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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
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Thanks.

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Guillermou
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Great information and presentation! 👍👌

Increasing levels of the bacteria Akkermansia muciniphila is one of the most interesting strategies in current digestive health, as this bacterium is responsible for strengthening the colon's mucus barrier, leading to better immune balance and reduced systemic inflammation.

Akkermansia lives in the mucous layer of the intestine, right in the intestinal wall. Unlike many other microbes that feed on food, Akkermansia helps regenerate the intestinal mucosa, keeping it strong, resilient, and able to protect against inflammation and imbalance. This is why Akkermansia is so vital for overall health: it literally strengthens the intestinal barrier, which is essential for absorbing nutrients, maintaining a healthy metabolism, and keeping toxins at bay.

Studies have shown that people with higher levels of Akkermansia tend to have less body fat, better insulin sensitivity, and better weight regulation; it has earned the nickname "the slimming bug." Here are the fundamental pillars to nourish and stimulate its growth:

1. Foods Rich in Polyphenols: Unlike other bacteria, Akkermansia loves antioxidant compounds that the body doesn't easily absorb in the small intestine.

--- Red and dark fruits: Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and especially pomegranate (rich in ellagitannins).

--- Beverages: Green tea and coffee are excellent allies.

--- Nuts: Walnuts and pistachios provide polyphenols that promote its proliferation.

--- Apple peel, naturally rich in pectin and polyphenols, is a favorite energy source for Akkermansia.

--- Broccoli is useful for reducing weight, blood glucose levels, fat accumulation, and insulin resistance associated with AHGSD, relieving inflammation and liver and ileal damage, and improving the body's antioxidant capacity. Furthermore, broccoli can optimize the structure of the gut flora, promote the growth of Allobaculum, Muribaculaceae, Akkermansia, Eubacterium, and Bacteroides, and reduce bile acid deposition.

2. Specific Prebiotics. Certain fibers act as direct "fuel" for these bacteria:

---Resistant starch: Found in legumes, raw oats, or potatoes that have been cooked and then cooled (retrogradation process).

---Inulin: Present in garlic, onions, leeks, and asparagus.

3. Intermittent Fasting - Akkermansia has a unique characteristic: when food is not present, it feeds on the gut's own mucus. This, far from being harmful, stimulates goblet cells to produce new, fresh mucus, which keeps the intestinal barrier young and thick. Respecting fasting windows (such as the 16/8 or 17/7 schedule) is one of the most effective ways to increase its presence.

4. Berberine: Several studies have shown that it significantly increases the abundance of Akkermansia. Berberine is an ingredient found in many plant species, including Oregon grape and barberry. It has been used to treat many conditions, including diarrhea, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4856456/ (2016).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6164842/ (2018).—

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6924600/#:~:text=of%20paired%20data.-,A.,Lactobacillus%20spp.(2019).-

https://healthpath.com/gut-health/akkermansia-muciniphila-overview/#:~:text=Some%20of%20them%20aren't,polyphenols%20up%20and%20supercharge%20their (2020).—

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8624415/#:~:text=Based%20on%20the%20fresh%20weight,red%20onions%20(Table%201).(2021).-

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/359643751_Mucin_foraging_enables_Akkermansia_muciniphila_to_compete_against_other_microbes_in_the_gut_and_to_modulate_host_sterol_biosynthesis (2022).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10301191/ (2023).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9959343/ (2023).—

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/13/10/1550 (2024).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1595527/full (2025).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12156470/#:~:text=This%20classification%20is%20based%20on,phenolic%20compounds)%20and%20its%20significant (2025)

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/3/562 (2025).-

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2025/fo/d4fo03731f/unauth (2025).-

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