Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 26

A vegetarian ketogenic diet is quite feasible. The main challenge is achieving sufficiently low carbohydrate intake while obtaining adequate protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and fiber without relying on meat or fish.

A practical lacto-ovo vegetarian keto diet is considerably easier than a vegan ketogenic diet because eggs and dairy provide high-quality protein with relatively few carbohydrates.

A typical framework would emphasize:

- Protein: eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, cheese, tofu, tempeh, seitan, hemp hearts, and low-carbohydrate protein powders.

- Fats: extra-virgin olive oil, avocado, olives, macadamia nuts, walnuts, pecans, chia, flaxseed, hemp seeds, and modest amounts of coconut products.

- Vegetables: leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, asparagus, mushrooms, peppers, cucumber, and other non-starchy vegetables.

- Limited fruit: primarily berries, avocado, olives, and small amounts of other low-sugar fruits.

- Avoid/minimize: sugar, bread, pasta, rice, potatoes, cereals, juices, and most highly refined foods. Beans and lentils are nutritious but usually need portion restriction if maintaining nutritional ketosis.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 26

Thanks. I agree. There is a great deal of information that I want to share, and it will take time to work through it all. The Library will always be there, so there is no need to absorb everything at once. You can return to it whenever you wish and revisit the topics or information that are most relevant to you.

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