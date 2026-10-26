Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
7h

Thanks. Could you provide the names of a few reputable suppliers.. its looks like a jungle out there.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1h

We are familiar with the individual components of this proposed treatment, but I are not aware of a published clinical trial demonstrating that the combination of topical chemotherapy, dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), and perilesional thymosin alpha-1 (Tα1) is effective in treating skin cancer.

The approach is biologically interesting because it attempts to combine three mechanisms:

1. Topical chemotherapy: Presumably 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), which inhibits thymidylate synthase and disrupts DNA synthesis in rapidly proliferating cells.

2. DMSO: A solvent and skin-penetration enhancer that could potentially increase local delivery of 5-FU, although it could also increase systemic absorption and toxicity.

3. Thymosin alpha-1 (Tα1): An immunomodulatory peptide with experimental effects on dendritic cells, T-cell function, and antitumor immune responses.

The important distinction is that evidence supporting individual mechanisms does not establish the safety or efficacy of their combined use

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