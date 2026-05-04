“After 45 years in medicine, I realized something uncomfortable:

many of the treatments we rely on don’t fail because we use them incorrectly—

they fail because they are built on the wrong model.”

If you’ve found this work valuable, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Your support helps me continue independent research and share practical, evolving insights—while giving you access to deeper content and more direct engagement.

Conclusion: The main areas of serotonin research provide no consistent evidence of there being an association between serotonin and depression, and no support for the hypothesis that depression is caused by lowered serotonin activity or concentrations.

The Illusion of Effectiveness: Why Antidepressants Fail

He did everything right.

He saw his doctor.

He took the medication.

He waited.

Weeks passed.

“Give it more time,” he was told.

Months passed.

The dose was increased. Then changed. Then combined with another drug.

Still… nothing.

Not better.

Not worse.

Just… the same.

This is not an unusual story.

It is the typical story.

And yet, it is rarely told honestly.

The Promise

When selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) were introduced, they came with a powerful narrative:

Depression is caused by a chemical imbalance.

Specifically, a deficiency of serotonin.

Correct the imbalance—and the patient improves.

It was simple.

It was persuasive.

And it was never actually proven.

The Reality

After decades of use and billions of prescriptions, the data tell a very different story.

The landmark STAR*D trial—the largest real-world antidepressant study ever conducted—found:

Only ~30% of patients achieved remission with initial treatment (short term)

More than 70% failed to achieve sustained remission

And when you look more closely:

Only ~3% of patients experienced sustained, durable recovery over one year

That is not a breakthrough.

That is a system failure.

The Placebo Problem

Perhaps even more striking is this:

In large FDA analyses:

~50% improve on antidepressants

~40% improve on placebo

A difference of about 10%.

And even that difference may be overstated due to:

Unblinding (patients feel side effects and guess they are on the drug)

Selective reporting

Industry-sponsored bias

In practical terms:

For many patients, antidepressants perform only marginally better than expectation alone.

Severity Doesn’t Save the Model

One might assume that antidepressants work better in severe depression.

But even here, the benefit is modest.

In some analyses:

The drug advantage amounts to only a few days of earlier improvement compared to placebo

Not weeks. Not months.

Days.

The Deeper Problem: They Don’t Fix the Disease

Even when antidepressants “work,” they rarely cure depression.

Relapse is common.

Chronicity is common.

And long-term outcomes are disappointing.

Even Worse: Antidepressants may, in some cases, become depressogenic with long-term use

This is not widely discussed—but it aligns with clinical observation:

Patients cycle through medications

Episodes become more frequent

The illness becomes more entrenched

The Cost of Treatment

If antidepressants were benign, modest benefit might be acceptable.

They are not.

The side effect profile is substantial:

Sexual dysfunction (~60%)

Emotional blunting

Cognitive dulling

Agitation and anxiety

Weight gain

More concerning:

Increased risk of suicidal ideation

Akathisia (a state of severe inner restlessness)

Behavioral dysregulation

In some populations:

Increased mortality has been reported

Increased violent behavior in younger patients has been observed

The Withdrawal Trap

One of the least appreciated aspects of SSRIs is how difficult they are to stop.

~56% experience withdrawal symptoms

Nearly half of these are severe

And here is the critical problem:

Withdrawal is often misinterpreted as relapse.

So the drug is restarted.

And the cycle continues.

Why This Is Happening

The problem is not that SSRIs do nothing.

They do something.

But they target the wrong level of the disease.

Depression is not simply a serotonin disorder.

It involves:

Inflammation

Metabolic dysfunction

Circadian disruption

Neuroplastic impairment

Gut–brain interactions

SSRIs primarily affect one downstream pathway.

And even that effect is modest.

A Mismatch Between Model and Reality

We have been treating depression as if it were:

→ A single neurotransmitter deficiency

But it behaves like:

→ A multi-system disorder

This mismatch explains everything:

Why response rates are low

Why relapse is common

Why treatment resistance is widespread

The Clinical Truth

Most patients do not say:

“The medication cured me.”

They say:

“It helped a little.”

“It took the edge off.”

“I still don’t feel like myself.”

That is not remission.

That is partial suppression of symptoms.

Where Do SSRIs Fit?

Despite these limitations, SSRIs still have a role:

Severe depression

Acute stabilization

Selected patients who respond well

But they should not be:

The default

The only intervention

The foundation of treatment

The Bigger Shift

The failure of SSRIs is not just a pharmacologic issue.

It is a conceptual one.

We asked the wrong question:

“Which drug fixes depression?”

Instead of:

“What biological systems are dysregulated—and how do we restore them?”

Final Thought

The most important lesson is not that SSRIs are ineffective.

It is that:

Depression is far more complex than we were taught.

And until we align our treatments with that complexity…

We will continue to see what we see now:

Patients doing everything right—

and still not getting better.

This was the first of a 3 part series.

The next post explores the epidemiology and clinical features of depression.

In final piece, we will explore what happens when we abandon the reductionist model—and begin treating depression as the whole-body disease it actually is.

Share