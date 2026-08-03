Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
6h

Melanie, thanks for those kind words. Paul

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
7h

Thanks. I will emphasize this progression iand self-reinforcing cycle n my next post.

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