Key Points

Apart from the mycotoxin aflatoxin, an established cause of liver cancer, fungi are not recognized as direct human carcinogens.

Fungal DNA and fungal cells are nonetheless detectable, at very low abundance, in many human cancers, sometimes within cancer cells and macrophages.

In animal models, specific fungi (Malassezia, Alternaria, Aspergillus sydowii, Candida tropicalis) accelerate tumor progression by driving inflammation and immune suppression.

Evidence that fungi initiate human cancer is weak. The strongest human association is Candida and oral cancer, where the fungus is best regarded as a cofactor.

The “Cell Suppression Theory,” which holds that intracellular fungal infection is the primary cause of most cancers, fails on abundance, temporality, immunosuppression, epidemiology, germ-free animal data and antifungal exposure, and is framed so that no result can count against it. It should not be regarded as a viable theory of carcinogenesis.

The defensible position is that fungi can act as cofactors and amplifiers within a tumor-promoting ecosystem. Antifungal drugs are not an established cancer treatment.

Introduction

For more than a century, cancer research focused on the cancer cell itself: its mutations, signaling pathways and metabolism. Cancer is now increasingly understood as an ecosystem, in which malignant cells coexist with fibroblasts, endothelial cells, immune cells, extracellular matrix, metabolites and microorganisms (1). Bacteria have received most of the attention (2), but tumors also harbor fungi, collectively called the tumor mycobiome.

Unlike viruses such as HPV or bacteria such as Helicobacter pylori, fungi are not recognized as direct carcinogens in humans. The one clear exception is indirect: fungal toxins. Growing evidence nevertheless suggests that certain fungi may promote cancer development or accelerate tumor progression through chronic inflammation, immune modulation, toxin production and remodeling of the tumor microenvironment. This review summarizes that evidence, examines the proposal that fungal infection is the fundamental cause of cancer, and sets out where the mycobiome fits within a metabolic and ecosystem model of cancer.

Fungi Inside Human Tumors

Fungi make up only a small fraction of the human microbiome, but their biological influence is disproportionate to their abundance. Fungal cell walls are rich in highly immunogenic β-glucans and mannans, and fungi secrete metabolites, toxins and enzymes that can alter neighboring cells. The relevant question is therefore less how many fungi are present than what they are doing.

The field changed in 2022 with two large pan-cancer studies in Cell. Narunsky-Haziza and colleagues analyzed 17,401 tissue, blood and plasma samples across 35 cancer types and detected fungal DNA and cells at low abundance in many of them (3). Histology showed fungi associated with malignant cells and macrophages, frequently intracellularly. Fungal communities differed between cancer types, co-occurred with particular bacterial communities, and correlated with stage, immune features and outcomes; some signatures were detectable in plasma. Abundance was very low, on the order of one fungal cell per 10,000 tumor cells in some estimates (3). A parallel study by Dohlman and colleagues found fungal signatures particularly in gastrointestinal and lung tumors, including viable, transcriptionally active Candida in gastrointestinal tumors, where Candida enrichment was associated with metastatic disease and poorer outcomes (4).

The assumption that tumors are sterile is no longer tenable. Intracellular fungi could, in principle, influence mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, autophagy, inflammatory signaling and apoptosis. However, the presence of a fungus within a tumor does not show that the fungus caused the tumor. The organism may have arrived before transformation, during tumor development, or only after the tumor created a favorable niche.

Association Is Not Causation: Three Models

Fungi in tumors can be explained in three ways:

Fungi promote carcinogenesis. Persistent colonization causes chronic inflammation, tissue injury, immune dysregulation and oxidative stress, leading to DNA and epigenetic damage and malignant transformation.

Cancer attracts fungi. Hypoxia, necrosis, abnormal vasculature, disrupted barriers and local immune suppression create a nutrient-rich niche that fungi colonize. Chemotherapy, corticosteroids, antibiotics, surgery and immunosuppression further disturb the microbiome.

A bidirectional relationship. The tumor creates conditions favorable to fungi, and those fungi then make the environment more favorable to the tumor, a feed-forward loop.

At present the bidirectional model is the most defensible general framework, with genuinely causal contributions likely in particular cancers and fungal species. Expert reviews reach a similar conclusion: biological involvement is increasingly supported, while causality, detection and contamination remain unresolved (5,6).

How Fungi Could Promote Cancer

There is no single fungal pro-cancer pathway. Fungi act on several hallmarks of cancer at once, and most mechanisms converge on inflammation and immune suppression.

Chronic inflammation

Fungal β-glucans are recognized by pattern-recognition receptors, notably Dectin-1 and Dectin-3, which signal through the adaptor CARD9 (7,8). Mannose-rich glycans are recognized by mannose-binding lectin (MBL), which activates the lectin complement pathway (9). Persistent stimulation drives NF-κB, IL-1β, IL-6/JAK-STAT3 and TNF-α signaling, pathways that increase proliferation, inhibit apoptosis, promote angiogenesis and remodel the stroma. Chronic complement activation, although protective in acute infection, additionally promotes fibroblast activation, matrix remodeling and recruitment of immunosuppressive macrophages, co-opting the wound-healing program that tumors exploit.

Immune suppression

Immune remodeling is the best-supported mechanism. In experimental models, fungi recruit or activate myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), tumor-associated macrophages polarized toward an M2 phenotype, regulatory T cells and type-2 immune responses, and suppress cytotoxic CD8⁺ T-cell activity (7,8,10). The result is impaired immune surveillance and immune escape. This has been demonstrated in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancer models, as described below.

Toxins and carcinogenic metabolites

The clearest fungal link to human cancer is aflatoxin B1, produced by Aspergillus flavus and A. parasiticus on improperly stored grains and nuts. Aflatoxin is an IARC Group 1 carcinogen (11), induces a characteristic TP53 codon 249 mutation (12), and is a major cause of hepatocellular carcinoma, acting synergistically with chronic hepatitis B (11). Other mycotoxins, including ochratoxin A and fumonisins, are suspected carcinogens with less definitive human evidence. Certain Candida species metabolize ethanol to acetaldehyde, a genotoxic carcinogen, and C. albicans isolates from oral cancer patients show higher acetaldehyde-producing activity than isolates from controls (13). Candida can also produce nitrosamines and the epithelium-damaging toxin candidalysin (14).

Oxidative stress, mitochondria and metabolism

Persistent fungal stimulation exposes host cells to reactive oxygen and nitrogen species from activated immune cells, causing mitochondrial stress, DNA damage and altered redox signaling. The cytokines involved (IL-6, TNF-α, IL-1β) activate NF-κB, STAT3, PI3K-AKT-mTOR and HIF-1α, each of which enhances glycolysis, angiogenesis and resistance to apoptosis. Fungi also compete for glucose and amino acids and release metabolites into the tumor microenvironment (6). Fungal colonization may therefore reinforce the Warburg phenotype indirectly, acting as a metabolic amplifier of an already dysregulated system. There is, however, no evidence that fungal infection is the general cause of mitochondrial dysfunction or aerobic glycolysis in human cancer (15).

Angiogenesis, EMT and stemness

Fungus-driven inflammation can support angiogenesis through the NF-κB → IL-6 → STAT3 → VEGF axis. The same signals, together with TGF-β, Wnt/β-catenin and HIF, promote epithelial-mesenchymal transition and maintain cancer stem-cell phenotypes, which could link fungal dysbiosis to invasion, treatment resistance and recurrence. This connection is more inferential than the immune mechanisms and warrants direct investigation.

Evidence by Cancer Type

Pancreatic cancer: the strongest experimental evidence

The pancreas was long considered sterile. In a landmark 2019 Nature study, Aykut and colleagues found that fungi were roughly 3,000-fold more abundant in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) than in normal pancreas in mouse models, and that the tumor mycobiome was distinct from that of the gut, dominated by Malassezia, a lipid-dependent skin yeast best known for dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis (9). Fluorescently labeled fungi migrated rapidly from the intestinal lumen into the pancreas, probably by retrograde passage through the pancreatic duct, although increased intestinal permeability, lymphatic and portal routes have also been proposed.

Crucially, the study went beyond association. Fungal ablation with amphotericin B slowed tumor growth, while repopulation with Malassezia, but not other fungi, accelerated it. The mechanism required the MBL-complement pathway: fungal glycans bound MBL, activating the lectin pathway and C3, and deletion of MBL or C3 largely abolished the tumor-promoting effect (9). Related work had already shown that the pancreatic bacterial microbiome promotes oncogenesis through innate and adaptive immune suppression (16), and that microbiome composition tracks with survival in resected human PDAC (17).

A second mechanism was described by Alam and colleagues. Intratumoral Malassezia and Alternaria induced tumor cells to secrete IL-33, which recruited Th2 cells and type-2 innate lymphoid cells producing IL-4, IL-5 and IL-13. Fungal depletion or disruption of IL-33 signaling reduced tumor progression and prolonged survival in mice (10).

Importantly, these studies show fungi acting as tumor promoters of established cancers, not initiators. The human data are also contested: a reanalysis of the original human sequencing data found few fungal reads and could not reproduce the differences between PDAC and normal tissue, underscoring the vulnerability of low-biomass studies to contamination (18). Two questions must therefore remain separate. Fungi can accelerate pancreatic cancer experimentally; whether a specific fungal population is consistently present and causally important in human PDAC is unresolved.

Lung cancer

Aspergillus sydowii is enriched in human lung adenocarcinoma. In three syngeneic mouse models it accelerated tumor progression via β-glucan → Dectin-1/CARD9 → IL-1β signaling, which expanded and activated MDSCs, suppressed cytotoxic T lymphocytes and increased PD-1⁺ CD8⁺ T cells. Human tumors enriched in A. sydowii showed immunosuppressive features and poorer outcomes (7).

Colorectal cancer

In experimental colitis-associated cancer, CARD9 deficiency impaired fungal control, increased fungal burden, expanded Candida tropicalis, promoted MDSC accumulation and increased tumor formation; fluconazole reduced both MDSCs and tumor burden (8). C. tropicalis enhances MDSC immunosuppressive function through Syk-PKM2-HIF-1α-driven glycolysis (19) and activates the NLRP3 inflammasome via Dectin-3, glycogen metabolism-dependent glycolysis and JAK-STAT1 signaling (20). C. albicans can also damage epithelial barriers and stimulate IL-17 and NF-κB signaling (14). Whether these organisms initiate human colorectal cancer or promote progression remains uncertain, and there is no evidence that antifungal treatment prevents ordinary human colorectal cancer.

Oral cancer: the strongest human association

Candida albicans commonly colonizes the oral mucosa and is frequently found in oral dysplasia and squamous cell carcinoma, and chronic oral candidiasis has been associated with increased cancer risk (21). A critical review concluded that oral cancer is the malignancy for which evidence of a C. albicans contribution is strongest, with evidence for other cancers insufficient (14). Plausible mechanisms include acetaldehyde (13) and nitrosamine production, candidalysin, biofilm formation, epithelial injury, oxidative stress and interaction with oral bacteria. Candida is best regarded as a cofactor alongside tobacco, alcohol, poor oral health and chronic inflammation, not a proven independent cause, since observational data cannot exclude preferential colonization of already abnormal tissue.

Breast cancer

Fungal signatures have been detected in breast tumors, with different communities in different subtypes (3). Experimental work reported that Malassezia globosa colonization of mammary fat pads accelerated tumor growth and shortened survival in mice, through IL-17A-driven tumor-associated macrophage infiltration and increased sphingosine kinase 1 (Sphk1) expression (22); a subsequent study implicated MBL-C3a-C3aR signaling and M2 macrophage polarization (23). This remains an emerging area and is not evidence that fungi cause human breast cancer.

Fungi and Bacteria as a Community

Fungi and bacteria do not act in isolation. Fungi modify local pH and oxygen, supply metabolites to bacteria, form mixed biofilms, alter mucosal barriers and shape immune signaling; bacteria in turn create conditions favoring particular fungi. The co-occurring fungal-bacterial communities identified in pan-cancer data suggest that some tumors provide niches permissive to both (3). Future research is likely to study the entire tumor microbiome, and the interactions among fungi, bacteria, immune cells, cancer cells and metabolism may prove more important than any single organism.

Methodological Pitfalls

Two problems limit interpretation. The first is reverse causation: tumors are hypoxic, necrotic, immunosuppressed and nutrient-rich, and cancer treatment disrupts the microbiome, so fungal colonization may follow cancer rather than precede it. Separating these possibilities requires longitudinal studies showing fungal changes before malignancy. The second is low biomass: at such low abundance, contamination from reagents, extraction kits, the environment, sequencing platforms or specimen handling can masquerade as a tumor organism (18). The field has already been burned by this. A widely cited analysis claiming that blood microbial signatures could diagnose cancer (24) was shown to rest on major data-analysis errors (25) and was retracted; the pan-cancer mycobiome analyses drew on overlapping datasets and pipelines. Robust studies need sequencing combined with microscopy, culture, RNA analysis, spatial localization and rigorous negative controls. Fungal DNA alone is insufficient.

The “Cell Suppression Theory” and Why It Is Unlikely to Explain Cancer

A framework promoted outside the peer-reviewed literature, the “Cell Suppression Theory” (CST), proposes that cancer is fundamentally an infectious disease: that chronic intracellular fungal infection suppresses normal cellular function, hijacks cellular energy metabolism to produce the Warburg effect, blocks apoptosis and manipulates immune signaling, driving the cell into an unregulated survival state we call cancer. In its strongest form, fungi are not opportunists within an established tumor but the upstream cause of malignant transformation in all or most cancers.

The proposal deserves a serious answer rather than dismissal, because part of its premise has turned out to be correct. Tumors are not sterile, fungi can be intracellular, and specific fungi demonstrably alter tumor biology. The question is whether those observations support the leap from “fungi participate” to “fungi cause.” They do not, for the following reasons.

1. The abundance is far too low, and fungi are not universally present

If every cancer cell were a fungally suppressed cell, fungal organisms should be abundant and ubiquitous within tumors. They are neither. Pan-cancer analyses estimate on the order of one fungal cell per 10,000 tumor cells, with fungi undetectable in a proportion of tumors and fungal communities differing markedly between cancer types (3,4). A cause present in trace amounts in some tumors and absent in others cannot be the mechanism of the disease in general, although a trace organism can certainly exert signaling effects, which is precisely the more modest claim the evidence supports.

2. Temporality has never been demonstrated

Causation requires that the exposure precede the outcome (26). No study has shown that a specific fungus reliably colonizes a tissue before malignant transformation in humans. Every pan-cancer dataset samples tumors that already exist (3,4). Cancer itself generates hypoxia, necrosis, disrupted barriers and local immune suppression, and cancer patients receive antibiotics, corticosteroids, chemotherapy and immunosuppressants, all of which favor fungal overgrowth. The direction of the arrow is exactly what the available data cannot establish.

3. Cancers arise in germ-free animals, and the Warburg effect persists without fungi

This is the most direct refutation. Germ-free and gnotobiotic animals, which carry no fungi at all, still develop spontaneous, carcinogen-induced and genetically driven tumors. Human cancer cell lines maintained in axenic culture for decades, free of any microorganism and routinely screened for contamination, continue to display aerobic glycolysis, defective apoptosis and unrestrained proliferation (15). Normal human cells can be converted into tumorigenic cells by defined genetic elements alone, with no infectious agent involved (27). If fungal suppression were necessary for the malignant phenotype, none of this should be possible.

4. Established non-fungal causes explain a great deal of human cancer

Tobacco smoke, ultraviolet and ionizing radiation, asbestos, chemical carcinogens, inherited mutations in genes such as BRCA1/2, TP53 and the mismatch-repair genes, oncogenic viruses and H. pylori each show dose-response relationships, characteristic mutational signatures and, in several cases, falling cancer incidence when exposure is removed. Infection-associated cancers account for roughly one in six cancers worldwide, and the responsible agents are viruses, bacteria and parasites, not fungi (28). Clonal evolution from an initiating genetic lesion remains the best-supported account of how tumors arise (29). A fungal theory must either explain these findings away or accept that it is, at best, describing one contributing factor.

5. Profound immunosuppression does not produce a universal cancer excess

This is an informative natural experiment. People with advanced HIV infection or long-term transplant immunosuppression have greatly increased rates of invasive fungal disease. If fungal infection drove carcinogenesis in general, these populations should show a broad excess of all common cancers. They do not. Their excess risk is concentrated almost entirely in cancers caused by viruses: Kaposi sarcoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, cervical and anogenital cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma (30). The common epithelial cancers of the breast, prostate, colon and lung are increased little or not at all. The pattern fits impaired control of oncogenic viruses, not fungal carcinogenesis.

6. Widespread antifungal exposure has not reduced cancer incidence

Millions of people have taken systemic azoles, terbinafine and other antifungals, often for months, for onychomycosis, recurrent candidiasis and antifungal prophylaxis. No corresponding reduction in cancer incidence has been observed, and no trial has shown that antifungal therapy prevents or reverses cancer in humans. A theory whose central claim is that an eradicable organism causes the disease makes a strong, testable prediction here, and the prediction has not been borne out.

7. Experimental fungal infection does not reproduce human cancers

Where fungi have been introduced experimentally, the result is accelerated growth of tumors that were already initiated, or increased tumor burden in animals given a chemical carcinogen or a cancer-prone genotype (9,7,8,22). Fungal exposure alone has not been shown to generate the corresponding human cancers with appropriate histology in otherwise normal animals. This is the difference between a promoter and an initiator, and it is the single most consistent finding in the entire literature.

8. No result would count against the theory

When fungi are not detected in a tumor, the response offered is that detection methods are imperfect or that the fungus has been cleared. When antifungals fail to treat cancer, the response is that the wrong drug, dose or duration was used. An explanation that can absorb every possible finding makes no prediction that could turn out to be wrong, and so cannot be put to a real test. By contrast, the narrower claim that specific fungi promote specific tumors through defined pathways predicts particular, checkable outcomes, and several of those predictions have now been tested successfully

What survives

CST is best understood as an over-extension of a real and interesting finding. Stripped of the universal claim, what remains is well supported: fungi are present within tumors, can be intracellular, and can act through inflammation, complement and myeloid immune suppression to make an existing malignancy worse. That is a meaningful contribution to cancer biology. It is not a theory of cancer causation, and treating it as one risks diverting patients toward antifungal regimens with real toxicity and no demonstrated benefit, while diverting research attention from the mechanisms that the same data actually support. Table 1 summarizes where each component of the hypothesis stands.

Table 1. Evidence for components of the fungus-cancer hypothesis

Rejecting a universal fungal theory does not mean fungi are irrelevant. Both “fungi cause all cancer” and “fungi have nothing to do with cancer” are inconsistent with the evidence.

An Ecosystem Model and the Metabolic Perspective

A more plausible model places fungal dysbiosis within a network of interacting factors rather than at the head of a linear chain:

Once a tumor is established, the loop becomes self-reinforcing: hypoxia, altered metabolism and immune suppression favor dysbiosis, which in turn drives further inflammation and progression. This framework is compatible with, and may help connect, genomic and metabolic models of cancer (31). Chronic microbial stimulation influences mitochondrial stress, ROS, HIF and NF-κB signaling, nutrient signaling and immune-cell metabolism, while a metabolically abnormal tumor creates conditions favorable to colonization. From the metabolic perspective, fungi are best viewed as ecosystem amplifiers that enhance inflammation, immune dysfunction, stromal activation and metabolic reprogramming. This also helps explain why cancers such as PDAC are so difficult to treat: they are sustained by a self-reinforcing network of metabolic, immunological and microbial interactions, not by tumor-cell mutations alone.

Clinical Implications

Therapy

Antifungal depletion has reduced tumor growth in pancreatic models (9) and in CARD9-deficient colitis-associated cancer (8). These findings do not establish antifungal drugs as cancer treatments. There are no convincing clinical data that empiric antifungal therapy improves outcomes in cancer patients, and indiscriminate use risks toxicity, resistance and disruption of neutral or beneficial organisms. Antifungals should not be prescribed solely to treat cancer outside clinical trials or established indications for fungal infection. Future targets are more likely to be specific organisms or fungal-host pathways, for example Malassezia-MBL/complement (9), Malassezia/Alternaria-IL-33 (10), Aspergillus-Dectin-1/CARD9/IL-1β (7) and C. tropicalis-Dectin-3/NLRP3/MDSC (20), alongside complement inhibition, modulation of the intestinal mycobiome and dietary interventions that alter microbial ecology.

Biomarkers

Diagnostic and prognostic use may come first. Fungal signatures in tissue and plasma correlate with cancer type, stage, immune features, treatment response and prognosis (3,4), raising the possibility that microbial DNA could complement ctDNA and circulating tumor cells in liquid biopsy. Given the retraction of the most prominent claim in this area (24,25), such assays will require unusually rigorous validation before clinical use.

Research priorities

The field needs prospective, longitudinal studies spanning premalignant disease, diagnosis, treatment and recurrence. Key questions are whether specific fungi appear before cancer develops; whether they are viable and metabolically active; where they reside (extracellularly, in immune cells or in cancer cells); whether they alter mitochondrial function, stemness or treatment resistance; how diet, antibiotics and metabolic health shape the tumor mycobiome; and, above all, whether targeting the mycobiome improves meaningful patient outcomes.

Conclusion

Fungi are present in many human cancers, generally at very low abundance and sometimes within cancer and immune cells. Mechanistic studies show that specific fungi can activate complement, drive inflammatory signaling, recruit immunosuppressive myeloid cells and suppress antitumor immunity: Malassezia and Alternaria in pancreatic cancer, Aspergillus sydowii in lung cancer and Candida tropicalis in colorectal cancer. Oral Candida represents the strongest human association, and aflatoxin remains the one established fungal cause of human cancer.

None of this establishes cancer as a fungal disease, and the “Cell Suppression Theory” does not survive contact with the abundance data, the absence of demonstrated temporality, the occurrence of cancer in germ-free animals and axenic culture, the epidemiology of immunosuppression, or the lack of any anticancer effect from widespread antifungal use. The evidence supports a narrower conclusion: fungi may act as modifiers, promoters or cofactors in selected cancers, participating in the pathological ecosystem that allows tumors to develop, progress, evade immunity and metastasize. Whether they initiate a meaningful proportion of human cancers is unknown. The productive question is no longer “Do fungi cause cancer?” but “In which cancers, in which patients and under what circumstances do fungi help create or sustain the conditions that allow cancer to thrive?” That question is testable, and it deserves to be answered.

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