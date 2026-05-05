Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Laraine Abbey-Katzev's avatar
Laraine Abbey-Katzev
19m

Hallelujah, finally an intelligent and scientifically focused defense of sunlight! Mainstream consensus, Medicine has been entirely ridiculous on this topic.

I would find it worthy to add that high-quality NUTRITION with an abundance of micro nutrients – particularly antioxidant nutrients – gives much protection against sunburn.

When I was a young person living on lots of white flour and other junk food, I used to burn immediately after an hour or so at the beach. Now, as an adult orthomolecular nurse-nutritionist, who has radically transformed her diet and takes an abundance of supplemental micro nutrients with high doses of antioxidants, I can sit out in the sun for extended periods with no burning at all!

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Publicus's avatar
Publicus
2h

Pfizer Q1 results in. Year over year Seagen, their recent acquisition has a 20% jump in operating revenue.

Pfizer paid $43 billion for them because Seagen is central to Pfizer’s oncology strategy.

Oncology is the study, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer. What could be causing such a radical jump in cancers? How did Pfizer know to jump in front of that unusual spike up in cancer cases?

Pull the SARS CoV-2 mRNA gene therapy platform now!

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