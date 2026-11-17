Key points

Even one short night (about 4–5 hours) measurably reduces insulin sensitivity, raises evening cortisol and sympathetic tone, and increases circulating free fatty acids in healthy adults.

Short sleep shifts appetite toward energy-dense foods through changes in leptin, ghrelin, endocannabinoids, and the brain’s reward circuitry. On average, sleep-restricted adults eat about 385 kcal more per day without burning more.

In the brain, a short night impairs attention, memory formation, and emotional regulation, increases pain sensitivity and anxiety, and acutely raises markers of amyloid-β and tau.

People adapt poorly: performance keeps falling with each short night, while the feeling of sleepiness levels off, so people underestimate how impaired they are.

A single long recovery night or “weekend catch-up” does not fully reverse these effects. Consistent sleep of at least 7 hours is the most effective countermeasure.

1. Introduction

Sleep is not a passive state of rest. It is an active, tightly regulated process during which the brain consolidates memory, the endocrine system resets, and the body’s metabolism is recalibrated for the following day. Adults are advised to sleep at least 7 hours a night on a regular basis (1), yet about one-third of US adults routinely sleep less than this (2). Many more experience occasional short nights because of work, travel, caregiving, illness, or stress.

Epidemiological studies consistently link habitual short sleep with obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, dementia, and premature death (3, 4, 5, 6). Observational data cannot establish causation, but controlled laboratory studies show that short sleep directly disturbs metabolic and brain function, often within 24 hours.

This review focuses on those acute and short-term effects: what happens to metabolism and the brain after a single short night (typically 4–5 hours in bed) and after several consecutive short nights. It draws mainly on randomized crossover studies in healthy volunteers, in which each participant serves as their own control.

What a short night removes

Sleep is organized into cycles of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Deep, slow-wave sleep (N3) is concentrated in the first half of the night, whereas REM sleep and lighter N2 sleep predominate toward morning. A short night therefore preserves much of the slow-wave sleep but disproportionately cuts REM and stage 2 sleep. Total sleep deprivation, in contrast, removes everything. This distinction matters, because many neurological studies have used a full night of deprivation, whereas the metabolic literature more often uses partial sleep restriction, which is closer to everyday experience.

2. The metabolic cascade of a short night

The metabolic effects of short sleep can be understood as a chain of linked events (Table 1). Each link is supported by controlled human studies, although the relative importance of each mechanism varies between individuals and study designs.

Table 1. The metabolic cascade of a short night.

Step 1: Sleep loss as a physiological stressor

In a landmark study, Spiegel, Leproult, and Van Cauter restricted 11 healthy young men to 4 hours in bed for six nights (7). Compared with a fully rested state, evening cortisol concentrations were elevated and declined more slowly, at the time of day when cortisol normally falls to its lowest level. Markers of sympathetic nervous system activity also increased. Even a single night of partial or total sleep loss raises cortisol the following evening (8).

Elevated evening cortisol is metabolically important. Cortisol opposes the action of insulin, promotes glucose release from the liver, and, when elevated at the wrong time of day, favors central fat storage and muscle breakdown.

Step 2: Mobilization of stored fuel

Cortisol, catecholamines, and growth hormone all promote the release of stored energy. In a randomized crossover study of 19 healthy men, four nights of 4.5 hours in bed raised circulating free fatty acids by 15–30% during the late night and early morning (9). The rise was associated with a longer night-time growth hormone surge and higher noradrenaline levels. In an acute emergency, liberating fuel is useful. After a short night, however, there is no physical threat to use it, and the fuel remains in the circulation.

Step 3: Insulin resistance

Elevated free fatty acids interfere with insulin signaling in skeletal muscle and the liver, a well-established cause of insulin resistance. In the same study, insulin sensitivity fell by about 23% (9).

The effect appears quickly. A single night of 4 hours in bed reduced insulin sensitivity by about 20% in healthy adults, affecting both glucose uptake by peripheral tissues and suppression of glucose production by the liver (10). After four nights of 4.5 hours in bed, whole-body insulin sensitivity fell by 16%, and insulin signaling in fat cells, measured directly from biopsies, fell by about 30%, a level comparable to that seen in obesity or diabetes (11).

Loss of sleep quality matters as well as loss of quantity. Selectively suppressing slow-wave sleep with acoustic tones for three nights, without changing total sleep time, reduced insulin sensitivity by about 25% (12). Combining sleep restriction with circadian misalignment, as occurs in shift work, has even greater effects on glucose regulation (13).

Step 4: Strain on the pancreas

When tissues become insulin resistant, the pancreas must secrete more insulin to keep blood glucose within the normal range. In some people it does so, and fasting glucose may look normal while insulin levels are higher than usual. Persistently raised insulin promotes fat storage and inhibits the breakdown of stored fat.

Often, however, compensation is incomplete. In the six-night study, the acute insulin response to glucose was reduced and glucose tolerance worsened to a level typical of older adults with impaired glucose tolerance (7). One week of 5-hour nights in healthy men reduced insulin sensitivity without a matching rise in insulin secretion (14). In other words, a short night can both increase the body’s need for insulin and impair the pancreas’s ability to supply it, the combination that defines the path to type 2 diabetes.

Step 5: Appetite, reward, and energy balance

Short sleep also changes how much and what people want to eat. In a frequently cited study, restricting healthy young men to 4 hours in bed for two nights, compared with 10 hours, lowered the satiety hormone leptin by 18% and raised the hunger hormone ghrelin by 28%. Hunger increased by 24%, and appetite for calorie-dense, carbohydrate-rich foods such as sweets, salty snacks, and starchy foods increased by 33–45% (15). Later studies have not always reproduced the leptin finding, but the increase in hunger and food intake is consistent.

Other mechanisms reinforce this effect. After four nights of 4.5 hours in bed, blood levels of the endocannabinoid 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), which enhances the pleasure of eating, rose and stayed elevated into the afternoon and evening, and participants found it harder to resist palatable snacks (16). Brain imaging after a night of sleep deprivation shows increased amygdala responses to desirable, high-calorie foods, together with reduced activity in frontal regions that normally evaluate and restrain food choices (17).

The net effect on energy balance is clear. A meta-analysis of 11 controlled studies (172 participants) found that partial sleep restriction increased energy intake by about 385 kcal per day, with no significant change in energy expenditure (18). In a 5-day study, sleep restriction increased energy expenditure by about 5%, but participants ate more than enough to offset this, particularly after dinner, and gained close to 1 kg (19).

Short sleep can also undermine deliberate weight loss. In overweight adults following the same calorie-restricted diet for 14 days, sleeping 5.5 rather than 8.5 hours a night reduced the proportion of weight lost as fat by 55% and increased the loss of lean (fat-free) mass by 60% (20).

3. Inflammation, immunity, and cardiovascular effects

A single night of partial sleep deprivation increases the production of the inflammatory cytokines interleukin-6 and tumor necrosis factor-α by monocytes (21). Sustained sleep restriction raises C-reactive protein (22). Short sleep also impairs adaptive immunity: men restricted to 4 hours in bed for six nights produced less than half the antibody response to influenza vaccination (23).

These changes provide a plausible mechanistic link between chronic short sleep and cardiovascular disease, in combination with increased sympathetic activity and impaired glucose regulation.

4. Neurological and cognitive effects

The brain is the organ most immediately affected by sleep loss (24). Most of the studies below used one night of total sleep deprivation, which produces larger effects than a short night. However, partial restriction produces qualitatively similar changes that accumulate over successive nights.

Attention and vigilance

Sustained attention is the cognitive function most sensitive to sleep loss (25). After 17 hours of continuous wakefulness, psychomotor performance is impaired to a degree comparable to a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%; after 24 hours, the impairment equals about 0.10%, above the 0.08% legal driving limit in most of the United States (26). Lapses of attention and brief “microsleeps” become more frequent, even when a person feels able to stay awake.

These effects have real-world consequences. In an analysis of US crash data, drivers who had slept less than 4 hours in the previous 24 hours had about 15 times the odds of being responsible for a crash compared with drivers who had slept 7–9 hours. Even drivers who had slept 5 hours had nearly twice the odds (27).

The cumulative effect of repeated short nights

Repeated short nights produce a cumulative deficit. In a 14-day study, healthy adults restricted to 6 hours in bed each night developed attention and working-memory deficits equivalent to those seen after up to two nights of total sleep deprivation, and those restricted to 4 hours fared worse still (28). Crucially, subjective sleepiness rose only slightly and then levelled off. People who sleep short chronically therefore tend to underestimate how impaired they are.

People also differ markedly in how vulnerable they are to sleep loss, and these differences are stable over time, consistent with a trait (29). Genuine “short sleepers” who function normally on less than 6 hours appear to be rare and, in some cases, have identifiable genetic variants (30).

Learning and memory

Sleep supports memory in two ways: it prepares the brain to encode new information and consolidates what was learned during the day (31). After a single night of sleep deprivation, the ability to form new memories was markedly impaired, accompanied by reduced activity in the hippocampus, the brain’s main memory-forming structure (32). REM and stage 2 sleep, which are disproportionately lost in a short night, contribute to consolidation of procedural and emotional memories (31).

Emotional regulation, anxiety, and pain

Sleep loss disrupts the circuits that regulate emotion. After a night without sleep, the amygdala, which generates emotional responses, reacted about 60% more strongly to negative images, and its connection with the medial prefrontal cortex, which normally keeps emotional responses in check, was weakened (33). One night of sleep deprivation also raised next-day anxiety by about 30%, and in the general population, even modest night-to-night reductions in sleep predicted higher anxiety the following day (34).

Pain sensitivity increases as well. After a night of sleep deprivation, pain thresholds fell, with increased activity in pain-processing regions of the somatosensory cortex and reduced activity in regions that modulate pain (35). This may help explain the close two-way relationship between poor sleep and chronic pain.

Brain energy metabolism and neuronal fatigue

Sleep deprivation reduces glucose metabolism in the prefrontal cortex and thalamus, the regions most closely linked to attention and higher-order thinking (36). During prolonged wakefulness, individual groups of neurons can briefly go “offline,” a phenomenon described as local sleep, which may underlie lapses and errors in an otherwise awake person (37). According to the synaptic homeostasis hypothesis, one function of sleep is to scale back the synaptic strengthening that accumulates during waking; without sleep, this process is incomplete, which may impair learning the following day (38).

Sleep loss may also cause measurable neuronal stress. In healthy young men, one night of total sleep deprivation raised blood levels of neuron-specific enolase and S100B, markers of brain tissue injury, by about 20% (39). The clinical significance of these short-term changes is uncertain.

Amyloid-β, tau, and brain clearance

Of particular interest is the effect of sleep loss on the proteins implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. In mice, the space between brain cells expands during sleep, and clearance of amyloid-β through the so-called glymphatic system increases (40). In humans, one night of sleep deprivation increased amyloid-β in the hippocampus and thalamus by about 5% on PET imaging (41), raised cerebrospinal fluid amyloid-β by roughly 25–30% (42), and increased cerebrospinal fluid tau by about 50% (43).

The mechanism remains debated. A 2024 study in mice found that brain clearance was actually reduced during sleep, challenging the idea that sleep enhances glymphatic flow (44). Increased neuronal activity during prolonged wakefulness, which increases the release of amyloid-β and tau, may therefore be at least as important as reduced clearance. Whichever mechanism predominates, the human data show that sleep loss raises these proteins acutely. In a large prospective cohort, sleeping 6 hours or less at ages 50 and 60 was associated with about a 30% higher risk of dementia over 25 years, independent of other risk factors (6). Whether this association is causal remains unproven.

5. Summary of key human studies

Table 2. Selected controlled studies of short sleep in healthy adults.

6. Can the damage be undone?

Recovery from sleep loss is slower and less complete than is commonly assumed. After five nights of 4 hours in bed, a single 10-hour recovery night only partly restored attention and alertness (45). In a randomized study, catching up on sleep at the weekend did not prevent the decline in insulin sensitivity caused by short weekday sleep, and insulin sensitivity was worse again once short sleep resumed (46).

Some measures may lessen the harm of an unavoidable short night:

Exercise. In healthy men restricted to 4 hours in bed for five nights, high-intensity interval exercise performed during the restriction period prevented the decline in glucose tolerance and mitochondrial function (47).

Napping. After a night restricted to 2 hours of sleep, two 30-minute naps the following day normalized the rise in noradrenaline and interleukin-6 (48).

Food choices. Because hunger and reward responses favor energy-dense foods after a short night, choosing protein- and fiber-rich meals and avoiding sugary snacks may help limit excess intake, although this has not been tested directly in controlled trials.

Timing of caffeine and light. Morning daylight helps stabilize the circadian rhythm, and limiting caffeine later in the day protects the following night’s sleep.

None of these, however, substitutes for adequate sleep. The most reliable strategy is to protect a consistent sleep opportunity of at least 7 hours a night (1).

7. Limitations of the evidence

Most controlled studies are small, short, and conducted in young, healthy men under laboratory conditions. Women, older adults, and people with obesity or diabetes are under-represented. Sleep restriction protocols vary considerably, and many neurological studies used total rather than partial sleep deprivation. Effects on hormones such as leptin have been inconsistent across studies. Finally, the epidemiological associations between short sleep and chronic disease may be partly explained by reverse causation or confounding by conditions such as depression, sleep apnea, and shift work. Long-term randomized trials of sleep extension in habitually short sleepers are needed to establish how much of the chronic disease risk is reversible.

8. Conclusions

A short night’s sleep is not a trivial inconvenience. Within 24 hours it activates the stress response, mobilizes fatty acids, reduces insulin sensitivity, and strains the pancreas, while shifting appetite toward calorie-dense foods. In the brain, it impairs attention, memory, and emotional control, heightens pain and anxiety, and acutely raises proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease. These effects accumulate over successive short nights, often without the person being aware of the extent of their impairment, and are not fully reversed by occasional catch-up sleep.

Adequate, regular sleep should therefore be regarded as a foundation of metabolic and brain health, alongside diet and physical activity, rather than as a luxury to be sacrificed when time is short.

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