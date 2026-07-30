The Gut Microbiome and Cancer: What This New Study Tells Us—and Why It Matters
Summary of Hazan et al., 2026
Gut Microbiome Alterations in Cancer and Non-cancer Adults: A Cross-Sectional Metagenomic Study. (1)
Interest in the gut microbiome has exploded over the past decade. We now appreciate that the trillions of microorganisms inhabiting the human gastrointestinal tract are not innocent bystanders but active participants in immune regulation, metabolism, inflammation, and even cancer biology. The study by Hazan and colleagues adds another piece to this rapidly evolving puzzle.
The investigators performed a cross-sectional metagenomic analysis of stool samples from 60 adults, including 20 healthy controls, 15 patients with non-aggressive cancers, and 25 patients with aggressive cancers. Rather than focusing on one cancer type, the study included a broad spectrum of malignancies including breast, colorectal, ovarian, prostate, lymphoma, lung, bladder, thyroid, leukemia, and others.
Major findings
Patients with aggressive cancers demonstrated a characteristic pattern of gut dysbiosis:
Markedly reduced Bifidobacterium
Reduced Faecalibacterium
Reduced Collinsella
Increased Bacteroides
These differences reached statistical significance. Patients with less aggressive cancers showed a similar trend, although most comparisons did not reach significance, likely because of the small sample size.
Perhaps the most striking observation was the profound reduction in Bifidobacterium, falling from approximately 6.5% of the gut microbiome in controls to only 1.2% in aggressive cancers.
Why these bacteria matter
Bifidobacterium
Bifidobacteria are among the best-studied beneficial intestinal organisms.
They:
strengthen the intestinal barrier
produce short-chain fatty acids
suppress pathogenic bacteria
enhance dendritic cell maturation
stimulate CD8 T-cell responses
improve interferon production
enhance anti-tumor immunity
Animal studies have shown that simply restoring Bifidobacterium can improve responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors.(2)
Faecalibacterium
Faecalibacterium prausnitzii is one of the major producers of butyrate, the principal fuel for colonocytes.
Butyrate:
reduces intestinal inflammation
strengthens epithelial tight junctions
inhibits NF-κB activation
promotes regulatory immune balance
possesses direct anti-neoplastic effects through epigenetic mechanisms
Several immunotherapy studies have associated higher Faecalibacterium abundance with better outcomes in melanoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.(3, 4)
Collinsella
Although less well studied, Collinsella has increasingly been linked with favorable responses to immunotherapy.
Patients responding to PD-1 blockade often have higher baseline Collinsella abundance than non-responders.(5)
Bacteroides
The picture for Bacteroides is considerably more complicated.
Some species appear beneficial, while others promote:
chronic inflammation
immune suppression
carcinogen production
DNA damage
bile acid metabolism favoring tumor growth
The current study found substantially higher Bacteroides levels in aggressive cancers, but it could not determine which species were responsible.
Strengths of the study
The investigators used shotgun metagenomic sequencing, providing much greater taxonomic resolution than traditional 16S sequencing.
The inclusion of numerous cancer types suggests these microbial changes may represent a common cancer-associated pattern rather than being unique to one malignancy.
Importantly, the study also distinguished between aggressive and non-aggressive tumors.
Important limitations
This remains an exploratory observational study.
Major limitations include:
only 60 participants
cross-sectional design
heterogeneous cancer types
controls were substantially younger
dietary differences not measured
medication use not controlled
prior antibiotics not evaluated
chemotherapy and immunotherapy effects unknown
Most importantly:
The study cannot determine whether microbiome abnormalities cause aggressive cancer or whether advanced cancer causes microbiome disruption.
This distinction is critical.
The Gut Microbiome and Cancer: A Review
The microbiome as a forgotten organ
The human gut contains roughly 40 trillion microorganisms, encoding over 100 times more genes than the human genome.(6)
Rather than existing as passive passengers, these organisms function almost as an additional organ.
They regulate:
immune maturation
inflammation
epithelial integrity
metabolism
bile acids
vitamins
neurotransmitters
drug metabolism
Disturbances of this ecosystem—dysbiosis—have now been linked with obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disease, neurodegeneration, cardiovascular disease, and many cancers.(6)
Within the framework of the metabolic theory of cancer, the microbiome may represent another major environmental regulator of the tumor microenvironment.
How the microbiome influences cancer
Several biological pathways are now recognized.(7, 8)
1. Chronic inflammation
Certain bacteria activate:
NF-κB
IL-6
TNF-α
STAT3
creating a persistent inflammatory state that promotes tumor initiation and progression.
2. Immune surveillance
Beneficial organisms enhance:
dendritic cell activation
NK-cell function
CD8 T-cell responses
interferon signaling
Conversely, dysbiosis favors:
regulatory T cells
myeloid-derived suppressor cells
immune exhaustion
This directly affects tumor immune surveillance.
3. Metabolic regulation
Gut bacteria produce numerous metabolites including:
butyrate
acetate
propionate
indoles
secondary bile acids
These molecules influence:
mitochondrial function
oxidative stress
insulin sensitivity
glucose metabolism
epigenetic regulation
Many intersect with pathways central to the metabolic theory of cancer.
4. Response to immunotherapy
Perhaps the strongest evidence for clinical importance comes from immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Multiple independent studies have demonstrated that patients with microbiomes enriched in:(2, 5, 9)
Bifidobacterium
Faecalibacterium
Akkermansia muciniphila
experience:
higher response rates
longer progression-free survival
improved overall survival
during PD-1/PD-L1 therapy.
Remarkably, fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) from immunotherapy responders has restored responsiveness in some patients whose cancers were previously resistant.(10)
Can probiotics help?
This is where enthusiasm should be tempered with scientific caution.
Potential benefits
Certain probiotic strains have demonstrated the ability to:
reduce chemotherapy-associated diarrhea
decrease antibiotic-associated diarrhea
improve intestinal barrier integrity
reduce systemic inflammation
increase butyrate production
enhance NK-cell activity
improve dendritic cell function
Several small trials suggest probiotics may reduce postoperative infections after colorectal surgery and lessen radiation-induced gastrointestinal toxicity.(11)
Evidence for preventing cancer progression
Here the evidence remains limited.
Animal studies are encouraging.
Several human studies suggest improved immune function.
However, there is currently no convincing evidence that commercially available probiotics alone slow cancer progression or improve survival.
That is an important distinction.
Synbiotics
Combining probiotics with fermentable fibers (prebiotics) appears more promising.
Prebiotics nourish beneficial bacteria already present in the intestine, allowing longer-term colonization and increased production of anti-inflammatory metabolites.
Diet remains more important than probiotics
Perhaps the greatest determinant of the microbiome is diet.
Beneficial organisms flourish with diets rich in:
diverse vegetables
resistant starch
polyphenols
fermented foods
omega-3 fatty acids
Conversely, Western dietary patterns characterized by ultra-processed foods, excess refined sugar, emulsifiers, and low fiber are consistently associated with reduced microbial diversity and increased inflammatory species.
For many patients, dietary modification is likely to exert a greater long-term impact on the microbiome than probiotic supplementation alone.
Where this fits within the Five-Axis Metabolic Trap
The microbiome integrates naturally into the Five-Axis Metabolic Trap model.
A healthy microbiome can:
Axis 1: Improve insulin sensitivity and reduce glycolytic signaling through production of short-chain fatty acids.
Axis 2: Support mitochondrial health by generating metabolites such as butyrate that enhance oxidative metabolism.
Axis 3: Reduce inflammatory cytokines and oxidative stress, making tumor cells more susceptible to apoptosis.
Axis 4: Modulate the tumor microenvironment by limiting chronic inflammation and immune suppression.
Axis 5: Strengthen innate and adaptive antitumor immunity, improving NK-cell, dendritic cell, and CD8 T-cell function while potentially enhancing responses to immunotherapy.
Rather than acting as a stand-alone treatment, the microbiome should be viewed as another component of a comprehensive systems-based approach to cancer care.
Bottom line
The Hazan study provides further evidence that patients with aggressive cancers harbor a distinct pattern of gut dysbiosis characterized by depletion of beneficial organisms such as Bifidobacterium, Faecalibacterium, and Collinsella, together with enrichment of Bacteroides.
Although the study cannot establish causality, it aligns with a growing body of literature suggesting that the gut microbiome influences tumor biology, systemic inflammation, and responses to anticancer therapy. The most compelling clinical evidence to date relates to immunotherapy, where microbiome composition appears to affect treatment efficacy. Maintaining a healthy microbiome through dietary measures, minimizing unnecessary antibiotic exposure, and judicious use of selected probiotics or synbiotics may represent valuable adjunctive strategies within an integrative oncology program, but current evidence does not support probiotics as a substitute for established cancer therapies.
Paul Marik is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
New Here?
Start with the: Cancer and the Metabolic Library
References
1. Hazan S, Bao G, Goudzwaard A, Ichim T, Martin L, Vidal AC. Gut Microbiome Alterations in Cancer and Non-cancer Adults: A Cross-Sectional Metagenomic Study. Technol Cancer Res Treat. 2026;25:15330338261470516.
2. Sivan A, Corrales L, Hubert N, Williams JB, Aquino-Michaels K, Earley ZM, et al. Commensal Bifidobacterium promotes antitumor immunity and facilitates anti-PD-L1 efficacy. Science. 2015;350(6264):1084–9.
3. Gopalakrishnan V, Spencer CN, Nezi L, Reuben A, Andrews MC, Karpinets TV, et al. Gut microbiome modulates response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in melanoma patients. Science. 2018;359(6371):97–103.
4. Zheng Y, Wang T, Tu X, Huang Y, Zhang H, Tan D, et al. Gut microbiome affects the response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. J Immunother Cancer. 2019;7(1):193.
5. Matson V, Fessler J, Bao R, Chongsuwat T, Zha Y, Alegre ML, et al. The commensal microbiome is associated with anti-PD-1 efficacy in metastatic melanoma patients. Science. 2018;359(6371):104–8.
6. Lynch SV, Pedersen O. The Human Intestinal Microbiome in Health and Disease. N Engl J Med. 2016;375(24):2369–79.
7. Helmink BA, Khan MAW, Hermann A, Gopalakrishnan V, Wargo JA. The microbiome, cancer, and cancer therapy. Nat Med. 2019;25(3):377–88.
8. Gopalakrishnan V, Helmink BA, Spencer CN, Reuben A, Wargo JA. The Influence of the Gut Microbiome on Cancer, Immunity, and Cancer Immunotherapy. Cancer Cell. 2018;33(4):570–80.
9. Hes C, Jagoe RT. Gut microbiome and nutrition-related predictors of response to immunotherapy in cancer: making sense of the puzzle. BJC Rep. 2023;1(1):5.
10. Baruch EN, Youngster I, Ben-Betzalel G, Ortenberg R, Lahat A, Katz L, et al. Fecal microbiota transplant promotes response in immunotherapy-refractory melanoma patients. Science. 2021;371(6529):602–9.
11. Liu PC, Yan YK, Ma YJ, Wang XW, Geng J, Wang MC, et al. Probiotics Reduce Postoperative Infections in Patients Undergoing Colorectal Surgery: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Gastroenterol Res Pract. 2017;2017:6029075.
Thanks.
Great information and presentation! 👍👌
Increasing levels of the bacteria Akkermansia muciniphila is one of the most interesting strategies in current digestive health, as this bacterium is responsible for strengthening the colon's mucus barrier, leading to better immune balance and reduced systemic inflammation.
Akkermansia lives in the mucous layer of the intestine, right in the intestinal wall. Unlike many other microbes that feed on food, Akkermansia helps regenerate the intestinal mucosa, keeping it strong, resilient, and able to protect against inflammation and imbalance. This is why Akkermansia is so vital for overall health: it literally strengthens the intestinal barrier, which is essential for absorbing nutrients, maintaining a healthy metabolism, and keeping toxins at bay.
Studies have shown that people with higher levels of Akkermansia tend to have less body fat, better insulin sensitivity, and better weight regulation; it has earned the nickname "the slimming bug." Here are the fundamental pillars to nourish and stimulate its growth:
1. Foods Rich in Polyphenols: Unlike other bacteria, Akkermansia loves antioxidant compounds that the body doesn't easily absorb in the small intestine.
--- Red and dark fruits: Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and especially pomegranate (rich in ellagitannins).
--- Beverages: Green tea and coffee are excellent allies.
--- Nuts: Walnuts and pistachios provide polyphenols that promote its proliferation.
--- Apple peel, naturally rich in pectin and polyphenols, is a favorite energy source for Akkermansia.
--- Broccoli is useful for reducing weight, blood glucose levels, fat accumulation, and insulin resistance associated with AHGSD, relieving inflammation and liver and ileal damage, and improving the body's antioxidant capacity. Furthermore, broccoli can optimize the structure of the gut flora, promote the growth of Allobaculum, Muribaculaceae, Akkermansia, Eubacterium, and Bacteroides, and reduce bile acid deposition.
2. Specific Prebiotics. Certain fibers act as direct "fuel" for these bacteria:
---Resistant starch: Found in legumes, raw oats, or potatoes that have been cooked and then cooled (retrogradation process).
---Inulin: Present in garlic, onions, leeks, and asparagus.
3. Intermittent Fasting - Akkermansia has a unique characteristic: when food is not present, it feeds on the gut's own mucus. This, far from being harmful, stimulates goblet cells to produce new, fresh mucus, which keeps the intestinal barrier young and thick. Respecting fasting windows (such as the 16/8 or 17/7 schedule) is one of the most effective ways to increase its presence.
4. Berberine: Several studies have shown that it significantly increases the abundance of Akkermansia. Berberine is an ingredient found in many plant species, including Oregon grape and barberry. It has been used to treat many conditions, including diarrhea, diabetes, and high cholesterol.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4856456/ (2016).--
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6164842/ (2018).—
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6924600/#:~:text=of%20paired%20data.-,A.,Lactobacillus%20spp.(2019).-
https://healthpath.com/gut-health/akkermansia-muciniphila-overview/#:~:text=Some%20of%20them%20aren't,polyphenols%20up%20and%20supercharge%20their (2020).—
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8624415/#:~:text=Based%20on%20the%20fresh%20weight,red%20onions%20(Table%201).(2021).-
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/359643751_Mucin_foraging_enables_Akkermansia_muciniphila_to_compete_against_other_microbes_in_the_gut_and_to_modulate_host_sterol_biosynthesis (2022).--
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10301191/ (2023).--
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9959343/ (2023).—
https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/13/10/1550 (2024).--
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1595527/full (2025).--
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12156470/#:~:text=This%20classification%20is%20based%20on,phenolic%20compounds)%20and%20its%20significant (2025)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/3/562 (2025).-
https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2025/fo/d4fo03731f/unauth (2025).-