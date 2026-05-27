Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Margaret Allison's avatar
Margaret Allison
1d

Thank you, Dr. Marik. Here is hoping this works with my family member. This is explained so clearly. I, too, wondered as I went through how one can do it but I believe it is really important for said person. So well explained. The “C” word changes the thought pattern of anyone seeking help outside the box or inside the box with chemotherapy. I watched my brother suffer from cancer and it never went to a vital organ. It was close but never crossed over to the liver which is the primary metastasis from colon cancer. He didn’t have these options. I am so hoping this changes mainstream oncology. Also, thank you for all the time you have given to finding an answer to cancer. Time for a cure that gives back to the patient.

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Eden's Coming's avatar
Eden's Coming
18h

Thank you, Dr. Marik. I have learned so much. I was dx with Malignant Psoas Syndrome in Mar 2024. It is very rare. The AI which I used found 50 cases worldwide since 1990 when it was named. No survivors past 36 months. In Sept of 2024, I started using what I learned from you. In Jan of 2026, it suddenly doubled and spread. Just in time, I started learning from your Cancer Resistance and The Metabolic Trap. I was able to get everything and titrate doses up by Apr 27. However, a few weeks before that I was doing very poorly. I came very close to signing up for hospice. Then, on Apr 19 I started feeling better and have felt better every day since. Next PET is in July. If the results are not very good, we will use Dr. Pierre Kory’s Leading Edge Clinic. Finally, I will be able to have a medical team that can help me use your research. I think the Lord, then you, should get credit for the fact that I have survived so long and am doing well.

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