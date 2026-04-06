What Steve Kirsh taught his Cardiologist!

“Don’t let your doctor fool you, coronary artery disease is not caused by cholesterol, it is a metabolic disease” - Paul

For more than half a century, we have told patients a simple story:

Eat less fat. Lower your cholesterol. Prevent heart disease.

It is a story repeated in medical schools, reinforced in guidelines, and echoed in nearly every clinic visit. And yet—despite decades of aggressive cholesterol lowering—coronary artery disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide.

Something doesn’t add up.

Because when you look closely at the data, a different pattern emerges—one that has been hiding in plain sight.

Patients with normal cholesterol still suffer heart attacks.

Patients on statins still progress.

And perhaps most strikingly—patients with insulin resistance, even with “normal” cholesterol levels, carry a dramatically increased risk of cardiovascular events.

This forces an uncomfortable but necessary question:

What if coronary artery disease is not primarily a cholesterol disease at all?

What if it is, instead, a disorder of metabolism—driven by insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and energy dysregulation at the cellular level?

If that is true—and the evidence increasingly suggests that it is—then our entire framework for prevention and treatment needs to change.

Not slightly. Fundamentally.

Share