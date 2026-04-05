Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
17h

Happy Easter Dr. Marik. Thank you for all your work

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Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
12h

Dr Malcolm Kendrick is all over this ... just the other day a guy I know at the hockey rink was telling me he has slightly elevated cholesterol and was now on statins... I mentioned Kendrick's book... and suggested he dig a little... put it this way - he did not ask how to spell kendrick nor did he make a note....

Oh well... people are idiots... I generally do not bother to try to help them cuz stupidity has no cure (other than more Covid shots)

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