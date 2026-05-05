Sunlight: Medicine or Carcinogen?
Why sunshine may protect you—and why red light therapy might do the opposite
I was asked this question by a subscriber: Hello I read with great interest your wonderful article! I have HR+ breast cancer and also have been doing PBM through early morning sunrise. No red/NIR equipment gadgets. Important question- does PBM through sunrise therapy apply to all the uncertainty with cancer you’ve stated in your article?
Why sunshine may protect you—and why red light therapy might do the opposite
For decades, we’ve been told a simple story:
Sunlight causes cancer.
Avoid it. Block it. Fear it.
And yet, when you look closely at the biology—and the clinical data—the story becomes far more complicated.
In fact, in many patients with cancer, complete avoidance of sunlight may be doing more harm than good.
The Paradox of Sunlight
Sunlight is not just radiation.
It is a biological signal—one that regulates multiple systems critical to cancer control:
Vitamin D metabolism
Immune function
Circadian rhythm
Mitochondrial signaling
At the center of this is vitamin D, a hormone—not a vitamin—that exerts profound anti-cancer effects.
It:
Promotes cell cycle arrest
Induces apoptosis
Enhances cellular differentiation
Reduces angiogenesis
Modulates the tumor microenvironment
Low vitamin D levels are consistently associated with:
worse outcomes, higher inflammation, and impaired immune surveillance.
This is not theoretical.
This is observed across multiple cancers.
Sunlight and the Immune System
The immune system is the final line of defense against cancer progression.
Sunlight:
Enhances innate immune activity
Regulates T-cell function
Reduces chronic inflammatory signaling
In other words, it supports the very system that conventional therapies often suppress.
This matters.
Because cancer is not just a disease of cells.
It is a disease of the host environment.
But Here’s the Catch
Sunlight is dose-dependent.
Chronic moderate exposure → generally protective
Intermittent intense exposure (sunburns) → clearly harmful
This explains an important clinical observation:
Basal and squamous cell cancers → linked to chronic exposure
Melanoma → more strongly linked to intermittent, intense exposure
It’s not just how much sun.
It’s how you get it.
Now Contrast This with Red Light Therapy
Red light therapy is often marketed as universally beneficial—even in cancer.
But here’s where we need to be very careful.
Red light (and near-infrared light) primarily acts by:
Stimulating mitochondrial function
Increasing oxidative phosphorylation
Enhancing ATP production
That sounds beneficial—and in normal tissue, it often is.
But cancer is not normal tissue.
Many cancer cells—particularly more aggressive or adaptive phenotypes—retain the ability to upregulate mitochondrial function when needed.
So the question becomes:
What happens when you stimulate energy production in a stressed cancer cell?
You may:
Improve cellular survival
Enhance repair mechanisms
Reduce the effectiveness of metabolic stress
In other words, you may be helping the tumor adapt.
The Critical Distinction
Here is the key difference:
Sunlight (in moderation):
Works systemically
Supports immune surveillance
Improves metabolic regulation
Enhances circadian signaling
Red light therapy:
Acts locally
Directly stimulates cellular energy production
May counteract metabolic stress strategies
One supports the host.
The other may inadvertently support the tumor.
This Fits Into a Larger Framework
In the multi-axis metabolic model, cancer control depends on:
Maintaining metabolic pressure
Preserving immune function
Preventing adaptive escape
Sunlight—used appropriately—supports these goals.
Red light therapy—especially when applied directly over tumors—may work against them.
So What Should Patients Do?
Avoid extremes
Seek regular, moderate sun exposure
Avoid sunburns at all costs
Be cautious with localized red light therapy over tumors
And most importantly:
Understand that biology is nuanced.
Interventions that help normal cells do not always help cancer patients.
The Bigger Lesson
We are often taught to think in binaries:
Good vs bad
Safe vs dangerous
Helpful vs harmful
But cancer biology does not work that way.
The same signal can heal—or harm—depending on context, timing, and dose.
Sunlight is not the enemy.
But neither is it harmless.
Final Thought
In cancer care, the goal is not to eliminate every stress—
it is to apply the right stresses, in the right way,
while strengthening the host.
That is the difference between a blunt approach…
and a strategic one.
If this perspective resonates…
Consider subscribing.
This is exactly what I explore here—
challenging assumptions and building a more coherent, biologically grounded approach to cancer.
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Hallelujah, finally an intelligent and scientifically focused defense of sunlight! Mainstream consensus, Medicine has been entirely ridiculous on this topic.
I would find it worthy to add that high-quality NUTRITION with an abundance of micro nutrients – particularly antioxidant nutrients – gives much protection against sunburn.
When I was a young person living on lots of white flour and other junk food, I used to burn immediately after an hour or so at the beach. Now, as an adult orthomolecular nurse-nutritionist, who has radically transformed her diet and takes an abundance of supplemental micro nutrients with high doses of antioxidants, I can sit out in the sun for extended periods with no burning at all!
Pfizer Q1 results in. Year over year Seagen, their recent acquisition has a 20% jump in operating revenue.
Pfizer paid $43 billion for them because Seagen is central to Pfizer’s oncology strategy.
Oncology is the study, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer. What could be causing such a radical jump in cancers? How did Pfizer know to jump in front of that unusual spike up in cancer cases?
Pull the SARS CoV-2 mRNA gene therapy platform now!