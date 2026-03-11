The metabolic shift is so vital because it turns patients from ‘victims of a genetic lottery’ into active participants in their own healing. Understanding the ‘why’ and “how” gives us the power to act. Keep pushing for the truth! -Susan

As articulated by Susan ( a new friend and subscriber) this Chapter will empower all patients with cancer to become active participants in their HEALING process. This chapter also provides the knowledge behind the measures to prevent cancer (in the posts to come). No one is immune from cancer. Please read this post carefully. We are all in this together.

- Paul

This is an important chapter and ties all the components of the metabolic management of cancer together. It is important to emphasize that while each component is important, the different strategies act together synergistically to achieve the best outcome. This chapter provides an overview of the topic; subsequent chapters detail the components in more detail.

Although mitochondrial replacement therapy could, in principle, restore a more normal energy metabolism and differentiated state to tumor cells, it is unlikely that this therapeutic approach would be available in the foreseeable future. (1, 2) However, if cancer is primarily a disease of energy metabolism, then rational approaches to cancer management can be found in therapies that specifically target energy metabolism.

The goal of metabolic adjunctive treatments is to “starve the cancer cell” by modulating energy pathways that are important to the survival of cancer cells and thereby reduce cancer growth and cancer metastases (the cause of death in over 90% of cancer patients). An approach to cancer treatment is emerging with research showing impressive results from the use of metabolically targeted drug cocktails alongside conventional chemotherapy. The metabolic protocol is designed to work primarily by restricting the overall ability of cancer cells to take up and use (i.e., ‘metabolize’) energy. By starving cancer cells of energy substrates, metabolic interventions may reduce the capacity of cancer cells to defend themselves against chemotherapy and radiation. The metabolic protocol may also act on the many dysregulated signaling pathways within cancer cells helping to enable apoptosis, or “programmed cell death,” allowing chemotherapy and radiation to kill cancer cells more effectively.

The most important and central approach to the metabolic treatment of cancers is dietary calorie (glucose) restriction. This is supplemented with pharmacologic and nutraceutical compounds that target specific cancer pathways and interventions that restore “normal” anticancer immunity and prevent metastases.

It is important to emphasize that there is no single “magic bullet” and that multiple interventions act synergistically and simultaneously to promote cancer cell death. The combination of dietary interventions together with multiple repurposed drugs/nutraceuticals which act synergistically is strongly recommended. This approach is similar to that of the Care Oncology Clinic, which uses the patented Metabolic Oncology COC Protocol™ consisting of a combination of conventional pharmaceuticals (metformin, atorvastatin, mebendazole, doxycycline, and an NSAID) that theoretically work together to restrict the overall ability of cancer cells to take up and use energy. (3) However, similar to the work of Jane McLelland, (4) we suggest a more extensive and targeted list of pharmacologic and nutraceutical compounds combined with glucose restriction and a ketogenic diet. (Please note that the Care Oncology Clinic has now been dissolved in the United States and our mention of it herein is in no way an endorsement or recommendation.)

Figure1. Overall approach metabolic approach to the treatment of cancer

The metabolic approach to cancer should be considered as adjunctive to more “traditional” approaches to cancer treatment. The metabolic treatments will likely act synergistically with the more traditional approaches, thereby increasing tumor response rate, limiting the toxicities of standard chemotherapy, limiting the risk of metastasis, and leading to an improvement in overall quality of life. This combined approach will allow for reduced dosages of standard chemotherapeutic agents, drastically reducing their toxicity (metronomic dosing).

Components of the metabolic management of cancer:

Dietary management and ketogenic diet. Due to the Warburg effect glycolytic reprogramming of cancer cells renders the cancer cell dependent on glucose (sugar) as the predominant source of fuel to generate energy (ATP). By limiting the intake of glucose, one is promoting cancer cell apoptosis (death) by starving the cancer cell of glucose. This is the most important component of the metabolic approach to cancer. It is likely that the metabolic approach will fail unless a semi-strict ketogenic diet is followed. When oncologists are asked by the cancer patient what diet they should follow, the stereotypic answer is “anything, ice cream, pizza, candies etc. it does not matter”. This answer is categorically wrong, as demonstrated by the oncologist’s own literature. (5, 6) A carbohydrate-restricted diet (less than 25 g of carbohydrates per day) that is high in saturated fat and Omega-3 fatty acids (ketogenic diet) is suggested. Avoid all processed food. (7) Contrary to current dogma, saturated fatty acids are “healthy,” but you should avoid processed Omega-6 vegetable oils. (8, 9) Avoid foods that are high on the glycemic index and follow the “hacks” to flatten the blood glucose curve. (10) See the chapter on dietary management for more detailed information. It should be noted that while there are well documented case reports of patients curing themselves from widely metastatic cancer with dietary manipulation alone; (11) this approach alone is not recommended.

Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals . These agents play a critical role in the metabolic approach to cancer. Via modulating the activity of diverse enzymes and proteins these agents have diverse modes of action that include promoting cancer cell apotosis, causing cell cycle arrest, decreasing cell proliferaion, activating autophagy, enhancing T cell immunity, decreasing tumor microenvironment immunosuppression, decreasing angiogenesis, anti-inflammatory actions and decreasing blood glucose and glutamine. Suprisingly unclike convnetional chemotherapeutic agansts which have a singular mode of action almost all the repurposed drugs and nutraceutical used have mutlple modes of action. While case reports highlight cancer induced remission following the use of a single agent we suggest a dynamic approach that includes at least 5 different agents (see approach to repurposed drugs).

Lifestyle changes. As part of a integrative holistic apparach to cancer care we suggest numerous lifestyle changes that impove the overall health, mental status, physical health and immune status of the patient. The are summarized below:

Lifestyle Changes

1. Exercise (aerobic and resistance training)

Lifestyle modification — with an emphasis on exercise, a healthy diet, and stress reduction — plays a major role in reducing the risk of death from cancer and improving quality of life. (12, 13) As already discussed, obesity and metabolic syndrome increase the risk of death in patients with cancer. In a study involving early-stage breast cancer, patients with metabolic syndrome were at a significantly increased risk of distant metastasis (HR 2.45, 95% CI 1.24–4.82) compared with those without the syndrome. (14)

Regular exercise combining both aerobic activity and resistance training is recommended in patients undergoing treatment for cancer. Aerobic exercises such as walking, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), cycling, swimming, etc., improve overall cardiovascular fitness with improved indicators of quality of life, including better cognition and mood with less fatigue and reduced anxiety and depression. (15-20) Resistance training preserves lean body mass (muscle mass), which reduces insulin resistance and improves glucose control and may be an important factor in increasing overall survival as sarcopenia is a major negative prognostic factor in patients with cancer. (21)

The Combined Aerobic and Resistance Exercise (CARE) Trial compared different types and doses of exercise performed during breast cancer chemotherapy. (22) In this study a combined dose of 50-60 minutes of aerobic and resistance exercise performed three times weekly was significantly associated with better patient-reported outcomes and health-related compared to performing aerobic exercise alone. Meta-analyses that focused on specific types of cancer reported benefits in breast cancer treated with adjuvant chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy, colorectal cancer treated with chemotherapy, lung cancer treated with chemotherapy, prostate cancer treated with radiation therapy, and hematologic malignancies. (15) A meta-analysis of 22 prospective cohort studies found that breast cancer mortality was significantly reduced among women who reported participating in recreational physical activity after their breast cancer diagnosis (HR 0.59, 95% CI 0.45–0.78). (23)

Patients should be encouraged to engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity at least five days of the week, or 75 minutes of more vigorous exercise, along with two to three weekly strength training sessions, including exercises for major muscle groups. (12, 20) However, more hours of exercise (but not more vigorous activity) may have increased benefits. Two analyses showed a substantial inverse dose-response effect between hours per week engaged in physical activity and breast cancer mortality. (24, 25) Walking, particularly in the sunshine, has enormous physical, emotional, and psychological benefits. (26, 27)

2. Stress Reduction and Sleep

A substantial body of research has investigated the associations between stress-related psychosocial factors and cancer outcomes. (28) This data demonstrates that psychosocial stress is associated with a higher incidence of cancer and poorer survival in patients with diagnosed cancer. (28) It is critically important that patients engage in activities that reduce stress (meditation, yoga, mindfulness exercises, etc.) and get at least 8 hours of high-quality sleep (ensure adequate sleep hygiene). (29-35) See section on propranolol and the use of propranolol to mitigate against catecholamine induced cancer proliferation and metastases.

Adaptogens are herbs that help in combating stress. These herbs normalize physiological processes and help the body adapt to stress. In Ayurvedic medicine (traditional medicine native to India), Ashwagandha has proven to be a safe and effective adaptogen. Randomized controlled trials have shown a significant benefit in terms of stress reduction, improved cognition and mood, and quality of sleep. (36-38) In a double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized controlled trial, participants who had chronic stress were randomized to ashwagandha extract (300 mg twice daily) or placebo for 60 days. (39) At the end of 60 days, participants in the active treatment group had a 44% (p< 0.001) reduction in stress scores and a 28% (p< 0.001) reduction in cortisol levels. In a similar study, Ashwagandha resulted in a marked improvement in the quality of sleep in patients with insomnia. (40) A meta-analysis of 12 RCTs demonstrated that Ashwagandha supplementation significantly reduced anxiety (p = .005) and stress levels (p = .005) compared to placebo. (41) In this study, the non-linear dose-response analysis indicated a favorable effect of Ashwagandha supplementation on anxiety up to 12,000 mg daily and on stress up to 300-600 mg daily.

Healthy sleep is essential for neural development, learning, memory, cardiovascular, and metabolic regulation. Sufficient sleep is needed to provide recovery after preceding waking activities and to ensure optimal functioning during subsequent wakefulness. (42) As recommended by the National Sleep Foundation, in a healthy individual, the recommended sleep duration for younger adults is seven to nine hours, and for older adults is seven to eight hours. (43) Other than adequate duration, healthy sleep comprises good quality sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation endorses the following sleep quality indicators: 1) sleep latency of 15 minutes and less, 2) one or fewer awakening of more than five minutes per night, 3) wake time after sleep onset of 20 minutes and less, and 4) sleep efficiency of 85% and more. (44) Insomnia is defined by the complaints of difficulty initiating sleep, difficulty maintaining sleep, or early morning awakenings and is associated with one or more daytime symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive impairment, or mood disturbance (depression). (45) A systematic review demonstrated that short sleep duration, defined as less than six hours of sleep per 24 hours, is associated with a significant mortality increase. (46)

A meta-analysis of 5 RCTs demonstrated that Ashwagandha supplementation significantly improved sleep, particularly in a subgroup of adults diagnosed with insomnia; the treatment dosage was > 600 mg daily and the treatment duration was > 8 weeks. (45) Ashwagandha showed improvement in sleep compared to the placebo for the Sleep Quality Scale, sleep onset latency, total sleep time, wake time after sleep onset, and sleep efficiency. In addition, extensive studies have demonstrated that ashwagandha has potent in vivo and in vitro anti-cancer effects has been demonstrated to improve the quality of life in patients with breast cancer undergoing chemotherapy. (47) For this reason we strongly recommend supplementation with ashwagandha as adjuvant therapy in patients with cancer.

As Ashwagandha is an immune system activator (inhibits NF-κB), it should not be used concomitantly with immunosuppressive drugs such as tacrolimus and cyclosporine. Furthermore, the safety of Ashwagandha has not been established during pregnancy and in breastfeeding women. Ashwagandha can modestly increase thyroid hormone levels (T3 and T4) and lower TSH in some people, which may help certain patterns of hypothyroidism but can potentially trigger or worsen hyperthyroidism or thyrotoxicosis in others. Because of this bidirectional risk, it is not a benign “thyroid supplement,” especially if you already have thyroid disease or take thyroid medication. Ashwagandha may modestly increase testosterone in men, especially those with low levels, but the effect is small to moderate and evidence is still limited. Ashwagandha appears to lower cortisol and psychological stress, which may indirectly support testosterone production. It may modestly influence the hypothalamic‑pituitary‑gonadal axis, with some studies showing small increases in luteinizing hormone that stimulates testicular testosterone synthesis. People with hormone‑sensitive prostate cancer are advised to avoid ashwagandha because increased testosterone could worsen disease

3. Comprehensive Lifestyle Changes

We recommend comprehensive lifestyle changes for both the prevention and treatment of cancer. A landmark prospective, randomized study evaluated the short- and long-term effects of a comprehensive lifestyle intervention on women with stage II or stage II breast cancer who had undergone surgery. (48-52) The intervention included techniques to reduce stress, improve the “quality of life,” and promote healthy behaviors including guidance on diet, exercise, relaxation techniques, social support and healthy living. Patients in the intervention group attended regular sessions with follow-up appointments to ensure compliance with the lifestyle program. Eleven years later, women who participated in the intervention had a 45% lower risk of cancer recurrence than those in the control group and were 56% less likely to have died from breast cancer compared to women in the control group. Intervention patients were also 49% less likely than women in the control group to die from any cause. The study also demonstrated that women who took part in the intervention had significantly improved psychological, behavioral, and health outcomes, as well as improved immune function compared with patients in the control group.

4. Health Benefits of Sunshine

Sunlight has great therapeutic powers. Our forefathers roamed the earth and were exposed to sunlight on a daily basis, likely with profoundly important health benefits. (53) During the 1918 influenza pandemic, “open-air treatment of influenzae” appeared to be the most effective treatment for seriously ill patients. (54) A recent large prospective study demonstrated that avoiding sun exposure is a risk factor for all-cause mortality. (55) In this study, the mortality rate amongst avoiders of sun exposure was approximately twofold higher compared with the highest sun exposure group. A large epidemiological study found women with higher solar UVB exposure had only half the incidence of breast cancer as those with lower solar exposure and that men with higher residential solar exposure had only half the incidence of fatal prostate cancer.(56) Sunlight is critical for mental health; this is most well appreciated with depression but in reality the effects are far more broad reaching.

Apart from UV radiation stimulating vitamin D synthesis, near-infrared (NIR) radiation has a profound effect on human physiology. (57) Approximately 40% of the sun’s radiation in the NIR spectrum (700- 1500 nm). NIR activates mitochondria to produce melatonin (locally). In addition, NIR enhances mitochondrial electron transport and the generation of ATP. We suggest that patients expose themselves to about 30 minutes of midday sunshine whenever possible (at least 3 times a week). A brisk midday walk has a doubly beneficial effect, the exposure to sunlight and the health benefits of walking. (26, 27)

Sunshine and skin cancer

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States.(58) Current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. By far the most common type of skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma (comprising 80% of all skin cancers). (59, 60) The three primary risk factors for BCC are excessive sun exposure, fair skin (which makes you more susceptible to excessive sunlight penetrating your skin), and a family history of skin cancer. Because BCC almost never metastasizes it is generally a very benign cancer.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) is the second most common type of skin cancer, SCC is also caused by sunlight. (59) Unlike BCC, SCC can be dangerous, as it does metastasize. In turn, if it is removed prior to metastasizing, it has a 99% survival rate, but if removed after metastasis, this drops to 56%. Because the face is the most sun exposed area and the commonest site of BCC and SCC, we suggest wearing a hat when exposed to sunshine and avoiding sunscreens (see below)

Melanoma comprises 1% of all skin cancer diagnoses, however, melanoma is responsible for most of the deaths from skin cancer. (61-63) Survival is greatly improved by early detection. The five-year survival rate for melanoma depends upon how far it has spread at the time of its diagnosis (ranging from 99% to 35% and averaging out to 94%)

Skin cancers are by far the most diagnosed cancers in the United States, so to prevent them, the public is constantly told to avoid the sun. However, while the relatively benign skin cancers are caused by sun exposure (BCC & SCC), melanoma responsible for most skin cancer deaths are due to a lack of sunlight.(64, 65) This is unfortunate because sunlight is arguably the most important nutrient for the human body, as avoiding it doubles one’s rate of dying and significantly increases their risk of cancer.PP

Paradoxically, while sun exposure (UVb) increases the risk of non-melanoma skin cancer, sun exposure reduces the risk of melanoma and the overall risk of dying from cancer. (64, 66) In 1937, Peller and Stephenson reported that soldiers of the U.S. Navy, intensively exposed to open air, sun rays, and salt water, had 8-fold higher frequency of skin cancer and lip cancer, but the death rate among these cases of cancer was 3-fold lower than expected. In addition, they reported a 44% lower incidence of other cancer-related deaths. (67) In patients with melanoma sun exposure is strongly negatively associated with death from melanoma. (68) An Italian study reported that sunbathing holidays after a diagnosis of melanoma were related to reduced rates of relapses (HR=0.3, 95% CI=0.1-0.9). (69) In the MISS study (Melanoma in Southern Sweden), there was a dose dependent increase in the risk of death with lower sun exposure, with a 40% higher risk of cancer-related death in the group with low sun exposure [sHR=1.4, 95% CI=1.04-1.6] as compared to those with greatest sun exposure. (66) It should be noted that Sunscreen users in Sweden have been reported to be at an 80% increased risk of skin cancer. (OR=1.8, 95%CI=1.1-2.9). (70) In addition, research suggests that using sunscreen either has no effect on the rates of malignant melanoma or increases the risk. A plausible explanation of this increased risk might be that the application of a sunscreen inhibits the redness of the skin but allows prolonged UV exposure.

It is critically important to understand that while melanoma is widely considered to be linked to sunlight exposure this conjecture is false:

Most importantly, 87% of all SCC cases occur in regions of the body that have significant sunlight exposure, such as the face, while 82.5% of BCC occurs in those regions. Conversely, only 22% of melanomas occur in sun exposed regions. This indicates that SCC and BCC are linked to sun exposure, but melanoma is not.(64)

Outdoor workers get 3–10 times the annual UV dose that indoor workers get, yet they have lower incidences of cutaneous malignant melanoma and an odds ratio (risk) that is half that of their indoor colleagues.(71)

A study of 528 patients with melanoma found those who had solar elastosis (a common change in the skin that follows excessive sun exposure) were 60% less likely to die from melanoma. (68)

A 1997 Meta-Analysis of the available literature found workers with significant occupational sunlight exposure were 14% less likely to get melanoma.(65)

In many areas of the world there has been a significant increase in the incidence of melanoma, which argues against sunlight being the primary issue as sun-exposure has not significantly changed in the last few decades.(71, 72) As discussed elsewhere in this document this is likely due to insulin resistance, omega-6 vegetable oils, processed food and topical carcinogens.

