing to heterogeneity and treatment resistance.

3. Clinical presentation

Sarcomas often present late because early symptoms are nonspecific. The most common presentation of soft-tissue sarcoma is a gradually enlarging, often painless mass. Warning signs include:9

A mass that is increasing in size.

A lesion deep to the fascia.

A mass larger than about 5 cm.

Persistent pain, neurological symptoms, or functional impairment.

Recurrence of a mass after previous excision.

Small, superficial sarcomas also occur, so a lesion should not be assumed benign because it is small or painless. Retroperitoneal tumors may grow very large before causing abdominal distension, early satiety, or urinary or bowel symptoms. Bone sarcomas typically cause persistent localized pain, often worse at night, followed by swelling or a pathological fracture. Many sarcomas spread through the bloodstream, most often to the lungs.

4. Diagnosis

A suspected sarcoma should ideally be evaluated by a specialist sarcoma multidisciplinary team before biopsy or surgery, because poorly planned biopsies or unplanned excisions can compromise definitive surgery and local control.3,10 The diagnostic pathway is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4. Diagnostic pathway for suspected sarcoma.

Imaging. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) defines the local extent of extremity and truncal tumors and their relationship to muscle, nerves, vessels, and bone. Computed tomography (CT) is preferred for retroperitoneal disease and for detecting lung metastases. Positron emission tomography combined with CT (PET/CT) is valuable in selected cases.3,11 Notably, the intensity of glucose uptake on PET reflects tumor glycolytic activity and carries prognostic information in sarcoma,12 a direct clinical window into sarcoma metabolism.

Tissue diagnosis. Image-guided core-needle biopsy, planned with the surgical team, establishes subtype and grade. For many adult soft-tissue sarcomas, the French Federation of Cancer Centers Sarcoma Group (FNCLCC) system grades tumors by differentiation, mitotic activity, and necrosis.13 Bone sarcomas and some molecularly defined entities require different approaches.

Molecular testing. Immunohistochemistry (IHC), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and RNA or next-generation sequencing (NGS) confirm the diagnosis and identify actionable alterations—for example, KIT or PDGFRA mutations in GIST, or fusions involving neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) genes.3,14

The diagnostic interval is also the integrative window: an ideal time to assess nutrition, muscle mass, glucose control, sleep, and psychological needs (Section 9).

5. Treatment of localized soft-tissue sarcoma

Surgery. Complete resection with appropriate margins is the cornerstone of treatment for most localized soft-tissue sarcomas. Limb-sparing surgery combined with radiotherapy has replaced amputation for most extremity tumors without compromising survival.15 Retroperitoneal sarcomas may require removal of adjacent organs and are best managed in experienced centers.

Radiotherapy is used for selected intermediate- and high-grade tumors and can be delivered before or after surgery (Figure 5). Preoperative radiotherapy uses a smaller field and causes less late fibrosis but more early wound complications than postoperative treatment.16 For retroperitoneal sarcoma, preoperative radiotherapy did not improve abdominal recurrence-free survival overall in the STRASS (Surgery With or Without Radiation Therapy in Untreated Nonmetastatic Retroperitoneal Sarcoma) trial.17

Figure 5. Radiotherapy approaches in sarcoma: advantages and limitations.

Perioperative chemotherapy. Unlike in osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, the role of chemotherapy in localized adult soft-tissue sarcoma is selective. Anthracycline-based chemotherapy, often with ifosfamide, may be considered for high-risk tumors according to histology, size, grade, location, and fitness.18,19 Routine chemotherapy is unnecessary for small, low-grade, completely resected tumors.

6. Advanced or metastatic soft-tissue sarcoma

Chemotherapy. Doxorubicin remains a principal first-line treatment. Adding ifosfamide increases response rates but also toxicity and has not consistently improved overall survival, so the combination is most useful when rapid tumor shrinkage is needed.20 Other agents are selected by subtype and prior treatment (Figure 6): gemcitabine plus docetaxel,21 trabectedin,22 eribulin,23 dacarbazine, and pazopanib, which improved median progression-free survival (PFS) from 1.6 to 4.6 months versus placebo in the PALETTE trial.24

Figure 6. Systemic chemotherapy options for advanced soft-tissue sarcoma.

Precision targeted therapy has transformed several subtypes (Figure 7). GIST is one of the clearest success stories in oncology: imatinib produces durable disease control in KIT-mutant tumors,25 and avapritinib is highly active in imatinib-resistant PDGFRA D842V-mutant disease.26 Tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitors such as larotrectinib produce high response rates in NTRK fusion-positive sarcomas;14 the enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) inhibitor tazemetostat is active in epithelioid sarcoma;27 and nab-sirolimus, an mTOR inhibitor, is effective in malignant PEComa.28 Other options include crizotinib for ALK-rearranged inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor and BRAF plus MEK (mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase) inhibition for BRAF V600E-mutant tumors.

Figure 7. Targeted therapies for sarcoma: key molecular alterations.

Immunotherapy. Inhibitors of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) are active in selected subtypes, particularly UPS and alveolar soft-part sarcoma,29 and atezolizumab, a programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for advanced alveolar soft-part sarcoma.30 Tumor-agnostic indications, such as microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch-repair-deficient (dMMR) disease, are occasionally relevant.

Engineered T-cell therapy. Afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel), a T-cell receptor therapy directed against melanoma-associated antigen A4 (MAGE-A4), produced durable responses in advanced synovial sarcoma in the SPEARHEAD-1 trial.31 It received accelerated FDA approval in 2024, converted to full approval in June 2026 with an expanded indication for patients aged 12 years and older. Treatment requires specific human leukocyte antigen (HLA) types and MAGE-A4 expression, and cytokine-release syndrome necessitates specialist administration. It is the first engineered T-cell therapy approved for a solid tumor.

7. Treatment of bone sarcomas

Osteosarcoma, most common in adolescents and young adults, is treated with chemotherapy plus complete surgical resection. The MAP regimen (high-dose methotrexate, doxorubicin, and cisplatin) is standard,32 and chemotherapy makes a substantial curative contribution: surgery alone carries a high risk of metastatic relapse.33 Five-year survival for localized disease is approximately 60–70%.11

Ewing sarcoma, usually driven by EWSR1::FLI1,34 is treated with intensive multidrug chemotherapy—commonly vincristine, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide alternating with ifosfamide and etoposide (VDC/IE)—plus surgery and/or radiotherapy.35,36 Five-year survival for localized disease is approximately 70%.

Chondrosarcoma is relatively resistant to conventional chemotherapy, and complete excision is the principal curative treatment. Mutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH1/IDH2) have led to targeted approaches such as ivosidenib.37

8. Individualized treatment and prognosis

The histologic and molecular subtype is often as important as the anatomical stage. Figure 8 summarizes management by clinical situation.

Figure 8. Treatment strategies for sarcoma by clinical situation.

Prognosis depends on subtype, grade, size, location, resectability, metastatic status, and molecular features. Five-year relative survival for soft-tissue cancer is approximately 65.7%, but this average conceals wide variation: low-grade, completely resected extremity tumors do very well, whereas high-grade retroperitoneal and metastatic sarcomas carry substantial risks of recurrence.3,7

9. Integrative oncology: an early adjunct to conventional care

Guiding principles

Integrative oncology is patient-centered, evidence-informed care that uses mind–body practices, natural products, and lifestyle modification alongside conventional treatment.4 It is now part of leading cancer centers and national guidelines.5,38 Four principles guide its use in sarcoma:

1. Adjunct, not alternative. Integrative care strengthens surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy; it never replaces them.6

2. Start at diagnosis. Nutritional deficiencies, muscle loss, insulin resistance, poor sleep, and distress can be addressed before treatment begins, when correcting them does the most good.

3. Diet, exercise, and muscle preservation are the central pillar, especially for patients facing major surgery, limb reconstruction, or intensive chemotherapy.39,40

4. Tailor to the subtype and coordinate with the oncology team, so that added agents complement standard treatment.

The foundation: nutrition, exercise, and muscle

Exercise. American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) guidelines recommend aerobic and resistance exercise during treatment,39 and international consensus guidance confirms that exercise improves fatigue, physical function, anxiety, depression, and quality of life.41 In the randomized CHALLENGE trial in colon cancer, structured exercise after chemotherapy improved both disease-free and overall survival,42 showing that physical activity can act as genuine anticancer therapy. For sarcoma patients, programs are adapted to tumor location, bone stability, surgical reconstruction, and neuropathy, and specialist rehabilitation after limb-sparing surgery restores function and independence.

Preserving skeletal muscle. Maintaining muscle mass is especially important in sarcoma, where major surgery, intensive chemotherapy, and prolonged rehabilitation are common. European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) guidelines recommend early nutritional screening, adequate protein intake (generally above 1 g/kg/day), and resistance exercise to preserve muscle and treatment tolerance.40 Omega-3 fatty acids can help maintain weight and muscle mass during chemotherapy.43 Patients with weight loss or cachexia should prioritize adequate calories and protein.

Metabolic health and diet. A whole-food, low-glycemic dietary pattern rich in vegetables, legumes, fiber, and healthy fats lowers insulin and inflammatory signaling and improves cardiovascular health, surgical risk, and treatment tolerance. Ketogenic diets lower glucose and insulin and have been used safely as adjuncts in several cancers;44,45 they are best individualized with nutritional supervision for well-nourished patients and avoided in those losing weight.

Sleep, stress, and psychological support. The ASCO–Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) guideline supports exercise, cognitive behavioral therapy, and mindfulness for cancer-related fatigue.38 Many sarcoma patients are adolescents and young adults, for whom psychological support, fertility counseling, and maintaining school, work, and social connection are integral to care.

Vitamin D is central to bone and muscle health—particularly relevant after bone sarcoma surgery or prolonged immobility. In the randomized VITAL (Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial) study, supplementation reduced the development of advanced (metastatic or fatal) cancer,46 and meta-analyses of randomized trials show lower cancer mortality.47 Deficiency should be corrected, guided by blood levels.

Sarcoma metabolism: the rationale for metabolic strategies

Sarcoma cells use glycolysis, mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), glutamine metabolism, and fatty-acid oxidation, switching among them as conditions change—a property termed metabolic plasticity.48,49 This plasticity explains why single metabolic interventions may be bypassed and supports multi-targeted approaches.50 Encouragingly, specific dependencies are emerging. In Ewing sarcoma, the EWSR1::FLI1 fusion acts as a master regulator of metabolic reprogramming, redirecting metabolites toward serine synthesis and biosynthesis,51 and Ewing sarcoma cells are highly sensitive to inhibition of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), a key glycolytic enzyme.52 Angiosarcomas express beta-adrenergic receptors that drive tumor growth, creating a vulnerability to beta-blockade.53

The Five-Axis Metabolic Approach

The Five-Axis approach targets several cancer vulnerabilities at once, on the premise that tumors adapt when only one pathway is blocked, reflecting the “press–pulse” concept of metabolic cancer management.50 Its components are inexpensive, familiar, and generally well tolerated (Table 1).

Table 1. The Five-Axis approach in sarcoma

AMPK, adenosine monophosphate–activated protein kinase.

Repurposed medications with the most promising signals

Metformin. Metformin lowers insulin, activates adenosine monophosphate–activated protein kinase (AMPK), and inhibits mTOR and mitochondrial complex I. In a large Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER)–Medicare study of 4,606 adults with soft-tissue sarcoma, metformin users had a 24% lower risk of death (hazard ratio [HR] 0.76), an association that held whether or not patients had diabetes.54 Prospective trials are now testing metformin as maintenance therapy in high-risk osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, and in combination with first-line therapy for metastatic soft-tissue sarcoma. Inexpensive and well tolerated, metformin is a logical early choice for patients with insulin resistance or diabetes and a promising candidate more broadly; it should be paused during acute kidney injury or dehydration.

Statins. Statins inhibit 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A (HMG-CoA) reductase, blocking the mevalonate pathway that supplies cholesterol and the lipid anchors required by growth-signaling proteins. In a pooled analysis of seven phase II immunotherapy trials in advanced sarcoma, baseline statin use was associated with longer PFS (adjusted HR 0.64).60 Statins also provide substantial cardiovascular protection, which matters for survivors who have received anthracyclines.

Propranolol. Angiosarcoma offers the clearest clinical signal for a repurposed drug in sarcoma. In seven patients with advanced angiosarcoma, propranolol combined with metronomic vinblastine-based chemotherapy produced responses in all patients, with a median PFS of 11 months and overall survival of 16 months.53 In the PropAngio window-of-opportunity study, propranolol alone was well tolerated and produced clinical benefit in some patients, supporting its use in combination rather than as monotherapy.57 Propranolol is therefore a reasonable addition for angiosarcoma, with monitoring for bradycardia, hypotension, and bronchospasm.

Melatonin. In Ewing sarcoma cells, melatonin acted synergistically with vincristine and ifosfamide, amplifying apoptosis;58 and in a meta-analysis of randomized trials in solid tumors, melatonin added to chemotherapy improved tumor response, reduced one-year mortality, and lessened treatment toxicity.59 It also improves sleep, which is often disrupted during treatment.

Doxycycline, mebendazole, and ivermectin. Doxycycline inhibits mitochondrial translation and eliminates cancer stem-like cells in laboratory models;55 mebendazole disrupts microtubules and angiogenesis across many preclinical models,56 a mechanism shared with established antimitotic drugs active in sarcoma; and ivermectin acts on WNT/β-catenin, p21-activated kinase 1 (PAK1), and survival pathways.61 These agents have strong biological rationale and should be selected individually, with liver tests and blood counts monitored during chemotherapy.

Nutraceuticals

Several natural compounds act on pathways central to sarcoma biology. Curcumin, from turmeric, modulates nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB), signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), and AKT–mTOR signaling and is active in osteosarcoma models.62 Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), the main green-tea catechin, modulates PI3K–AKT–mTOR and angiogenic signaling;63 green tea is an easy dietary addition, whereas concentrated extracts can cause liver injury.64 Sulforaphane, from broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, activates nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2 (NRF2) stress responses and epigenetic regulation; food sources are ideal. Berberine activates AMPK and lowers glucose, so it should be monitored alongside metformin. Encouragingly, in the pooled sarcoma immunotherapy analysis, baseline use of vitamins, minerals, and supplements was associated with longer PFS (adjusted HR 0.73) and overall survival (adjusted HR 0.67).60

Table 2. Integrative agents in sarcoma: summary

Tailoring integrative care to the sarcoma subtype

Osteosarcoma shows glycolytic and mitochondrial adaptation and PI3K–AKT–mTOR activation; metformin, curcumin, and microtubule-directed agents have mechanistic rationale, and metformin maintenance is under study in high-risk disease. Ewing sarcoma, with its fusion-driven glycolysis and serine metabolism,51,52 is a promising target for metabolic strategies, and melatonin has shown synergy with its standard chemotherapy drugs.58 Leiomyosarcoma and liposarcoma involve altered mitochondrial and lipid metabolism, making metformin and statins of particular interest. Angiosarcoma is the leading candidate for propranolol.53 In GIST, kinase inhibition reshapes tumor metabolism, and supplements should be reviewed for interactions with imatinib and other kinase inhibitors, which are metabolized by cytochrome P450 (CYP) enzymes. In synovial sarcoma, integrative care focuses on preserving fitness and nutrition to support eligibility for and recovery from cellular therapy.

Integrating care across the treatment pathway

Integrative care should begin at diagnosis and continue through survivorship (Table 3).

Table 3. Integrative care across treatment phases

During immunotherapy, diet and the microbiome matter: in melanoma, high dietary fiber intake was associated with improved PFS on checkpoint inhibitors,65 and in sarcoma, exposure to anti-infective drugs during immunotherapy was associated with shorter PFS.60 A fiber-rich, plant-forward diet and avoidance of unnecessary antibiotics are simple, positive steps.

10. Future directions

Wider DNA and RNA sequencing will identify more actionable fusions and kinase alterations; engineered T-cell therapy provides a foundation for antigen-directed treatment of other sarcomas; and subtype-specific trials will better identify who benefits.3 Metabolic oncology is an equally promising frontier. Fusion-driven metabolic dependencies in Ewing sarcoma, adrenergic signaling in angiosarcoma, and the survival association with metformin all point to testable strategies, and trials of metformin in bone and soft-tissue sarcoma are already under way. Pragmatic trials of inexpensive repurposed agents deserve public and philanthropic funding, because commercial incentives do not apply to them,66 and international collaboration is essential for such rare diseases.

Conclusions

Sarcoma is not a single malignancy but a diverse family of cancers with distinct biology, behavior, and therapeutic vulnerabilities. Surgery remains the foundation of local control, with radiotherapy and chemotherapy in selected settings; in osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, intensive chemotherapy is essential to cure. The most striking recent advances have come in molecularly defined diseases such as GIST, in tumors responsive to immunotherapy, and in engineered T-cell therapy for synovial sarcoma.

Integrative oncology adds a valuable second dimension. Exercise, nutrition, muscle preservation, metabolic health, vitamin D sufficiency, sleep, and psychological support help patients withstand demanding treatment and recover function. Repurposed drugs offer encouraging signals—metformin’s survival association in soft-tissue sarcoma, statins’ association with longer immunotherapy benefit, propranolol’s activity in angiosarcoma, and melatonin’s synergy with chemotherapy—and each can be selected according to the patient’s subtype and treatment. Started at diagnosis and combined with, not substituted for, evidence-based conventional therapy, integrative care helps patients tolerate treatment, preserve strength and function, and may improve long-term outcomes.

Every sarcoma must be treated according to its own biology, and optimal care integrates histology, molecular profile, stage, metabolic health, and the needs of the whole person into one coordinated plan.

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References

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.