Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Repurposed Oncology's avatar
Repurposed Oncology
4h

This is a masterclass in systems biology. The real strength of the 'Metabolic Trap' lies in inducing metabolic inflexibility—by closing all compensatory pathways simultaneously, we leave the tumor with no room to adapt. From a data perspective, seeing Ivermectin as a 'bridge drug' that connects these axes is the missing link in many current protocols. Brilliant synthesis Paul.

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Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya's avatar
Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya
4h

So great to see you here, Dr. Marik

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