I was asked this question by a subscriber: Hello I read with great interest your wonderful article! I have HR+ breast cancer and also have been doing PBM through early morning sunrise. No red/NIR equipment gadgets. Important question- does PBM through sunrise therapy apply to all the uncertainty with cancer you’ve stated in your article?

Why sunshine may protect you—and why red light therapy might do the opposite

For decades, we’ve been told a simple story:

Sunlight causes cancer.

Avoid it. Block it. Fear it.

And yet, when you look closely at the biology—and the clinical data—the story becomes far more complicated.

In fact, in many patients with cancer, complete avoidance of sunlight may be doing more harm than good.

The Paradox of Sunlight

Sunlight is not just radiation.

It is a biological signal—one that regulates multiple systems critical to cancer control:

Vitamin D metabolism

Immune function

Circadian rhythm

Mitochondrial signaling

At the center of this is vitamin D, a hormone—not a vitamin—that exerts profound anti-cancer effects.

It:

Promotes cell cycle arrest

Induces apoptosis

Enhances cellular differentiation

Reduces angiogenesis

Modulates the tumor microenvironment

Low vitamin D levels are consistently associated with:

worse outcomes, higher inflammation, and impaired immune surveillance.

This is not theoretical.

This is observed across multiple cancers.

Sunlight and the Immune System

The immune system is the final line of defense against cancer progression.

Sunlight:

Enhances innate immune activity

Regulates T-cell function

Reduces chronic inflammatory signaling

In other words, it supports the very system that conventional therapies often suppress.

This matters.

Because cancer is not just a disease of cells.

It is a disease of the host environment.

But Here’s the Catch

Sunlight is dose-dependent.

Chronic moderate exposure → generally protective

Intermittent intense exposure (sunburns) → clearly harmful

This explains an important clinical observation:

Basal and squamous cell cancers → linked to chronic exposure

Melanoma → more strongly linked to intermittent, intense exposure

It’s not just how much sun.

It’s how you get it.

Now Contrast This with Red Light Therapy

Red light therapy is often marketed as universally beneficial—even in cancer.

But here’s where we need to be very careful.

Red light (and near-infrared light) primarily acts by:

Stimulating mitochondrial function

Increasing oxidative phosphorylation

Enhancing ATP production

That sounds beneficial—and in normal tissue, it often is.

But cancer is not normal tissue.

Many cancer cells—particularly more aggressive or adaptive phenotypes—retain the ability to upregulate mitochondrial function when needed.

So the question becomes:

What happens when you stimulate energy production in a stressed cancer cell?

You may:

Improve cellular survival

Enhance repair mechanisms

Reduce the effectiveness of metabolic stress

In other words, you may be helping the tumor adapt.

The Critical Distinction

Here is the key difference:

Sunlight (in moderation):

Works systemically

Supports immune surveillance

Improves metabolic regulation

Enhances circadian signaling

Red light therapy:

Acts locally

Directly stimulates cellular energy production

May counteract metabolic stress strategies

One supports the host.

The other may inadvertently support the tumor.

This Fits Into a Larger Framework

In the multi-axis metabolic model, cancer control depends on:

Maintaining metabolic pressure

Preserving immune function

Preventing adaptive escape

Sunlight—used appropriately—supports these goals.

Red light therapy—especially when applied directly over tumors—may work against them.

So What Should Patients Do?

Avoid extremes

Seek regular, moderate sun exposure

Avoid sunburns at all costs

Be cautious with localized red light therapy over tumors

And most importantly:

Understand that biology is nuanced.

Interventions that help normal cells do not always help cancer patients.

The Bigger Lesson

We are often taught to think in binaries:

Good vs bad

Safe vs dangerous

Helpful vs harmful

But cancer biology does not work that way.

The same signal can heal—or harm—depending on context, timing, and dose.

Sunlight is not the enemy.

But neither is it harmless.

Final Thought

In cancer care, the goal is not to eliminate every stress—

it is to apply the right stresses, in the right way,

while strengthening the host.

That is the difference between a blunt approach…

and a strategic one.

If this perspective resonates…

Consider subscribing.

This is exactly what I explore here—

challenging assumptions and building a more coherent, biologically grounded approach to cancer.

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