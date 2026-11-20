Introduction: When sleep becomes an impossible task

After my recent post on the metabolic, cardiovascular, neurological, and immunological consequences of sleep deprivation, many subscribers wrote to describe their struggles with chronic insomnia. One reader wrote:

If only it was that easy to get more than four hours. I’ve tried (no exaggeration) dozens and dozens of sleep aids. Herbal products. Four types of melatonin. Weighted blankets, grounded sheets. Electronic devices to alter brain waves. Four kinds of prescriptions. Sound machines. Medical marijuana. Essential oils. Lavender. Teas. Crystals. Heating pads. Special foods like kiwi and tart cherry juice. Cognitive behavioral therapy. I could go on and on…

This comment captures an important problem. Millions of people desperately want to sleep but cannot. They have tried countless supplements, prescription medications, and sleep devices, often with disappointing results.

The conventional advice—avoid caffeine, turn off your phone, keep a regular bedtime—helps some people. But sleep hygiene alone is rarely sufficient to treat established chronic insomnia [1].

Sleep is not a passive state in which the brain simply switches off. It is a tightly regulated biological process involving circadian rhythms, sleep pressure, neurotransmitters, hormones, metabolic signaling, and the autonomic nervous system. To improve sleep, we need to understand these mechanisms and identify which ones are malfunctioning.

This review offers a practical, evidence-based approach: it begins with simple lifestyle measures and progresses to more targeted strategies for people with persistent insomnia.

Understanding the biology of sleep

Two major biological processes regulate sleep [2].

Process S: Homeostatic sleep pressure

The longer we stay awake, the greater our need for sleep. During wakefulness, sleep-promoting substances—particularly adenosine—accumulate in the brain, promoting sleepiness and suppressing wakefulness [3]. During sleep, this pressure gradually dissipates.

Caffeine promotes alertness mainly by blocking adenosine receptors, masking the signals that tell us we need sleep [4]. This is why late-day caffeine can disrupt sleep even when a person does not feel particularly stimulated.

Process C: The circadian clock

The second regulator is the body’s internal circadian clock, located primarily in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) of the hypothalamus. It coordinates roughly 24-hour rhythms [5] in:

Melatonin secretion

Cortisol release

Core body temperature

Alertness and cognitive performance

Glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity

Immune and inflammatory signaling

Light is the strongest environmental signal that sets this clock. Morning light generally advances circadian timing—helping us feel alert earlier and sleepy at an appropriate hour that evening. Evening light delays it, making it harder to fall asleep [6].

Good sleep requires both sufficient sleep pressure and appropriate circadian timing. A third factor is equally important, especially in chronic insomnia: the brain must be able to disengage from wake-promoting activity.

Hyperarousal: The exhausted brain that refuses to sleep

Many people with chronic insomnia describe a characteristic paradox: they feel physically exhausted but mentally alert. This is known as the hyperarousal model of insomnia. It can involve heightened cognitive activity, emotional vigilance, autonomic activation, and altered regulation of wake-promoting brain circuits [7].

Contributors include psychological stress, chronic pain, anxiety, irregular sleep schedules, and a learned association between the bedroom and failed attempts to sleep. Bedtime becomes linked with frustration and the anticipation of another sleepless night—and the harder a person tries to force sleep, the more alert they become. The result is a self-perpetuating cycle:

The ten most important interventions for improving sleep

These practical measures target the biological processes that regulate sleep. The first several are foundational; the later ones become especially important when insomnia persists.

1. Establish a consistent wake-up time

A fixed wake-up time is one of the most powerful anchors for the circadian clock. Get up at about the same time every morning, including weekends, and resist the urge to “catch up” by sleeping in after a bad night. A regular wake time stabilizes the timing of light exposure, physical activity, meals, and the build-up of sleep pressure. Bedtime, by contrast, should be guided by genuine sleepiness rather than a fixed hour [1].

Practical recommendation: Choose a realistic wake-up time and keep it within about 30 minutes every day.

2. Get bright natural light early in the morning

Morning light is a powerful signal for setting circadian timing. Light detected by specialized retinal cells signals the SCN and helps synchronize the body’s internal clock [9]. Outdoor daylight is far brighter than ordinary indoor lighting, even on cloudy days.

Morning light is particularly useful for people whose rhythm has drifted later than they would like. Its effect depends on when exposure occurs relative to the individual’s internal clock [6, 10].

Practical recommendation: Aim for about 20–30 minutes outdoors soon after waking, adjusting for daylight conditions. This is a reasonable starting routine rather than an established therapeutic dose.

If outdoor daylight is not accessible, appropriately timed bright-light therapy may help under professional guidance. People with bipolar disorder or certain eye conditions should seek medical advice before using a therapeutic light box.

3. Make the bedroom dark, quiet, and comfortably cool

The sleeping environment should support the natural fall in arousal and body temperature that accompanies sleep [11].

Temperature: A cool bedroom—often around 65–68°F (18–20°C)—suits many adults, though preferences vary.

Light: Use blackout curtains or a comfortable sleep mask if outdoor lighting is intrusive.

Noise: Reduce unpredictable noise. Earplugs or a sound machine may help in noisy environments.

Comfort: Use a supportive mattress and bedding that does not cause overheating.

The bedroom need not be completely silent or very cold; the goal is to minimize disturbances.

Red light at night: a simple way to protect melatonin

One inexpensive addition is to replace bright white or blue-enriched bedroom lighting with dim red or amber light during the evening.

The circadian system is most sensitive to short-wavelength blue light (about 460–490 nm). Melanopsin-containing retinal cells relay this signal to the SCN, and blue-enriched light in the evening can suppress melatonin, increase alertness, and delay circadian timing [12–14]. Red light (about 620–700 nm) stimulates this system far less, particularly at low intensity. Dim red light is therefore less likely to interfere with normal nighttime melatonin secretion.

Three distinctions are important:

1. Dim red light is preferable to bright white or blue-enriched light at night. This is well supported by circadian photobiology.

2. Red light is not biologically inert. Very bright red light can still influence the circadian system, particularly with prolonged exposure.

3. Red light therapy is not the same as red bedroom lighting. Studies of concentrated red or near-infrared light for mitochondrial function, recovery, or sleep cannot be extrapolated to ordinary red bulbs.

Evidence that red bedroom lighting by itself improves sleep duration or quality remains limited. Its benefit is that it is less disruptive than conventional bright lighting—red light is not a sleeping pill. It simply lets us see at night while minimizing interference with our circadian rhythms.

Practical recommendation: Use dim red or amber lamps during the final one to two hours before bed, avoid bright overhead lights, and keep the room dark overnight. If you need light for safety at night, use a very dim red or amber nightlight.

4. Avoid caffeine late in the day

Caffeine is one of the most common—and most underappreciated—causes of poor sleep. By blocking adenosine receptors, it interferes with the brain’s perception of sleep pressure. Its half-life is typically about 4–6 hours but varies widely with genetics, medications, pregnancy, and liver function [15].

For example, assuming a five-hour half-life, a 200 mg dose of caffeine taken at 2 PM would still leave about 50 mg in the body at midnight.

Practical recommendation: Avoid caffeine for at least 8 hours before bedtime [16]. People with persistent insomnia may benefit from no caffeine after late morning, or from a two-week caffeine-free trial.

Remember that caffeine is also found in tea, chocolate, energy drinks, pre-workout supplements, and some medications. Nicotine is also a stimulant and should be avoided, especially near bedtime.

5. Reduce evening light and electronic stimulation

Bright evening light delays the circadian clock and suppresses melatonin [14, 17] (see red light, above). But phones, tablets, and computers also raise cognitive and emotional arousal through news, social media, work, and stimulating conversations. The problem is not only blue light.

Practical recommendation: In the final 60–90 minutes before bed, dim household lights, cut back on screens, and avoid emotionally stimulating activities. Reading a book, listening to relaxing music, gentle stretching, or a warm bath are good alternatives.

Blue-light filters reduce short-wavelength exposure but are not a complete solution.

6. Exercise regularly, preferably outdoors

Regular exercise improves sleep quality and can modestly reduce insomnia symptoms, while also benefiting insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health, mood, and metabolic function. Both aerobic and resistance training are reasonable choices [18].

A daily walk—ideally outdoors—is especially practical. An after-dinner walk may also improve post-meal glucose control and offers time for relaxation and family.

Practical recommendation: Aim for about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, plus resistance training when feasible.

Vigorous exercise right before bed can interfere with sleep in some people, although evening exercise is not harmful for everyone [19].

7. Don’t use alcohol as a sleep aid

Alcohol may make you feel sleepy at first, but it often disrupts sleep later in the night. As it is metabolized, sleep becomes fragmented, with more awakenings and altered REM sleep [20]. Alcohol can also worsen snoring and obstructive sleep apnea [21].

Practical recommendation: Do not use alcohol to fall asleep. For people with insomnia, an alcohol-free trial is a sensible step.

8. Pay attention to meal timing and metabolic health

Sleep and metabolism are closely linked. Sleep restriction impairs insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation [22]; conversely, hunger, reflux, nocturia (nighttime urination), and some glucose disturbances can interrupt sleep. Several practical measures may help:

Finish large evening meals about 2–3 hours before bed.

Avoid heavy, high-fat meals close to bedtime if they trigger reflux.

Don’t go to bed very hungry.

Keep a consistent eating schedule.

Limit large amounts of fluid just before bed if nocturia is a problem.

A Mediterranean-style or minimally processed diet is reasonable for overall metabolic health. Low-glycemic diets and time-restricted eating may benefit some metabolic outcomes, but evidence that they directly treat chronic insomnia is insufficient.

Importantly, people taking insulin or sulfonylureas should consider nocturnal hypoglycemia as a cause of nighttime awakenings.

9. Establish a predictable wind-down routine

Sleep cannot be forced, but we can create conditions that make it more likely. A predictable pre-sleep routine helps lower cognitive and physical arousal. Useful options include a warm shower or bath, gentle stretching, quiet reading, slow breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and calming music.

A warm bath about 1–2 hours before bed may promote the subsequent drop in body temperature and help some people fall asleep [23]. A simple breathing exercise—inhaling gently for four seconds and exhaling for six, for several minutes—may also promote relaxation, although it is not a stand-alone treatment for chronic insomnia.

The point is not an elaborate ritual that becomes yet another source of anxiety.

10. Stop trying to force sleep

This may be the most counterintuitive recommendation. Many people with insomnia spend eight or nine hours in bed trying to get four or five hours of sleep. Over time, the bed becomes associated with wakefulness, frustration, and anxiety.

A core component of CBT-I, called stimulus control, aims to reverse this learned association [1]. Its principles are straightforward:

Go to bed only when genuinely sleepy.

Reserve the bed for sleep and sex.

If you can’t sleep and are becoming frustrated, get up for a while.

Do something quiet in dim light.

Return to bed when sleepy.

Keep the same wake-up time every morning.

Don’t keep checking the clock [24].

For chronic insomnia, these principles work best within a structured CBT-I program. Formal sleep restriction or sleep compression should be individualized, particularly for people with marked daytime sleepiness, fall risk, bipolar disorder, seizure disorders, or safety-sensitive jobs [25].

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine strongly recommends multicomponent CBT-I for chronic insomnia and specifically advises against relying on sleep-hygiene education alone [1].

What does the evidence tell us?

Not all sleep interventions are equally effective. Some are backed by substantial clinical evidence; others rest mainly on physiological rationale or small studies. The table below distinguishes evidence for treating diagnosed chronic insomnia from general sleep-health advice [1, 8].

Why do some people wake after only four hours?

Several subscribers described falling asleep normally but waking prematurely and being unable to get back to sleep. This pattern is called sleep-maintenance insomnia—or, when the awakening is unusually early, early-morning awakening [26]. Possible explanations include:

It is important not to assume that every early awakening reflects cortisol excess, low blood sugar, or sympathetic activation. These mechanisms matter in selected patients but do not explain most cases.

An overnight sleep study is not routinely needed for uncomplicated insomnia, but it is appropriate when sleep apnea, periodic limb movement disorder, or another sleep disorder is suspected. For people who have tried numerous remedies without success, a formal sleep-medicine evaluation is far more useful than continuing to experiment with supplements.

Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia: why it deserves special attention

CBT-I is frequently misunderstood. It is not simply counseling, meditation, or advice to relax before bed. It is a structured program that typically combines stimulus control, individualized sleep scheduling, cognitive techniques, relaxation, and sleep education. Treatment usually involves four to eight sessions, though abbreviated and digital programs are also available [27].

A central goal is to improve sleep efficiency—the proportion of time in bed actually spent asleep. A person who spends nine hours in bed but sleeps only five has a sleep efficiency of about 56%. CBT-I consolidates sleep and then gradually builds a sustainable schedule.

This is not the same as deliberately depriving someone of needed sleep. Sleep scheduling must be carefully individualized, and excessive restriction can worsen daytime impairment.

The American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and the 2025 VA/DoD guideline all endorse CBT-I as first-line treatment for chronic insomnia [1, 28, 29].

When someone tells me, “I have already tried CBT,” I want to know whether they completed a structured, insomnia-specific program—with sleep diaries, stimulus control, and individualized scheduling—or received more general psychological counseling.

What about melatonin, magnesium, and other supplements?

Many people assume that because melatonin is a natural hormone, taking more of it will produce better sleep. The physiology is more complicated. Melatonin is primarily a circadian timing signal, not a powerful sedative. It can help with certain circadian rhythm disorders and jet lag, but its benefit for chronic insomnia is generally modest or uncertain [30]. When it is taken may matter more than how much [31].

Magnesium is sometimes helpful when a deficiency is present, but high-quality evidence for routine supplementation in chronic insomnia is limited [32].

Other products—valerian, chamomile, glycine, L-theanine, tart cherry juice, and kiwi fruit—have been studied. Some small studies report benefits, but the evidence is insufficient to recommend them as reliable treatments for refractory insomnia [33]. They should not be confused with treatments proven effective in controlled clinical trials.

When are prescription sleep medications appropriate?

Medication may be appropriate when insomnia causes substantial impairment, when CBT-I is unavailable, or when an adequate course of CBT-I has not helped enough. The choice depends on whether the main difficulty is falling asleep, staying asleep, or both [34].

One newer class is the dual orexin receptor antagonists (daridorexant, lemborexant, and suvorexant), which block wake-promoting signaling rather than producing conventional GABA-mediated sedation [35, 36]. Other options, depending on the clinical situation, include low-dose doxepin and selected non-benzodiazepine hypnotics.

These drugs differ in efficacy and side effects. Risks include next-day impairment, falls, drug interactions, and—with some agents—complex sleep behaviors. Orexin antagonists are contraindicated in narcolepsy.

The 2025 VA/DoD guideline supports carefully selected medication when indicated but favors CBT-I as the initial treatment [29].

I discourage routine long-term use of sedating antihistamines, alcohol, or combinations of multiple sleep aids. People already taking prescription sedatives should not stop them abruptly without medical guidance.

A practical 14-day sleep reset

For readers without a suspected untreated sleep disorder, the following daily checklist is a reasonable starting point. Follow it for two weeks.

The aim is not perfect sleep every night. It is to establish a stable biological routine and identify the factors you can change. If sleep remains severely impaired, the next step is structured CBT-I and a targeted medical evaluation—not an endless succession of new sleep products.

When should you seek medical help?

Professional evaluation is especially important when insomnia:

Occurs at least three nights a week for three months or longer [26].

Causes significant daytime fatigue, cognitive impairment, mood disturbance, or functional limitation.

Is accompanied by snoring, gasping, or suspected sleep apnea.

Occurs with restless legs, significant pain, depression, or other medical symptoms.

Persists despite an adequate trial of evidence-based treatment.

Severe sleepiness that makes driving unsafe—or prolonged sleeplessness with marked agitation, confusion, or unusual changes in mood or behavior—requires prompt medical assessment.

The bottom line: Sleep is a biological necessity, not a luxury

The most important message of this review is that chronic insomnia is not simply a failure of sleep hygiene or a deficiency of sleeping pills. Sleep is governed by complex interactions among the circadian clock, homeostatic sleep pressure, neural arousal systems, metabolic function, and psychological conditioning.

For many people, relatively simple measures—a consistent wake time, morning daylight, regular exercise, avoiding late caffeine and alcohol, and a comfortable sleep environment—make a meaningful difference.

But people who have tried everything and still cannot sleep deserve more than another list of supplements. They deserve careful evaluation for treatable sleep disorders and access to treatments with proven efficacy, particularly structured CBT-I.

We should also avoid turning sleep into yet another source of anxiety. An occasional poor night is normal. The goal is not perfect sleep but sufficient, restorative sleep that supports physical and mental health.

Sleep is not wasted time. It is an essential period of biological restoration—and improving it may be one of the most important investments we can make in our long-term health.

This article is educational and does not replace individualized medical assessment.

Share

References

1. Edinger JD, Arnedt JT, Bertisch SM, et al. Behavioral and psychological treatments for chronic insomnia disorder in adults: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guideline. J Clin Sleep Med. 2021;17(2):255–262. doi:10.5664/jcsm.8986

2. Borbély AA. A two process model of sleep regulation. Hum Neurobiol. 1982;1(3):195–204. PMID: 7185792

3. Porkka-Heiskanen T, Strecker RE, Thakkar M, Bjørkum AA, Greene RW, McCarley RW. Adenosine: a mediator of the sleep-inducing effects of prolonged wakefulness. Science. 1997;276(5316):1265–1268. doi:10.1126/science.276.5316.1265

4. Fredholm BB, Bättig K, Holmén J, Nehlig A, Zvartau EE. Actions of caffeine in the brain with special reference to factors that contribute to its widespread use. Pharmacol Rev. 1999;51(1):83–133.

5. Mohawk JA, Green CB, Takahashi JS. Central and peripheral circadian clocks in mammals. Annu Rev Neurosci. 2012;35:445–462. doi:10.1146/annurev-neuro-060909-153128

6. Khalsa SBS, Jewett ME, Cajochen C, Czeisler CA. A phase response curve to single bright light pulses in human subjects. J Physiol. 2003;549(Pt 3):945–952. doi:10.1113/jphysiol.2003.040477

7. Riemann D, Spiegelhalder K, Feige B, et al. The hyperarousal model of insomnia: a review of the concept and its evidence. Sleep Med Rev. 2010;14(1):19–31. doi:10.1016/j.smrv.2009.04.002

8. Trauer JM, Qian MY, Doyle JS, Rajaratnam SMW, Cunnington D. Cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic insomnia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Ann Intern Med. 2015;163(3):191–204. doi:10.7326/M14-2841

9. Berson DM, Dunn FA, Takao M. Phototransduction by retinal ganglion cells that set the circadian clock. Science. 2002;295(5557):1070–1073. doi:10.1126/science.1067262

10. van Maanen A, Meijer AM, van der Heijden KB, Oort FJ. The effects of light therapy on sleep problems: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med Rev. 2016;29:52–62. doi:10.1016/j.smrv.2015.08.009

11. Okamoto-Mizuno K, Mizuno K. Effects of thermal environment on sleep and circadian rhythm. J Physiol Anthropol. 2012;31:14. doi:10.1186/1880-6805-31-14

12. Brainard GC, Hanifin JP, Greeson JM, et al. Action spectrum for melatonin regulation in humans: evidence for a novel circadian photoreceptor. J Neurosci. 2001;21(16):6405–6412. doi:10.1523/JNEUROSCI.21-16-06405.2001

13. Thapan K, Arendt J, Skene DJ. An action spectrum for melatonin suppression: evidence for a novel non-rod, non-cone photoreceptor system in humans. J Physiol. 2001;535(Pt 1):261–267. doi:10.1111/j.1469-7793.2001.t01-1-00261.x

14. Gooley JJ, Chamberlain K, Smith KA, et al. Exposure to room light before bedtime suppresses melatonin onset and shortens melatonin duration in humans. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2011;96(3):E463–E472. doi:10.1210/jc.2010-2098

15. Nehlig A. Interindividual differences in caffeine metabolism and factors driving caffeine consumption. Pharmacol Rev. 2018;70(2):384–411. doi:10.1124/pr.117.014407

16. Drake C, Roehrs T, Shambroom J, Roth T. Caffeine effects on sleep taken 0, 3, or 6 hours before going to bed. J Clin Sleep Med. 2013;9(11):1195–1200. doi:10.5664/jcsm.3170

17. Chang AM, Aeschbach D, Duffy JF, Czeisler CA. Evening use of light-emitting eReaders negatively affects sleep, circadian timing, and next-morning alertness. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2015;112(4):1232–1237. doi:10.1073/pnas.1418490112

18. Kredlow MA, Capozzoli MC, Hearon BA, Calkins AW, Otto MW. The effects of physical activity on sleep: a meta-analytic review. J Behav Med. 2015;38(3):427–449. doi:10.1007/s10865-015-9617-6

19. Stutz J, Eiholzer R, Spengler CM. Effects of evening exercise on sleep in healthy participants: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sports Med. 2019;49(2):269–287. doi:10.1007/s40279-018-1015-0

20. Ebrahim IO, Shapiro CM, Williams AJ, Fenwick PB. Alcohol and sleep I: effects on normal sleep. Alcohol Clin Exp Res. 2013;37(4):539–549. doi:10.1111/acer.12006

21. Kolla BP, Foroughi M, Saeidifard F, Chakravorty S, Wang Z, Mansukhani MP. The impact of alcohol on breathing parameters during sleep: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med Rev. 2018;42:59–67. doi:10.1016/j.smrv.2018.05.007

22. Spiegel K, Leproult R, Van Cauter E. Impact of sleep debt on metabolic and endocrine function. Lancet. 1999;354(9188):1435–1439. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(99)01376-8

23. Haghayegh S, Khoshnevis S, Smolensky MH, Diller KR, Castriotta RJ. Before-bedtime passive body heating by warm shower or bath to improve sleep: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med Rev. 2019;46:124–135. doi:10.1016/j.smrv.2019.04.008

24. Tang NKY, Schmidt DA, Harvey AG. Sleeping with the enemy: clock monitoring in the maintenance of insomnia. J Behav Ther Exp Psychiatry. 2007;38(1):40–55. doi:10.1016/j.jbtep.2005.07.004

25. Kyle SD, Miller CB, Rogers Z, Siriwardena AN, MacMahon KM, Espie CA. Sleep restriction therapy for insomnia is associated with reduced objective total sleep time, increased daytime somnolence, and objectively impaired vigilance: implications for the clinical management of insomnia disorder. Sleep. 2014;37(2):229–237. doi:10.5665/sleep.3386

26. Buysse DJ. Insomnia. JAMA. 2013;309(7):706–716. doi:10.1001/jama.2013.193

27. Espie CA, Emsley R, Kyle SD, et al. Effect of digital cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia on health, psychological well-being, and sleep-related quality of life: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Psychiatry. 2019;76(1):21–30. doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2018.2745

28. Qaseem A, Kansagara D, Forciea MA, et al. Management of chronic insomnia disorder in adults: a clinical practice guideline from the American College of Physicians. Ann Intern Med. 2016;165(2):125–133. doi:10.7326/M15-2175

29. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense. VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Chronic Insomnia Disorder and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. 2025. (Government guideline; not a journal publication.) Full guideline (PDF)

30. Ferracioli-Oda E, Qawasmi A, Bloch MH. Meta-analysis: melatonin for the treatment of primary sleep disorders. PLoS One. 2013;8(5):e63773. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0063773

31. Burgess HJ, Revell VL, Molina TA, Eastman CI. Human phase response curves to three days of daily melatonin: 0.5 mg versus 3.0 mg. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2010;95(7):3325–3331. doi:10.1210/jc.2009-2590

32. Mah J, Pitre T. Oral magnesium supplementation for insomnia in older adults: a systematic review & meta-analysis. BMC Complement Med Ther. 2021;21(1):125. doi:10.1186/s12906-021-03297-z

33. Leach MJ, Page AT. Herbal medicine for insomnia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med Rev. 2015;24:1–12. doi:10.1016/j.smrv.2014.12.003

34. Sateia MJ, Buysse DJ, Krystal AD, Neubauer DN, Heald JL. Clinical practice guideline for the pharmacologic treatment of chronic insomnia in adults: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guideline. J Clin Sleep Med. 2017;13(2):307–349. doi:10.5664/jcsm.6470

35. Mignot E, Mayleben D, Fietze I, et al. Safety and efficacy of daridorexant in patients with insomnia disorder: results from two multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials. Lancet Neurol. 2022;21(2):125–139.

36. De Crescenzo F, D’Alò GL, Ostinelli EG, et al. Comparative effects of pharmacological interventions for the acute and long-term management of insomnia disorder in adults: a systematic review and network meta-analysis. Lancet. 2022;400(10347):170–184. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00878-9