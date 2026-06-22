Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Leah Clewley's avatar
Leah Clewley
1h

I also follow a cancer doctor who is from Canada and will soon be in Florida. He always cautions against using high dosage ivermectin, Fenben, or Menben without the supervision of a doctor. He has given details of symptoms you should be aware of when dosing and backing down your dose if any of those symptoms appear. I have great respect for him as he has helped thousands of people recover from Cancer.

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jwemd's avatar
jwemd
1h

Excellent and important follow-up post Dr Marik!

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