Welcome to the Cancer Library

This Cancer Library is designed to become a comprehensive, evidence-informed repository covering every major aspect of cancer—from the biology of cancer and metabolic theory to repurposed drugs, nutraceuticals, diet, conventional oncology, cancer-specific treatment strategies, prevention, survivorship, and the future of cancer care. The goal is not simply to collect articles, but to build a practical, continuously evolving educational resource for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals seeking a broader understanding of cancer and its treatment.

This is a living document. Many of the titles listed below have already been published and are linked to their corresponding articles (hyperlinks). Others represent posts that are still in development and therefore do not yet have hyperlinks. As new articles are written, the library will continue to expand, sections will be reorganized, and additional topics will be added. Over time, I hope this dynamic Table of Contents will evolve into one of the most comprehensive collections of information available on metabolic and integrative approaches to cancer care, providing readers with a single resource that grows alongside our understanding of this rapidly evolving field.

Topics marked with a double asterisk (**) represent foundational or particularly important posts and are recommended as essential reading for anyone new to the library.

The CANCER Library

Understanding Cancer Through A Different Lens

The Metabolic Foundations of Cancer

Building the Metabolic Strategy

The Warburg Revolution: A Series

The Deadliest Cancers Have the Strongest Warburg Effect

Lactate—The Fuel That Builds Tumors

c-Myc, GLUT1, and Hexokinase-2—Cancer’s Sugar Addiction Machinery

PI3K-AKT-mTOR—The Master Switch of Cancer Metabolism

Nutraceuticals That Target the Warburg Network

Repurposed Drugs That Target Cancer Metabolism

Diet & Metabolism

Repurposed Drugs

Aspirin/Diclofenac (COX inhibitors)Aspirin

Artemisin

Cimetidine

Doxycycline

Intravenous Vitamin C

Itraconazole

Ivermectin

The Ivermectin and Mebendazole Dosing Question: What Is the Optimal Dose for Cancer? **

Low dose naltrexone (LDN)

Mebendazole

Metformin

Melatonin

Mistletoe

Niclosamide

Propranolol

Statins

Thymosin alpha-1

Nutraceuticals

Cancer Specific Playbooks

Preventing Cancer: The ROOTS Protocols

What the Public Is Not Told About Cancer Prevention

The ROOTS protocols **

Preventing Breast Cancer

Preventing Colorectal Cancer

Preventing Melanoma (Part 1)

Preventing Melanoma (Part 2)

Preventing Prostate Cancer

PSA Screening

Conventional Oncology Through a Metabolic Lens

The therapeutic paradox

What is immunotherapy and why does it usually fail?

The mutation trap: The Billion dollar illusion of precision oncology

Layering Metabolic Therapy with Oncology

Bridging the Gap: Can Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals Bridge Periods of Conventional Therapy Interruption?

Overview of chemotherapy and metronomic dosing

Integration with Metronomic Chemotherapy and repurposed drugs **

Integrating Metronomic Chemotherapy with the Five-Axis Metabolic Approach to Cancer Treatment

Monitoring and Survivorship

Monitoring the progression of cancer

Why cancers recur after “complete response”

Maintenance Therapy After Achieving NED

Personalized High Risk Maintenance Protocols

When treatment fails: What next?

Specific therapeutic issues

Patient Advocacy

Questions Every Patient Should Ask Their Oncologist **

Choosing the right guide

Myths, Misconceptions and Controversies

Cancers are not caused by parasites

Interventions with little or no scientific support (Part 1) **

Interventions with little or no scientific support (Part 2) **

The Future of Cancer Care

The Business Model of Modern Oncology

The Future of Cancer Treatment: From Tumor Destruction to Systems Biology

Metabolic Healing Library

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