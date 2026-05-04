Cancer & Metabolic Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Adair's avatar
Tracy Adair
5h

Do any doctors ever try to discover the reason for depression?

Childhood trauma was the root cause for me. Drugs just quelled the negative voices in my head that were put there by my critical and abusive parents, they never cured me. In fact, I felt suicidal more often while on SSRi’s.

I am off all meds after 32 years, praise God.

Reply
Share
Super Spreader's avatar
Super Spreader
1hEdited

𝗦𝗦𝗥𝗜

𝗦.𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚎

𝗦.𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚕

𝗥.𝚊𝚐𝚎

𝗜.𝚗𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚎𝚛

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cancer & Metabolic Healing
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture