THE CANCER & METABOLIC LIBRARY
Provisional Table of Contents
Welcome to the Cancer Library
This Cancer Library is designed to become a comprehensive, evidence-informed repository covering every major aspect of cancer—from the biology of cancer and metabolic theory to repurposed drugs, nutraceuticals, diet, conventional oncology, cancer-specific treatment strategies, prevention, survivorship, and the future of cancer care. The goal is not simply to collect articles, but to build a practical, continuously evolving educational resource for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals seeking a broader understanding of cancer and its treatment.
This is a living document. Many of the titles listed below have already been published and are linked to their corresponding articles (hyperlinks). Others represent posts that are still in development and therefore do not yet have hyperlinks. As new articles are written, the library will continue to expand, sections will be reorganized, and additional topics will be added. Over time, I hope this dynamic Table of Contents will evolve into one of the most comprehensive collections of information available on metabolic and integrative approaches to cancer care, providing readers with a single resource that grows alongside our understanding of this rapidly evolving field.
Topics marked with a double asterisk (**) represent foundational or particularly important posts and are recommended as essential reading for anyone new to the library.
The CANCER Library
Understanding Cancer Through A Different Lens
The Metabolic Foundations of Cancer
Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals: A New Frontier in Cancer Therapy **
Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals That Improve Systemic Immunity and the Tumor Microenvironment **
Cancers With Strong Fatty Acid Oxidation (FAO) and OXPHOS Dependence
Does the fact that cancers may depend on fatty acid oxidation negate the metabolic theory of cancer (Warburg Effect)
Cancer, Warburg and Fatty Acid Oxidation: A Clearer Understanding
Building the Metabolic Strategy
The Metabolic Trap: The five-axis metabolic pressure model **
Ivermectin: a network amplifier in the metabolic cancer trap **
Cancer resistance and interventions to mitigate resistance- Part 1 **
Cancer resistance and interventions to mitigate resistance- Part 2 **
The Warburg Revolution: A Series
The Deadliest Cancers Have the Strongest Warburg Effect
Lactate—The Fuel That Builds Tumors
c-Myc, GLUT1, and Hexokinase-2—Cancer’s Sugar Addiction Machinery
PI3K-AKT-mTOR—The Master Switch of Cancer Metabolism
Nutraceuticals That Target the Warburg Network
Repurposed Drugs That Target Cancer Metabolism
Diet & Metabolism
Why diet is the foundation of the Metabolic Approach to Cancer **
Role of fasting and fasting-mimicking diets (FMDs) during chemotherapy
Cancer Cachexia: Causes, Mechanisms, and Management
Repurposed Drugs
Aspirin/Diclofenac (COX inhibitors)Aspirin
Artemisin
Cimetidine
Intravenous Vitamin C
Itraconazole
The Ivermectin and Mebendazole Dosing Question: What Is the Optimal Dose for Cancer? **
Low dose naltrexone (LDN)
Mistletoe
Niclosamide
Propranolol
Statins
Thymosin alpha-1
Nutraceuticals
Aged garlic extract
Curcumin
Honokoil
Resveratrol
Omega 3 fatty acids
Cancer Specific Playbooks
Breast Cancer
Childhood cancers
Colorectal Cancer
Follicular Lymphoma
HPV-Associated Oral Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors (Part 1)
Neuroendocrine Tumors (Part 2)
Pancreatic cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Turbo cancer
Uterine Cancer
Preventing Cancer: The ROOTS Protocols
What the Public Is Not Told About Cancer Prevention
The ROOTS protocols **
Preventing Breast Cancer
Preventing Colorectal Cancer
Preventing Melanoma (Part 1)
Preventing Melanoma (Part 2)
Preventing Prostate Cancer
PSA Screening
Conventional Oncology Through a Metabolic Lens
The therapeutic paradox
What is immunotherapy and why does it usually fail?
The mutation trap: The Billion dollar illusion of precision oncology
Layering Metabolic Therapy with Oncology
Bridging the Gap: Can Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals Bridge Periods of Conventional Therapy Interruption?
Integration with Metronomic Chemotherapy and repurposed drugs **
Integrating Metronomic Chemotherapy with the Five-Axis Metabolic Approach to Cancer Treatment
Monitoring and Survivorship
Monitoring the progression of cancer
Why cancers recur after “complete response”
Maintenance Therapy After Achieving NED
Personalized High Risk Maintenance Protocols
When treatment fails: What next?
Specific therapeutic issues
Potential adjunctive therapies **
Patient Advocacy
Questions Every Patient Should Ask Their Oncologist **
Choosing the right guide
Myths, Misconceptions and Controversies
Interventions with little or no scientific support (Part 1) **
Interventions with little or no scientific support (Part 2) **
The Future of Cancer Care
The Business Model of Modern Oncology
The Future of Cancer Treatment: From Tumor Destruction to Systems Biology
Metabolic Healing Library
Classical Ketogenic Diet, Paleo Diet, Carnivore Diet, Paleolithic Ketogenic Diet (PKD, and Mediterranean Diet: Differences, Mechanisms, and Potential Benefits
Preventing Cognitive Decline: A Multi-Axis, Systems-Based Approach
Gut dysbiosis
Beyond Anti-Seizure Drugs: A Metabolic Approach to Epilepsy
Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals for the Treatment of SLE and other autoimmune disorders.
Treatment of Influenza
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Thanks XXX
Thanks.. hope this makes it easier to access all the information.
Paul