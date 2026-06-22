My previous post entitled “The Ivermectin and Mebendazole Dosing Question: What Is the Optimal Dose for Cancer?” reviewed the dosing of Ivermectin and Mebendazole and the toxicity of each drug. I provided suggested dosages (see table below) and cautioned against the use of high “toxic” doses that are being prescribed by some practitioners.

In response to this post, many comments were posted and I received many e-mails. Below is an abbreviated selection of these comments which I believe validates our dosing approach.

“There's a Canadian doc, can't think of his name, who had a chart for different stages of cancer. For stage 4 with mets, he recommended 2 mg/kg. My husband took this dosage and ended up with what appeared to be a complete psychotic break, ending up in the hospital. Do not take those high doses! I took half that for one day only, and experienced weird vision. That ended our experiment with iver.”

“One very important consideration that I have never seen anyone mention is that high dose Ivermectin is extremely dangerous for someone with already existing arrhythmias. It lengthens the QT interval and can (and has) caused sudden cardiac arrest. It happened to my wife, and almost killed her. She was taking 60 milligrams per day. When she raised it to 90 mgs, her heart stopped.”

“I was taking 30 mg/day (0.3 mg/kg). On the advice of my practitioner I increased the dose to 90 mg/day. Within hours of the higher dose I developed visual disturbances, headache, unsteady gait and severe headache. These resolved once I stopped the medication and then reduced the ivermectin dose back to 30 mg/day.”

Many patients complained of severe visual symptoms with a dose of ivermectin greater than 0.6 mg/kg.

“As a provider, I have seen many patients with severe hepatotoxicity from the use of high doses of Fendendazole (>= 444 mg/day for 6 days/week)”

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