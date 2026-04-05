IF YOU HAVE A HEART PAY ATTENTION

Cholesterol didn’t ruin your heart — bad science did. For half a century, we’ve been duped by a billion-dollar lie that turned life-saving fats into public enemy number one. It’s time to expose how the “cholesterol myth” became the greatest nutritional deception of our time.

Tomorrow I will be running a post entitled “The Cholesterol Myth Is Crumbling—And It Changes Everything About Heart Disease”; this information may save your life - PAUL

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