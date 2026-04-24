Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Carlos A. Arche, MD's avatar
Carlos A. Arche, MD
1d

Very thorough essay about energy metabolism in cancer cells. Thanks for making it easy to follow and understand.

You truly make me feel like I’m back in Med School again!

— Carlos

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Lori Vallen's avatar
Lori Vallen
1d

Thank you so much for sharing. It is nice to know for preventative practices too.

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