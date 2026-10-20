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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
6d

Yes. strictly mushrooms are not fungi. Several mushrooms contain biologically active compounds with demonstrated anticancer effects in laboratory and animal studies. Some mushroom-derived extracts have also shown benefits in human clinical trials, particularly as adjuncts to conventional cancer treatment.

However, the strength of evidence varies considerably between mushroom species, and it is important to distinguish between three claims:

1. Anticancer activity: Some mushroom compounds inhibit cancer-cell proliferation, induce apoptosis, or modify tumor immunity in experimental models.

2. Immune modulation: Certain mushroom polysaccharides enhance aspects of innate and adaptive immune function, although immune stimulation does not necessarily translate into tumor regression.

3. Clinical benefit: A limited number of standardized mushroom-derived preparations have demonstrated potential benefits in cancer patients, but evidence is insufficient to conclude that eating mushrooms or taking commercial mushroom supplements treats cancer.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
6d

Daniel. Thank you for your very kind words. Although we may stand on opposite sides of the cancer debate, I believe we have much in common. I genuinely enjoy reading your comments and firmly believe that respectful, collegial dialogue, even when we disagree, is how we learn from one another and move science forward.

I am still learning and find myself on a very steep learning curve. Although I spent 35 years working in intensive care, oncology is relatively new territory for me. And oh boy, is it complicated! The more I learn, the more I realize how much there is still to understand.

Thank you again for your thoughtful contributions. I truly appreciate them.

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