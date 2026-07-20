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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
9h

Black garlic is fine; aged garlic is better.

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
7h

Excellent information and presentation.

In this study, aged garlic (AGE) supplementation increased synaptogenesis signaling in both brain regions and reduced signaling of the neuronal apoptosis-related protein 14-3-3 exclusively in the hippocampus. Global proteome modulators predicted to be influenced by AGE supplementation included microtubule-associated tau protein, amyloid precursor protein, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, TP53, presenilin 1, and superoxide dismutase 1. Taken together, these findings demonstrated the neuroprotective effects of AGE on cognition and protein expression in aged mice, suggesting its potential use as a nutraceutical to prevent age-related neurological comorbidities.

https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/br.2025.2075?text=fulltext# (2026)

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