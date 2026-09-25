Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

Cancer is not simply a collection of rapidly dividing cells. It is also a disease of profoundly altered cellular metabolism. One of the most reproducible metabolic features of malignancy is increased glucose uptake and glycolysis, known as the Warburg effect: many cancers consume glucose avidly and convert much of it to lactate, even when oxygen is plentiful (1,2). This is the same property that makes tumors light up on an FDG-PET scan, which uses a radiolabeled glucose analogue to locate metabolically active tissue.

This observation provides the rationale for using nutrition to modify the metabolic environment in which a tumor lives. It is worth being precise about what that means. The objective of a therapeutic ketogenic diet is not to “starve cancer” in any literal sense. Even when dietary carbohydrate falls to very low levels, the liver continues to manufacture glucose through gluconeogenesis, and blood glucose remains within the normal range (3). The real objective is to change the systemic metabolic terrain: to flatten glucose excursions, reduce insulin signaling, raise circulating ketones, and shift normal tissues toward greater reliance on fatty acids and ketone bodies (4,5).

Within a multi-axis metabolic approach, diet therefore serves as the foundation upon which other interventions are layered. Its central objectives are lowering systemic glucose, reducing insulin and IGF-1 signaling, activating AMPK, suppressing mTOR signaling, and imposing sustained metabolic stress on cells that depend heavily on glycolysis.

A necessary caveat. A sound biological rationale is not the same as proof of clinical benefit. Current human studies show that ketogenic diets reliably lower glucose and insulin and can usually produce nutritional ketosis. Whether these changes translate into longer progression-free or overall survival remains uncertain (6). The ketogenic diet is best understood as an adjunct to evidence-based cancer treatment, not a replacement for it.

Why Carbohydrate Restriction May Matter

A conventional Western diet, built around bread, cereals, rice, potatoes, sugar, and sweetened drinks, produces repeated surges in glucose and insulin throughout the day. From the perspective of a metabolic anticancer strategy, this pattern works against nearly every objective described above. Carbohydrate restriction addresses it through four interrelated mechanisms.

1. It reduces glucose excursions

Many tumors display increased glucose uptake and glycolytic activity. Restricting rapidly absorbed carbohydrate removes the large post-meal glucose peaks that represent periods of metabolic abundance. It does not eliminate glucose from the circulation, and it would be misleading to claim otherwise, but it replaces a pattern of repeated spikes with one of low, stable glucose.

2. It lowers insulin exposure

Insulin is far more than a glucose-regulating hormone. Insulin and the closely related IGF-1 signal through the PI3K–AKT–mTOR pathway, one of the most important regulators of cellular growth, protein synthesis, metabolism, and survival, and one of the most frequently activated pathways in human cancer. Lowering carbohydrate intake generally lowers circulating insulin, reducing a persistent growth signal (7).

This connection has practical relevance to modern oncology. Drugs that inhibit PI3K frequently cause hyperglycemia, which in turn triggers a compensatory rise in insulin that can partially reactivate the very pathway being targeted. Preclinical work has shown that a ketogenic diet can blunt this insulin feedback and enhance the activity of PI3K inhibitors in animal models, and this interaction is now being explored clinically (8).

3. It favors AMPK signaling

AMPK is the cell’s principal energy sensor. When energy is scarce, AMPK is activated and generally opposes energy-intensive anabolic processes, including mTOR-driven growth. Carbohydrate restriction, lower insulin, AMPK activation, and reduced mTOR signaling therefore form a biologically coherent chain, with each step reinforcing the next (9,10).

4. It creates an alternative fuel environment

When carbohydrate availability becomes sufficiently low, the liver converts fatty acids into the ketone bodies β-hydroxybutyrate and acetoacetate. Brain, heart, and skeletal muscle adapt to using these molecules efficiently. Ketones are also increasingly recognized as signaling metabolites in their own right, influencing gene expression and inflammation rather than acting simply as fuel (11,12). Many tumor cells, by contrast, appear less metabolically flexible, and whether this produces a clinically meaningful disadvantage for human cancers remains an active area of research.

Taken together, these mechanisms explain why the objective is better described as metabolic pressure rather than glucose starvation.

What the Clinical Evidence Shows

Enthusiasm for the ketogenic diet in cancer should be matched by honesty about the state of the evidence. Human studies, most of them small and heterogeneous, have consistently shown that patients with cancer can follow a ketogenic diet, that it lowers blood glucose and insulin, and that it can do so without necessarily causing harmful weight loss when properly supervised (13,5). Several studies have also reported favorable changes in body composition and patient-reported quality of life.

What these studies have not yet established is a reliable improvement in tumor response or survival. A 2024 meta-analysis of randomized trials found a significant reduction in blood glucose but insufficient evidence for definitive improvements in the other cancer-related outcomes examined (6). Trials have been limited by small numbers, short duration, variable adherence, differing dietary definitions, and mixed tumor types (14). Interest has been greatest in brain tumors, particularly glioblastoma, where the metabolic rationale is strongest, but even here larger controlled trials are needed (15). [See next post}.

The appropriate conclusion is neither dismissal nor overstatement. The metabolic effects of the diet are well established; its effect on cancer-specific outcomes is an important unanswered question.

What Does a Therapeutic Ketogenic Diet Look Like?

A ketogenic diet is a very-low-carbohydrate, adequate-protein, high-fat dietary pattern designed to maintain nutritional ketosis. There is no single carbohydrate threshold appropriate for everyone, but in practice nutritional ketosis usually requires an intake of approximately 20–50 g of net carbohydrate per day. Some people remain in ketosis at the upper end of this range; others need to stay close to 20 g.

Net carbohydrate is simply total carbohydrate minus fiber. Fiber is not digested into glucose, so a food’s net carbohydrate content is a better guide to its metabolic effect than its total carbohydrate content.

Total carbohydrate − fiber = net carbohydrate

Several versions of the diet exist. The classic ketogenic diet, developed for childhood epilepsy, uses a strict ratio of fat to protein plus carbohydrate (often 4:1 or 3:1) and is usually managed by a specialist dietitian. Modified approaches, such as the modified Atkins or well-formulated low-carbohydrate diet, limit carbohydrate without rigid ratios and are far easier to sustain. Some programs add medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, which the liver converts readily into ketones (16). For most adults, a modified, whole-food approach is the practical starting point.

Whatever the version, the emphasis should be on whole, minimally processed foods rather than on hitting a macronutrient ratio with processed “keto” products.

Protein and energy: do not under-eat

Protein should not be unnecessarily restricted in a patient with cancer. Preservation of lean body mass is one of the most important nutritional goals during treatment, and muscle loss is strongly associated with poorer tolerance of therapy and worse outcomes (17). European (ESPEN) oncology nutrition guidelines recommend a protein intake above 1 g per kilogram of body weight per day, and up to 1.5 g/kg/day where possible, with total energy intake typically in the range of 25–30 kcal/kg/day (18,19). A ketogenic diet can and should meet these targets.

Building the Diet: Foods to Emphasize

Fish and seafood

Seafood deserves first place among animal proteins. It provides high-quality protein, and fatty fish supplies the long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have anti-inflammatory properties and help counterbalance the omega-6 fats that dominate modern diets (20).

Fatty fish: salmon, sardines, mackerel, herring, anchovies, trout, and tuna. Aim to include these several times a week.

Other seafood: cod, halibut, sea bass, snapper, shrimp, crab, lobster, scallops, mussels, and oysters. Shellfish contain small amounts of carbohydrate, but ordinary portions remain compatible with carbohydrate restriction.

Meat and poultry

Beef, lamb, pork, venison and other game, chicken, turkey, and duck are all suitable. Fresh, unprocessed meat contains essentially no carbohydrate.

Wherever practical, choose unprocessed rather than processed meats. Bacon, sausage, salami, and hot dogs may technically be ketogenic, but “low carbohydrate” and “optimal food” are not synonymous; processed meats often contain added sugars, starch fillers, and nitrites, and are associated with increased cancer risk (21). Biltong, a traditional South African air-dried meat made from thick strips of whole-muscle beef or game, is an excellent low-carbohydrate snack, provided the product contains no added sugar.

Eggs

Eggs are among the most useful foods on a ketogenic diet. A large egg contains less than 1 g of carbohydrate while providing high-quality protein, fat, choline, vitamins, minerals, and the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. Most of these nutrients are concentrated in the yolk, so whole eggs are preferable to egg whites alone.

Non-starchy vegetables: eat generously

A ketogenic diet should not become a meat-and-butter diet. Non-starchy vegetables are where much of its nutritional value lies, supplying fiber, potassium, magnesium, folate, carotenoids, polyphenols, glucosinolates, and a wide range of other phytochemicals. They should fill at least half the plate at most meals.

Leafy greens: spinach, kale, Swiss chard, collard greens, arugula, romaine, watercress, and bok choy. These offer exceptional micronutrient density for very little carbohydrate.

Cruciferous vegetables: broccoli, broccoli sprouts, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage. These are rich in glucosinolates such as the precursor of sulforaphane, which is especially concentrated in broccoli sprouts (22).

Other good choices: asparagus, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumber, celery, mushrooms, eggplant, green beans, bell peppers, and radishes.

Garlic, onions, leeks, herbs, and spices add flavor and their own beneficial compounds. Onions contain more carbohydrate than most vegetables on this list, so portion size matters.

Fats: quality matters

Ketogenic does not mean unlimited saturated fat. Because fat supplies most of the energy on this diet, its quality matters more than on any other eating pattern.

Extra-virgin olive oil should be the primary fat, used generously on salads and vegetables and for finishing dishes. It is rich in monounsaturated fat and polyphenols (23).

Avocado and avocado oil provide predominantly monounsaturated fat together with fiber and potassium. Olives are low in carbohydrate and rich in monounsaturated fat and polyphenols.

Nuts and seeds are nutrient-dense and convenient. The best choices are macadamias, walnuts, pecans, almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts, along with chia, flax, hemp, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds. Cashews and pistachios are higher in carbohydrate and need more caution. Because nuts are easy to overeat, measure a portion rather than eating from the bag.

Butter, ghee, and coconut oil can be used in reasonable amounts, but the dominant fat sources should be extra-virgin olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds, and oily fish, rather than a diet constructed around butter, cream, bacon, and coconut oil.

Dairy: choose carefully

Full-fat dairy can be a valuable part of a ketogenic diet, supplying protein, fat, calcium, and flavor. The key is choosing plain, unsweetened products and paying attention to portion size, since milk sugar (lactose) is the main source of carbohydrate in dairy.

Cheese

There are hundreds of varieties of cheese, and most are very low in carbohydrate and rich in fat, making cheese one of the most convenient foods on a ketogenic diet. Hard and aged cheeses such as cheddar, Parmesan, Gouda, and Swiss contain almost no carbohydrate, because most of the lactose is lost with the whey or broken down during aging. Feta, goat cheese, mozzarella, and brie are also excellent choices.

Cheese is high in saturated fat, which has long made it a target of dietary advice. However, the evidence has not shown that cheese increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, and a meta-analysis of 15 prospective studies found that higher cheese consumption was associated with a modestly lower risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and stroke (24). These are observational data and do not prove a protective effect, but they offer reassurance that cheese can be included in a well-formulated diet.

Cream cheese is very low in carbohydrate and added sugar. Spread on a slice of low-carbohydrate bread or paired with celery, cucumber, or smoked salmon, it makes a simple and satisfying snack.

Plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese

Plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are nutritious, high-protein foods, which makes them particularly useful for patients working to preserve lean body mass. Both contain some carbohydrate, so they belong in the portion-controlled tier, but they fit comfortably within a ketogenic diet when eaten in moderation.

Both foods are also filling. High-protein Greek yogurt has been shown to reduce hunger, increase fullness, and delay subsequent eating (25). Cottage cheese is likely to act similarly because of its high casein content, although human studies of cottage cheese specifically remain few and small (26).

Choose plain, unsweetened versions. Yogurts labeled “no added sugar” or “sugar-free” contain essentially no added sugar, although they still contain a few grams of naturally occurring lactose per serving, so it is worth checking the label for total carbohydrate. Either food makes a quick snack on its own, or a simple keto treat when topped with chopped walnuts or pecans, cinnamon, a few raspberries, or other spices.

Cream and half-and-half

Cream is the fat-rich portion of fresh milk that is separated during processing. Half-and-half is a blend of roughly equal parts cream and whole milk, so it contains somewhat more lactose than cream but still very little carbohydrate per typical serving.

According to USDA data, both cream and half-and-half are very low in carbohydrate and high in fat, making them well suited to coffee, tea, sauces, and soups. They are calorie-dense and easy to overuse, however, so they are best enjoyed in moderation rather than as a primary fat source.

A caution about low-fat dairy

Resist the assumption that low-fat is better. Many flavored low-fat dairy products compensate for the removed fat with added sugars or starches, which is precisely the opposite of what this diet requires.

Fruit: the major exception to “fruit is healthy”

Fruit contains many valuable nutrients, but most fruit also contains substantial sugar. Avocado and olives, both botanically fruits, are ideal. Small portions of berries can also fit: raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries, with blueberries in smaller quantities.

Individual responses vary considerably. A handful of blueberries may be well tolerated by one person yet produce a substantial glucose rise in another, which is why portion size and personal metabolic response, ideally measured, matter more than general rules (27).

Most other fruits should be avoided or markedly restricted, including bananas, grapes, mango, pineapple, apples, pears, oranges, peaches, cherries, watermelon, and all dried fruit such as dates and raisins. Fruit juice should be avoided entirely. Removing the intact food matrix makes it remarkably easy to consume a large sugar load in seconds.

Foods to Avoid

The major categories to eliminate are sugar, grains, starches, most fruit, legumes, sweetened beverages, and high-sugar dairy products. The table below lists common examples.

The hidden-carbohydrate problem

Some of the greatest obstacles are foods marketed as healthy. The following deserve particular vigilance:

Granola is often extraordinarily high in sugar.

Protein bars can contain as much carbohydrate as a candy bar.

Smoothies blend several servings of fruit into a single, rapidly absorbed glucose load.

Low-fat yogurt frequently contains added sugar.

Plant milks , especially sweetened oat and rice milk, can be carbohydrate-rich.

Sauces, dressings, and marinades frequently contain sugar.

“Keto” products may contain starches, sugar alcohols, and modified fibers that produce very different glucose responses in different people.

The practical rule is simple: read the nutrition label and ingredient list rather than trusting the front of the package.

Beverages

Water, mineral water, unsweetened sparkling water, coffee, and green, black, or herbal tea are all carbohydrate-free or essentially so, and should form the basis of daily fluid intake. Soda, fruit juice, sweet tea, energy and sports drinks, sweetened coffee drinks, milkshakes, and sweetened plant milks should be avoided.

Alcohol deserves particular caution. Beer, sweet wines, cocktails, and liqueurs can deliver substantial carbohydrate, and alcohol itself can interfere with metabolic goals, sleep, liver function, and nutritional status, as well as interacting with many cancer treatments.

A three-tier food system

For many patients, a color-coded system of green, orange, and red is easier to remember than a long list of individual foods.

Putting It on the Plate

Rather than asking patients to calculate every biochemical variable, it is more useful to give them a simple visual rule for every meal:

Protein + non-starchy vegetables + healthy fat

A typical day might look like this:

Meal Timing: Intermittent Fasting and the Problem of Snacking

What we eat is only half of the metabolic picture. When and how often we eat also shape glucose and insulin exposure across the day. A ketogenic diet and a structured eating pattern reinforce each other, and together they extend the periods during which insulin is low, ketones are elevated, and AMPK signaling predominates.

Intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating

Intermittent fasting is an umbrella term for eating patterns that alternate periods of eating with periods of fasting. The most practical form for most people is time-restricted eating, in which all food is consumed within a consistent daily window, commonly 8 to 10 hours, followed by an overnight fast of 14 to 16 hours. For example, a patient might eat between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and consume only water, black coffee, or unsweetened tea outside those hours.

The metabolic rationale overlaps closely with that of the ketogenic diet. During a fast, insulin falls, stored glycogen is gradually depleted, fatty acid oxidation and ketone production rise, AMPK is activated, and mTOR signaling declines. Fasting also stimulates autophagy, the cell’s internal recycling process (28,29). A ketogenic diet makes fasting considerably easier, because a body already adapted to burning fat and ketones experiences far less hunger and fewer energy dips between meals.

In oncology, fasting has also been studied around chemotherapy. Short periods of fasting or a fasting-mimicking diet in the days surrounding treatment have been investigated for their potential to protect normal cells while sensitizing cancer cells to treatment, a concept known as differential stress resistance (30). Early human trials, including a randomized trial in breast cancer, have reported encouraging signals for tolerability and treatment response (31), but this remains investigational and should be undertaken only in coordination with the oncology team.

A reasonable approach is to begin with a 12-hour overnight fast, such as 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and extend the fasting window gradually as the ketogenic diet becomes established. Two or three well-constructed meals within the eating window are generally sufficient. Overnight fasting duration may itself matter: in an observational analysis of women with early-stage breast cancer, a nightly fast of less than 13 hours was associated with a higher risk of recurrence (32).

Fasting must not become under-eating. The goal of time-restricted eating is to compress the eating window, not to reduce total nutrition. Protein and energy targets still need to be met within the window. Fasting is generally inappropriate for patients who are losing weight involuntarily, have cachexia or sarcopenia, are malnourished, or struggle to eat enough. Patients taking insulin, sulfonylureas, or SGLT2 inhibitors must not fast without medical supervision.

A sample day: 18:6 time-restricted eating

The plan below shows how a ketogenic diet fits within a 6-hour eating window, with an 18-hour fast from 6 p.m. to noon the following day. It is built for an adult of about 70 kg and provides roughly 1,800 kcal, 100 g of protein (about 1.4 g/kg), and 30 g of net carbohydrate. This meets the protein and energy targets recommended for patients with cancer (18,19) while remaining comfortably ketogenic.

The salmon can be exchanged for chicken thighs, steak, lamb, or another oily fish, and the vegetables for any from the green tier. Figures are approximate and should be scaled to body weight: larger or more active patients will need bigger portions, and the aim is always to eat enough within the window, not to eat less overall.

Options for the mid-window meal

The 3 p.m. meal is the most flexible part of the day and the easiest to vary. Each option below provides a similar or greater amount of protein than the yogurt bowl with no more carbohydrate, so any of them can be exchanged without changing the day’s overall targets.

A few points make these options work. Biltong varies considerably between producers, so choose products made from whole-muscle meat without added sugar, and check the label. Bread needs particular care: ordinary wholegrain, multigrain, or “high-grain” breads still contain around 12–20 g of net carbohydrate per slice and will disrupt ketosis. Choose a seeded low-carbohydrate bread, typically made from seeds, nut flours, flax, and egg, with no more than about 5 g of net carbohydrate per slice, and read the ingredient list for added starches and sugar. Nuts should be weighed or portioned in advance, since a “handful” can easily be two or three servings.

An 18-hour daily fast is an advanced schedule. Most people should reach it gradually, starting with a 12-hour overnight fast and extending the window over several weeks once keto-adapted. A 6-hour window makes it harder to eat enough protein and energy, so it is not appropriate for patients who are losing weight, have a poor appetite, or are underweight, and it requires medical supervision for anyone taking insulin, sulfonylureas, or SGLT2 inhibitors.

Why excessive snacking works against the goal

Modern eating habits have drifted toward near-constant grazing. Many people eat six or more times a day, from breakfast through to a late-evening snack, and some are rarely more than two or three hours away from their last meal. Even on a ketogenic diet, this pattern undermines several of the diet’s objectives.

Every eating occasion stimulates insulin. Carbohydrate is the strongest stimulus, but protein and, to a lesser degree, fat also trigger an insulin response (33). Frequent snacking therefore keeps insulin intermittently elevated throughout the day and prevents the sustained low-insulin periods that are central to a metabolic strategy.

Grazing eliminates the fasting window. The metabolic benefits of the fasted state, including ketone production, AMPK activation, reduced mTOR signaling, and autophagy, require hours without food. A snack mid-morning, mid-afternoon, and late evening leaves little opportunity for any of them.

Keto snacks are easy to overeat. Nuts, cheese, and “keto” bars are calorie-dense and highly palatable, and they are rarely eaten in measured portions. Snacking is also one of the main routes by which processed products and hidden carbohydrates enter an otherwise well-formulated diet.

Snacking is often habit rather than hunger. Boredom, stress, screen time, and routine drive much of it. Once a person is keto-adapted, genuine hunger between well-constructed meals is usually modest, and many people find that the urge to snack fades within a few weeks.

The practical rule is to build meals that are satisfying enough to carry through to the next one: adequate protein, generous non-starchy vegetables, and sufficient healthy fat. If hunger regularly appears between meals, the better response is usually to make the preceding meal more substantial rather than to add a snack. Eating should stop two to three hours before bedtime (34).

There is one important exception. For patients with poor appetite, early satiety, treatment-related nausea, or unintended weight loss, smaller and more frequent meals and snacks may be necessary to meet protein and energy needs. In that situation, preventing malnutrition takes precedence over maximizing the fasting window, and snacks should be chosen from the green and orange tiers.

Getting Started: The First Few Weeks

The transition into ketosis typically takes several days, and full adaptation, in which muscles and brain become efficient at using fat and ketones, may take several weeks. Knowing what to expect makes the early period far easier.

The “keto flu.” During the first week, many people experience fatigue, headache, light-headedness, irritability, muscle cramps, or difficulty concentrating. These symptoms are largely due to fluid and electrolyte shifts: as insulin falls, the kidneys excrete more sodium and water (35). They are usually transient and are often prevented or relieved by adequate fluid and electrolyte intake.

Electrolytes. Most people need more sodium than they expect on a ketogenic diet, which can be supplied through salted food or broth. Potassium (from leafy greens and avocado) and magnesium are also important. Patients with heart failure, kidney disease, or hypertension should adjust sodium and potassium intake only with medical guidance.

Fiber and bowel function. Constipation is common in the early weeks, particularly if vegetable intake is low. Generous non-starchy vegetables, chia and flax seeds, adequate fluids, and magnesium usually help.

Start with the kitchen. Removing obvious sources of sugar and refined starch from the home, planning the first week’s meals, and keeping simple green-tier foods on hand removes much of the day-to-day friction.

Involve the care team. Ideally, the diet should be undertaken with the knowledge of the treating oncologist and, where available, with support from a dietitian experienced in therapeutic carbohydrate restriction.

Safety Considerations

Ketosis is not caloric deprivation

This distinction is particularly important in oncology. A ketogenic diet can reduce carbohydrate dramatically without deliberately restricting protein or total calories. Patients with cancer are vulnerable to involuntary weight loss, sarcopenia, cachexia, inadequate protein intake, and micronutrient deficiency, any of which can undermine treatment and recovery.

ESPEN specifically recommends against energy-restrictive diets in patients who are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition. It also notes that patients with cancer and insulin resistance who are losing weight may benefit from shifting dietary energy toward fat rather than carbohydrate, a recommendation that aligns naturally with a well-formulated ketogenic approach (18,19).

The objective is not “eat as little as possible.”

It is “reduce metabolically disruptive carbohydrate while preserving adequate protein, micronutrients, calories, and lean body mass.”

Any unintended weight loss, particularly loss of muscle, should prompt reassessment of energy and protein intake.

Ketosis is not ketoacidosis

Nutritional ketosis is a normal physiological state produced by carbohydrate restriction or fasting, typically with blood β-hydroxybutyrate levels between about 0.5 and 3 mmol/L and a normal blood pH (3). It should not be confused with diabetic ketoacidosis, a dangerous condition characterized by uncontrolled ketone production, metabolic acidosis, and, in most cases, severe insulin deficiency. The distinction is especially important for patients with diabetes.

Who needs closer supervision

A ketogenic diet is not appropriate for everyone without medical oversight. Particular care is needed in the following situations:

Diabetes medications. Insulin and sulfonylureas may need to be reduced promptly to avoid hypoglycemia. SGLT2 inhibitors carry a risk of euglycemic ketoacidosis, in which dangerous acidosis develops despite near-normal glucose, and are generally considered incompatible with a ketogenic diet (36).

Blood pressure medications , which may need adjustment as blood pressure often falls with carbohydrate restriction.

Established cachexia, significant malnutrition, or difficulty eating , where maintaining energy and protein intake takes priority.

Kidney disease, liver disease, pancreatic insufficiency, or a history of pancreatitis or gallbladder disease , which may affect protein or fat handling.

Pregnancy, breastfeeding, or a history of eating disorders.

Rare inborn errors of fat metabolism (such as fatty acid oxidation disorders, carnitine deficiencies, pyruvate carboxylase deficiency, and porphyria), which are absolute contraindications (16).

Lipid responses to a ketogenic diet also vary between individuals. Most people see lower triglycerides and higher HDL cholesterol, but a subset develop substantial rises in LDL cholesterol and ApoB (37), which should be monitored and addressed, often by shifting fat intake further toward olive oil, nuts, and fish.

Monitoring the Metabolic Response

Because individual responses to particular foods vary so widely, we recommend continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) where available. A CGM turns abstract dietary rules into immediate, personal feedback, showing exactly which foods and portions cause glucose to rise (27). It is a valuable behavioral and metabolic tool, although it has not been established as a test for monitoring cancer treatment.

Useful measurements, depending on circumstances, include:

Blood ketone meters provide more reliable readings than urine strips, which become less accurate once the body adapts to ketosis. Some clinicians also track the glucose–ketone index (blood glucose in mmol/L divided by β-hydroxybutyrate in mmol/L) as a single composite marker of metabolic state (38); it is a convenient summary measure, though specific therapeutic targets have not been validated in clinical trials.

For a metabolic strategy, glucose stability may be more informative than simply declaring a food “keto.” A product labeled “2 g net carbs” is of questionable value if it repeatedly produces a substantial glucose excursion in the person eating it.

The Central Concept: Change the Metabolic Terrain

The ketogenic diet should not be presented simply as a list of forbidden carbohydrates. Its purpose within a metabolic strategy is broader: to move the body from one metabolic state to another.

This is why, within the proposed Five-Axis framework, diet is not another pill or supplement to add to the list. It establishes the metabolic environment in which the other interventions are intended to operate.

At the same time, the clinical evidence requires appropriate restraint. The randomized-trial data show a clear effect on glucose but do not yet demonstrate definitive improvements in cancer outcomes (6), and nutritional guidelines emphasize that restrictive diets must never compromise energy intake or worsen malnutrition (19).

In summary

Within a metabolic approach to cancer, diet is the foundation. A well-formulated ketogenic diet is designed to lower glucose and insulin signaling, promote nutritional ketosis, and alter the metabolic environment in which cancer develops and progresses.

It should be considered an adjunct to evidence-based cancer treatment, not a replacement for surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or immunotherapy.

Its metabolic effects are well established; whether these effects translate into improved cancer-specific survival remains an important unanswered clinical question.

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