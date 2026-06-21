Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1h

Yes we suggest that it be taken daily. See my two post on "Preventing resistance..." from the Table of contents.

Reply
Share
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
6h

So what's the best dosage for a prophylactic effect? Why wait fo Mr. Cancer to come knocking?

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture