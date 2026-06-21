Dosing Of Ivermectin

There is no established or guideline-endorsed dose of ivermectin for cancer treatment, and all published experience comes from case reports, observational series, repurposed-drug programs, or extrapolation from preclinical studies. Consequently, dosing strategies vary considerably. The information below summarizes the most commonly reported approaches in integrative oncology practice, rather than a recommended standard of care.

Dosing Strategies Used in Multi-Drug Metabolic Programs

1. Continuous low-dose approach

This is the most commonly employed strategy in multi-drug metabolic protocols.

Typical dose:

0.2–0.4 mg/kg orally once daily

Examples:

60 kg person: 12–24 mg daily

70 kg person: 14–28 mg daily

80 kg person: 16–32 mg daily

90 kg person: 18–36 mg daily

The rationale is to provide continuous pressure on multiple pathways, including cancer stem-cell signaling, mitochondrial function, WNT/β-catenin, YAP/TAZ, and PAK1 signaling. This is the dosing strategy which we prefer as a component of the multi-drug and 5-axis protocol.

2. Intermittent “pulse” dosing

Some clinicians favor intermittent dosing to reduce cumulative exposure.

Common schedules include:

0.4 mg/kg daily for 5 consecutive days every 2–4 weeks

0.4–0.6 mg/kg three times weekly

0.3–0.4 mg/kg Monday–Wednesday–Friday

The theoretical rationale is that intermittent exposure may preserve efficacy while minimizing the risk of chronic toxicity. We believe that intermittent dosing protocols should be reserved for high risk prevention protocols (see ROOT 9) and prophylactic protocols following NED (see forthcoming protocols).

3. Higher-dose protocols

Higher doses have occasionally been used in refractory disease…. The key word here is refractory disease.

Reported ranges:

0.6–1.0 mg/kg/day

However:

clinical experience is limited,

long-term safety data are lacking,

these doses should be undertaken only with careful supervision.

Dosing Within the Five-Axis Metabolic Framework

Within the 8-week rotational model, ivermectin is often used continuously while other components rotate.

Weeks 1–4 (Mitochondrial/CSC Block)

Ivermectin: 0.2–0.4 mg/kg/day

Doxycycline

Curcumin

EGCG

Sulforaphane

Resveratrol

Weeks 5–8 (Mitotic Block)

Ivermectin: continue 0.2–0.4 mg/kg/day

Mebendazole

Curcumin

EGCG

Sulforaphane

Resveratrol

Why is ivermectin usually continued?

Unlike doxycycline and mebendazole, ivermectin has a broad multi-target profile, potentially affecting:

PAK1 signaling,

WNT/β-catenin,

YAP/TAZ pathways,

chloride channel regulation,

cancer stem-cell biology,

immune signaling,

mitochondrial function,

angiogenesis.

Because of this broad activity, many practitioners view ivermectin as a constant background pressure rather than an intervention requiring rotation.

Administration considerations

Ivermectin is generally taken:

on an empty stomach , or

2 hours before or after meals.

However, because ivermectin absorption increases substantially with dietary fat, some clinicians intentionally administer it with food to improve systemic exposure. There is currently no consensus regarding the optimal approach in oncology.

Monitoring

Although ivermectin is generally well tolerated, prolonged use warrants periodic monitoring.

Suggested assessments include:

Complete blood count,

Liver function tests,

Renal function,

Neurological symptoms,

Drug interaction review.

Safety

The most commonly reported adverse effects include:

nausea,

dizziness,

fatigue,

headache,

mild gastrointestinal upset.

Less commonly:

elevated liver enzymes,

rash,

neurological symptoms (usually associated with very high doses or interacting medications).

Ivermectin neurotoxicity

Neurotoxicity is the principal dose-limiting toxicity of ivermectin but is rare at conventional therapeutic doses. Under normal circumstances, ivermectin is actively excluded from the central nervous system by the P-glycoprotein (ABCB1/MDR1) transporter at the blood-brain barrier, resulting in minimal drug penetration into the brain. However, at very high doses, or in situations where P-glycoprotein function is impaired by genetic variants, severe liver dysfunction, blood-brain barrier disruption, or interacting medications, ivermectin may accumulate in the CNS and enhance GABA-mediated inhibitory neurotransmission.

The clinical manifestations of neurotoxicity range from mild dizziness, drowsiness, blurred vision, tremor, and ataxia to confusion, dysarthria, seizures, coma, and, rarely, respiratory depression and death. Most reported cases have occurred following massive intentional doing, massive ingestion of veterinary formulations, or co-administration with potent P-glycoprotein or CYP3A4 inhibitors that markedly increase systemic exposure. Potential interacting medications include potent inhibitors of P-glycoprotein (e.g., verapamil, amiodarone, quinidine, clarithromycin) and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole, itraconazole, ritonavir), which may increase systemic exposure. Clinicians should also exercise caution in patients with significant hepatic impairment or pre-existing neurological disease.

For patients receiving ivermectin as part of a multi-drug oncology protocol, careful dose escalation, avoidance of major drug interactions, and monitoring for early neurological symptoms are prudent. Extreme caution needs to be exercised when using dosages greater than 1mg/kg and the patient monitored for signs of neurotoxicity. Early symptoms such as dizziness, imbalance, excessive somnolence, visual changes, or confusion should prompt reassessment of therapy and consideration of dose reduction. A clear dose response relationship does not exist, and we therefore strongly suggest that the dose be titrated to a maximum of 0.8 -1.0 mg/kg. Overall, while ivermectin possesses a wide therapeutic index, neurotoxicity remains the principal dose-limiting toxicity at very high exposures, underscoring the importance of individualized dosing and careful clinical supervision.

A Practical approach to dosing Ivermectin.

We typically begin treatment with approximately 0.3 mg/kg/day of ivermectin. There are several reasons for this. First, ivermectin is only one component of a comprehensive, multi-target treatment strategy that also includes metabolic therapies, other repurposed drugs, nutraceuticals, and lifestyle interventions. Because multiple cancer pathways are targeted simultaneously, we rarely find it necessary to maximize the dose of any single agent from the outset. Many patients achieve meaningful clinical responses with moderate doses. As an old pharmacology principle reminds us, the best dose of any medicine is the smallest dose that effectively controls the disease.

Second, ivermectin has a practical dose-limiting toxicity. As the dose increases, some patients develop neurological symptoms, most commonly visual disturbances such as blurred vision, difficulty focusing, or altered color perception. These symptoms often determine the maximum tolerated dose long before theoretical pharmacologic limits are reached. When they occur, we simply reduce the dose until the symptoms resolve.

Our patients are monitored closely, and dosing is individualized. If the initial regimen produces an inadequate clinical or radiographic response, we cautiously increase the dose while carefully monitoring for toxicity. In practice, however, we rarely approach 1 mg/kg/day. Although some clinicians have used doses in that range, our experience has made us increasingly cautious. One patient treated by a colleague developed significant neurotoxicity after receiving nearly 1 mg/kg/day for more than six weeks, with tremor, gait instability, confusion, impaired memory, and manic behavior. Whether this reflected an unusual genetic susceptibility or the consequences of prolonged high exposure is impossible to know. What it reinforced, however, was medicine’s oldest principle: First, do no harm.

It is also important to distinguish short-term from prolonged high-dose therapy. Short courses of high-dose ivermectin have been reported to be well tolerated in other clinical settings, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cancer treatment is fundamentally different. Patients may receive ivermectin for months or even years, and there is very limited data regarding the long-term safety of sustained high-dose therapy.

Finally, one observation has consistently shaped our approach. In certain patients, ivermectin appears to have a striking anticancer effect, as though it is targeting a critical biological vulnerability unique to that individual’s tumor. When this occurs, the response is often evident at relatively modest doses, and further dose escalation offers little additional benefit while increasing the risk of toxicity. Readers may recall the case of Paul Mann, whose widely metastatic prostate cancer responded dramatically without the need for extreme dosing.

Our philosophy is simple: start low, monitor carefully, escalate only when necessary, and never increase the dose simply because more seems better. The objective is not to find the highest tolerated dose, but rather the lowest effective dose within a comprehensive multi-drug metabolic treatment program.

Practical dosing summary

Important caveat

There are no clinical trials which have established the optimal oncologic dose of ivermectin.

The doses above reflect published repurposing experiences and clinical practice patterns within integrative oncology programs, rather than evidence-based standards. Consequently, ivermectin should be considered an investigational adjunct used within a broader therapeutic framework and under the supervision of clinicians experienced in both oncology and repurposed-drug protocols.

Dosing Of Mebendazole

As with ivermectin, there is no established or guideline-endorsed dose of mebendazole for cancer treatment, and all dosing strategies are derived from case reports, repurposing programs, and clinical experience rather than randomized trials. However, a fairly consistent pattern has emerged among clinicians using mebendazole as part of a multi-drug metabolic protocol.

Mebendazole Dosing Strategies in Multi-Drug Cancer Programs

1. Continuous Moderate-Dose Approach (most commonly used)

Typical dose:

100–200 mg orally twice daily

Total daily dose: 200–400 mg/day

This approach attempts to maintain continuous pressure on:

microtubule dynamics,

glucose uptake,

angiogenesis,

cancer stem cell populations.

This dose range is commonly used because of its favorable tolerability profile. Our preferred dosage is 100 mg twice daily.

2. Higher-Dose Oncologic Approach

In several repurposing programs and case reports, higher doses have been employed.

Typical dose:

500 mg twice daily

Total daily dose: 1,000 mg/day

The rationale is that higher plasma concentrations may be required to achieve some of the anticancer effects observed in laboratory studies.

The safety of long-term high dose mebendazole is unknown. This strategy requires close monitoring.

3. Rotational Five-Axis Strategy

Within the 8-week Five-Axis Model, mebendazole is typically introduced during the Mitotic Block Phase.

Weeks 1–4

(Mitochondrial/CSC Phase)

Doxycycline

Ivermectin

Curcumin

EGCG

Sulforaphane

Resveratrol

Weeks 5–8

(Mitotic/Cytoskeletal Phase)

Mebendazole

100–200 mg twice daily

Some clinicians increase to 500 mg twice daily in selected patients

Plus:

Ivermectin

Curcumin

EGCG

Sulforaphane

Resveratrol

After 4 weeks:

Rotate back to doxycycline.

Why rotate doxycycline and mebendazole?

The rationale is based on changing selective pressure.

Doxycycline primarily targets:

mitochondrial biogenesis,

oxidative phosphorylation,

cancer stem cells.

Mebendazole primarily targets:

tubulin polymerization,

mitotic spindle formation,

glucose transport,

angiogenesis.

The sequence becomes:

Mitochondria → Microtubules → Mitochondria

rather than maintaining identical pressure continuously.

This strategy is intended to reduce the likelihood of adaptive resistance.

Administration

Because mebendazole is poorly absorbed, many clinicians recommend taking it:

with a fatty meal

to improve bioavailability.

The absolute improvement in absorption varies, but taking mebendazole with dietary fat appears reasonable.

Monitoring

For short courses (2–4 weeks), toxicity is usually minimal.

For repeated or prolonged administration, periodic monitoring is prudent.

Recommended assessments include:

Complete blood count,

Liver function tests,

Renal function,

Clinical assessment for gastrointestinal symptoms.

Adverse effects

The most commonly reported adverse effects are:

abdominal discomfort,

diarrhea,

nausea,

headache.

Less common:

reversible elevations of liver enzymes,

neutropenia (rare),

rash.

Most reports suggest that doses up to 500 mg twice daily are generally well tolerated in appropriately selected patients.

Toxicity of Mebendazole and Fenbendazole

Mebendazole has been used safely for decades as an antiparasitic drug, with an excellent safety profile when administered as short courses for intestinal helminth infections. When repurposed for cancer, however, treatment is often prolonged and employs higher daily doses, making toxicity monitoring more important. Overall, mebendazole is generally well tolerated, with the most common adverse effects being mild gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea. The principal concern with long-term therapy is hepatotoxicity. Mild, asymptomatic elevations in serum aminotransferases (ALT and AST) have been reported, particularly with doses of 500 mg twice daily or higher administered for several weeks or months. Clinically significant liver injury is uncommon and is usually reversible following dose reduction or discontinuation. For patients receiving prolonged therapy, liver function tests should be monitored at baseline and then periodically—typically every 4–8 weeks.

Fenbendazole, a closely related benzimidazole used primarily in veterinary medicine, has attracted considerable interest because of anecdotal reports of anticancer activity. However, unlike mebendazole, human safety data are extremely limited, particularly with chronic administration. Although fenbendazole appears to have a favorable safety profile in animals, isolated case reports have described severe drug-induced liver injury in individuals self-administering prolonged courses for cancer. Because fenbendazole has not undergone formal clinical evaluation in humans, its true incidence of hepatotoxicity is unknown. Until more safety data becomes available, caution is warranted, particularly in patients with pre-existing liver disease or those receiving other potentially hepatotoxic medications.

For patients receiving either mebendazole or fenbendazole as part of an investigational multi-drug metabolic oncology program, regular monitoring of liver function is essential. Baseline measurements of ALT, AST, alkaline phosphatase, and bilirubin should be obtained before treatment and repeated periodically during therapy. Any persistent elevation of liver enzymes greater than approximately three times the upper limit of normal, or the development of jaundice or other clinical evidence of liver injury, should prompt interruption of therapy and further evaluation. Given the substantially larger body of human safety data, mebendazole is generally preferred over fenbendazole when selecting a benzimidazole for investigational use in oncology.

Practical Summary

Comparison with ivermectin

Important caveat

The dosing schedules above represent commonly used repurposing approaches within integrative oncology programs and should be interpreted as investigational adjunctive strategies rather than evidence-based standards of care.

Within the Five-Axis framework, mebendazole serves primarily as the Axis 3 agent, providing sustained cytoskeletal and mitotic pressure while the other axes target metabolism, cancer stem cells, angiogenesis, and immune dysfunction.

This is a potentially toxic dosing protocol which we Do NOT Recommend (downloaded from various Social Media Sites).

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.