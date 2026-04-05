The Cholesterol Myth is Crumbling
How cardiology go it so WRONG
IF YOU HAVE A HEART PAY ATTENTION
Cholesterol didn’t ruin your heart — bad science did. For half a century, we’ve been duped by a billion-dollar lie that turned life-saving fats into public enemy number one. It’s time to expose how the “cholesterol myth” became the greatest nutritional deception of our time.
Tomorrow I will be running a post entitled “The Cholesterol Myth Is Crumbling—And It Changes Everything About Heart Disease”; this information may save your life - PAUL
Happy Easter Dr. Marik. Thank you for all your work
Dr Malcolm Kendrick is all over this ... just the other day a guy I know at the hockey rink was telling me he has slightly elevated cholesterol and was now on statins... I mentioned Kendrick's book... and suggested he dig a little... put it this way - he did not ask how to spell kendrick nor did he make a note....
Oh well... people are idiots... I generally do not bother to try to help them cuz stupidity has no cure (other than more Covid shots)