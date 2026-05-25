Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
3h

Appreciate the topic. This particular article is just too complicated for me and as a blessed, terminal stage 4 survivor, I like to think I have enhanced terminology. Who is the audience for this work? I'll continue to support you and put the light onto https://turbocancer.org

May you be blessed,

Geoff Wexler

Deuteronomy 1:11

https://WHOtoSTOP.org

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Wanderer's avatar
Wanderer
2h

This is a great follow-up the the ROOT protocols. I feel like you’re describing a war (or a football game)… where the opposing forces learn our tactics and become stronger bc of our attention and efforts in challenging/exercising them -or more effective- from studying our approaches and strategies to out-maneuver them… in the end, I can’t figure out if it wouldn’t have been better to either have just killed them outright -straight from the beginning- with the brutal force of awful standard oncology methods, or to have just ignored them altogether. But if there’s a player or a soldier with enough discipline to carry out the pulse strategy you’ve laid out here, I’ll be cheering. (~Stephanie)

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