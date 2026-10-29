Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
20h

HER2-positive breast cancer represents an interesting setting for investigating statins because the mevalonate pathway may provide an escape mechanism during HER2-targeted treatment. The most promising application may be in selected resistant tumors or in combination with antibody–drug conjugates, rather than indiscriminate treatment of all HER2-positive cancers.

HER2-positive breast cancer is an especially interesting setting for investigating statins, particularly atorvastatin and simvastatin. The rationale extends beyond cholesterol lowering to interactions between the mevalonate pathway, HER2-driven growth signaling, tumor-cell membrane organization, and resistance to anti-HER2 therapies.

Why HER2-positive breast cancer may be sensitive to statins

Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2, encoded by ERBB2) is a receptor tyrosine kinase that drives cellular proliferation and survival through several interconnected pathways.

Two particularly important pathways are:

- PI3K–AKT–mTOR: Promotes cell growth, protein synthesis, metabolic adaptation, and resistance to apoptosis.

- RAS–RAF–MEK–ERK: Promotes proliferation, cell-cycle progression, and survival.

The mevalonate pathway intersects with these networks through cholesterol synthesis and the generation of isoprenoids required for protein prenylation.

Statins inhibit HMG-CoA reductase, potentially affecting HER2-positive tumors through several mechanisms.

However, an important distinction is necessary: statins have promising preclinical activity in HER2-positive breast cancer, but a survival benefit specifically attributable to statins in this molecular subtype has not been established.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
18h

There is a substantial body of scientific evidence, particularly from observational studies and meta-analyses, associating statin use—including atorvastatin—with improved survival in several types of cancer. n contrast, comparable clinical evidence demonstrating a survival benefit with ivermectin or mebendazole is lacking.

Ultimately, every therapeutic decision comes down to the risk–benefit ratio: the strength of the evidence for benefit must be weighed against potential adverse effects, drug interactions, and the individual patient's clinical circumstances.

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